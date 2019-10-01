KCAU 2018-2019 EEO Report

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) — Here's another sign of just how damaging this summer has been for parts of South Dakota. The state has been granted a presidential disaster declaration for the second time this year.

The declaration makes federal disaster assistance available for local recovery efforts for areas affected by flooding between the dates of May 26th and June 7th.

Governor Kristi Noem has also put in two additional requests for federal disaster declaration for storms and flooding that occurred in late summer.