SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson will be departing at the end of the week.

Scott will be heading to Grand Rapids, Mich. to work as a meteorologist at Wood-TV starting in January.

Scott said that with his growing family, it seemed like the best time to find the next opportunity.

“We’re excited for Scott and his family as they embark on this new endeavor and want to thank him for the excellent work he’s put in over the past 11 years. Scott is a big part of what made our forecast the most accurate in Siouxland and we’ll miss the top notch puns he used on air,” KCAU 9 News Director Andy Bottger said.

Larson returned Monday after taking time off for paternity leave.

Scott Larson joined KCAU 9 on Jan. 9, 2012.