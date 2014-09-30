Breaking News
EEO 2014 Annual Public File Report

EEO Reports

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

KCAU

October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

 

The purpose of the EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s EEO Rule.  This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station(s):

 

KCAU

 

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning October 1, 2013 to and including September 30, 2014

(the “Applicable Period”).  The FCC’s EEO Rule Requires that this Report contain the following information:

 

  1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Stations comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;
  2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment sources(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;
  3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;
  4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and
  5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

 

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information.  Please note that the alphabet letters listed on Appendix 1 under the column entitled “Recruitment Sources Utilized” refer to the Recruitment Sources listed on Appendix 2.

 

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” when the hiree began work.  A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the phone or by e-mail.

 

 

Appendix 1 to Annual EEO Public File Report

 

Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

 

Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU

 

Section 1:  Vacancy Information

                                                                                                           

 

Full-Time Positions Filled by Job Title

Date Filled

Recruitment Source of Hiree

Number of Applicants Interviewed

Recruitment Sources Utilized

1

Multi Media Journalist  

10/21/13

HH

6

A-BB, DD-UU

2

Multi Media Journalist

3/10/14

HH

7

A-BB, DD-VV

3

Anchor

3/9/14

k

3

A-BB, DD-VV

4

EMedia Manager

3/3/14

CC

2

A-I, K-VV

5

Account Executive

2/3/14

k

4

A-I, K-VV

6

Audio Operator

2/3/14

o

2

A-BB, DD-VV

7

Camera Operator

3/3/14

h

2

A-BB, DD-VV

8

 Producer

6/1/14

k

3

A-BB, DD-VV

9

Account Executive

4/17/14, 6/16/14, 6/23/14, 6/30/14

k, CC, k, k

9

A-I, K-VV

10

Sports Anchor / Director

6/22/14

k

4

A-BB, DD-VV

11

Audio / Camera Operator

6/9/14, 6/11/14, 6/16/14, 6/16/14, 7/21/14

v, k, v, DD, k

5

A-BB, DD-VV

12

Sales Assistant

7/15/14

k

4

A-I, K-VV

 

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period:  51

 

Appendix 2 to Annual EEO Public File Report

Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

 

Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU

 

Section 2:  Recruitment Source Information

 

 

Recruitment Source

Contact

Address

Phone

Requested Notice (Y/N)

Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period

(If Any)

A

AIB College of Busines

Jane DeHaven

2500 Fleur Drive D

Des Moines IA 50321

515-246-5342

Y

0

B

Ashford University

Patricia Niemann

400 North Bluff Blvd

Clinton IA 52732

563-249-1388

Y

0

C

Augustana University

Sandi Vietor

2001 S Summit St

Sioux Falls SD 57197

605-274-4127

Y

0

D

Bradley University

Melissa Poulson

1501 N Bradley Avenue

Peoria IL 61625

309-677-2510

Y

0

E

Briar Cliff University

Nancy McGuire

3303 Rebecca Street

Sioux City IA 51104

712-279-5455

Y

0

F

Sanford – Brown College

Karol Baumeister

1440 Northland Dr

Mendota Heights MN 55120

651-905-3499

Y

0

G

Buena Vista University

Brenda Dodge

610 W Fourth St

Storm Lake IA 50588

712-749-2440

Y

0

H

Center for Siouxland

Kim DeWitt

715 Douglas St

Sioux City IA 51101

712-252-1861

Y

0

I

Central College

Pat Joachim Kitzman

Po Box 0153

Pella IA 50219

641-628-5271

Y

0

J

Collective Talent

Michael Bille

1721 Richardson Place

Tampa FL 33606

813-254-9695

Y

0

K

Columbia College

Matthew Green

600 Michigan Ave

Chicago IL 60605

312-344-7280

Y

0

L

Creative Jobs Central

Cara Silverman

325 West 38th St

Suite 1002

New York NY 10018

646-202-9538

Y

0

M

Creighton University

Jamie Peatrowsky

2500 California Plaza

Omaha NE 68178

402-280-2723

Y

0

N

Des Moines Area Community College

Dave Reimers

2006 S Ankeny Blvd

Ankeny IA 50023

515-964-6463

Y

0

O

Division of Person with Disabilities

Mike Williams

Lucas State Office Building

2nd Floor

Des Moines IA 50319

888-219-0471

Y

0

P

Dordt College

Ellen Mouw

489 4th Ave NE

Sioux Center IA 51250

712-722-6078

Y

0

Q

Drake University

Annette Watson

2507 University Ave

Des Moines IA 50311

515-271-4715

Y

0

R

Emma Bowden Foundation

Sandra Dorsey Rice

524 W 57th St

New York NY 10019

212-975-2445

Y

0

S

Emerson College

Katharine Privert

120 Boyston St

Boston MA 02116

617-824-8586

Y

0

T

Facebook – KCAUTV

Daniele Feenstra

625 Douglas St

Sioux City IA 51101

712-277-2345

Y

0

U

Goodwill Industries

Tammy Crouch

3100 W 4th St

Sioux City IA 51103

712-258-4511

Y

0

V

Grandview University

Career Center

1200 Grandview Ave

Des Moines IA 50316

 

515-263-6063

Y

0

W

Hispanic News Link

Carlos Ericksen

1420 N Street NW

Washington DC 20005

202-234-2800

Y

0

X

Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago

Don Clark

601 South LaSalle

Chicago IL 60605

312-884-8000

Y

0

Y

Illinois News Broadcasting Association

Bob Roberts

815 Long Road

Glenview IL 600025

847-729-6397

Y

0

Z

Indian Hills Community College

Tiffany Buban

626 Indian Hills Drive Bldg 14

Ottumwa IA 52501

641-683-5215

Y

0

a

Iowa Broadcasters Association

Sue Toma

PO Box 71186

Des Moines IA 50325

515-224-7237

Y

0

b

Iowa Broadcasters News Association

Jeff Stein

PO Box 153

Oskaloosa IA 52577

319-230-8988

Y

0

c

Iowa Central Community College

Kyle Bangert

One Triton Circle

Fort Dodge IA 50501

515-955-2233

Y

 

0

d

Iowa College Recruiting Network

Valorie Larsson

10 Merrill Park Circle

Suite B

Grinnel IA 50112

515-867-6890

Y

0

e

Iowajobs.com

NA

801 Bluff Street

Dubuque IA 52001

800-553-4801

Y

0

f

Iowa Lakes Community College

Linda Wiegman

300 S 18th Street

Estherville IA 51334

712-362-7926

Y

0

g

Iowa State University – Career Services

Meredith Williams

1320 Gardon Business Bldg

Ames IA 50011

515-294-2542

Y

0

h

Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation

Gerald Rath

217 West 5th St

Spencer IA 51301

712-262-5816

Y

2

i

Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland (Iowa Workforce Development)

Mike Henrich

2508 4th Street

Sioux City IA 51101

712-233-9030

Y

3

j

Kaplan University

Lori Gelhaar

4655 121st Street

Urbandale IA 50323

 

 

515-727-6844

Y

0

k

KCAU:

 Bulletin Board, Website or Employee Referral

Jill Collins

625 Douglas Street

Sioux City IA 51101

712-277-2345

Y

16

l

KLKN TV

Steve Anderson

3240 S Tenth St

Lincoln NE 68502

402-434-8000

Y

0

m

Leadership Institute

Emily Miller

1101  Highland St

Arlington VA 22201

800-827-5323

Y

0

n

Medialine.com

Mark Shilstone

PO Box 51909

Pacific Grove CA 93950

800-237-8073

Y

0

o

Morningside College

Stacie Hays

1501 Morningside Ave

Sioux City IA 51106

712-274-5254

Y

2

p

Mount Marty College

Estelle Johnson

1105 West 8th Street

Yankton SD 57078

800-658-4552

Y

0

q

National Association for the Advanced of Colored People

Flora Lee

PO Box 82

Sioux City IA 51103

NA

Y

0

r

National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association  

Back Polakowski

2120 L Street NW

Suite 850

Washington DC 20037-1550 

202-588-9888

Y

0

s

Native American Journalists Association

Rhonda LeValdo

395 W Lindsey

Norman OK 73019

405-325-9008

Y

0

t

Nebraska Department of Labor

Darlus McWilliams

105 E Norfolk Ave

Suite 100

Norfolk NE 68701

402-370-4400

Y

0

u

Nebraska Indian Community College 

Kristan Oltrogge

1111 Highway 75

Macy NE 68039

402-494-2311

Y

0

v

Northeast Community College

Terri Heggemeyer

801 E Benjamin Ave

Norfolk NE 68701

402-844-7263

Y

2

w

Northeast Iowa Community College

Kelli Smutzler

PO Box 400

Calmar IA 52132

563-562-3263

Y

0

x

Northwest Iowa Community College

Pamela Lien

603 West Park Street

Sheldon IA 51201

712-324-5061

Y

0

y

Northwestern College

Nancy Landhuis

208 8th Street SW

Orange City IA 51041

712-707-7225

Y

0

z

Office on the Status of African Americans

Kim Cheeks

Dept of Human Rights

Lucas State Office Building

321 E 12th St

Des Moines IA 50310

515-281-3274

Y

0

AA

Simpson College

Ann Greubel

701 North C Street

Indianola IA 50125

515-961-1667

Y

0

BB

Sioux City Human Rights Commission

Karen Mackey

Po Box 447

Sioux City IA 51101

712-279-6958

Y

 

CC

Sioux City Journal

Sally Lingle

515 Pavonia Street

Sioux City IA 51101

712-293-4304

Y

5

DD

South Dakota Department of Labor

Paige Petersen

504 River Drive

City Hall

North Sioux City SD 57049

605-242-5445

Y

2

EE

Southeast Technical Institute

Placement Services

2301 N Career Ave

Sioux Falls SD 57105

605-367-4625

Y

0

FF

Southwestern Community College

Pat Butcher

1501 W Townline St

Creston IA 50801

641-782-1446

Y

0

GG

St Ambrose University

Kim Matteson

518 W Locust St

Davenport IA 52803

563-343-6342

Y

0

HH

TVjobs.com

Broadcast Employment Services

PO Box 4116

Oceanside CA 92052

760-754-8177

Y

16

II

University of Iowa

Sherry Rhinehart

100 Pomerantz Center Suite C310

Iowa City IA 52242

319-335-1023

Y

0

JJ

University of Nebraska – Omaha

Stacey Coleman

6001 Dodge St

EAB 211

Omaha NE 68182

402-554-3672

Y

0

KK

University of Northern Iowa

Kris Peterson

102 Gilcrest Hall

Cedar Falls IA 50614

 

 

319-273-6857

Y

 

0

LL

University of South Dakota

Carly Heard

Burr House

414 E Clark

Vermillion SD 57069

319-273-6857

Y

0

MM

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Lyndi Wragge

901 W 21st Street

South Sioux City NE 68776

402-494-8099

Y

0

NN

Wayne State College

Carolyn Sinniger

1111 Main Street

Wayne NE 68787

402-375-7425

Y

0

OO

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Wendy Ohl

4647 Stone Ave

Sioux City IA 51106

712-274-6400

Y

0

PP

WHBF

Sarah Gramenz

231 18th Street

Rock Island IL 61201

309-786-5541

Y

0

QQ

WLNE

Ann Marie Menard

10 Orms Street

Suite 300

Providence RI 02904

401-453-8000

Y

 

0

RR

WOI

Teresa Fuquey

3903 Westown Parkway

West Des Moines IA 50266

515-457-9645

Y

0

SS

Women Aware

Katie Colling

520 Nebraska Street

#237

Sioux City IA 51101

712-258-4174

Y

0

TT

Spots n Dots

Customer Service

SND Publishing

1635 Old Highway 41 NW

Suite 112-338

Kennesaw GA 30152

888-884-2630

Y

0

UU

Luther College

Virginia Hanson

700 College Drive

Decorah IA 52101

563-387-1025

Y

0

VV

Nexstar Broadcasting

Jill Collins  /Terri Bush

625 Douglas St

Sioux City IA 51101

Via Dallas TX

712-277-2345

Y

3

                                                                                               

 

 

Appendix 3 to Annual EEO Public File Report

Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

 

Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU, Sioux City, IA

 

Section 3:  Supplemental (Non-Vacancy Specific) Recruitment Activities Undertaken by KCAU

 

 

Recruitment Initiative

Description

1

Establishment of an internship program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment

KCAU offers internships in various departments as an opportunity for students to apply their classroom theory to practical work experience.  Our internship program offers students the opportunity to experience firsthand the reality of working in the television broadcast industry, and allows us to build goodwill in the communities in which we operate. 

Spring Semester we had one intern:  Morningside College

Summer 2014 we had one intern: Western Iowa Tech Community College

 

2

Participation in job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility for hiring decisions

On March 11, 2014 our Operations Manager participated in the Buena Vista University Career Forum which was open to the Mass Communications and Journalism Departments. We spoke to five students that expressed interest about internship opportunities.

 

3

Co-sponsoring a job fair with an organization in the business and professional community whose membership includes substantial participation of women and minorities

On September 26, 2013, our station employment unit co-sponsored the Siouxland Broadcasters Career Fair at the Morningside College in Sioux City, IA.  We promoted the event on air with in the newscasts and promotion, and also posted this on our ABC 9 website.  Station participants included our Business Manager, News Director, and a meteorologist. We received 10 applications from the job fair and spoke with five students about internship opportunities.

 

4

Participation in job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility for hiring decisions

On March 26, 2014 our Local Sales Manager and Office Manager participated in the Wayne State College Career Fair which was open to public and the entire school. We spoke to twenty students about the two open positions.  We received 7 resumes and talked to several students that expressed interest about internship opportunities.

 

5

Providing training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. November 5, 2013, February 4, 2014, June 10, 2014, June 24, 2014 and August 5, 2014.   At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements.  During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion.  And all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.

 

6

Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting

On October 8, 2013, a news producer was invited to speak to a “Writing for Journalism” class at her Alma Mater, Morningside College.  She spoke about her responsibilities and daily routine in reporting and producing a newscast.   She also answered student questions about working in broadcast television.

 

7

Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting

On October 15, 2013, a news anchor spoke with numerous high school sophomores from northeast Nebraska about a career in broadcasting and the requirements and experience that are required. The event was hosted by University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Northeast Nebraska Extension and Wayne State College.

 

8

Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting

On October 18, 2013, our Chief Meteorologist returned to his alma mater, University of Northern Iowa, and spoke with students about his career in broadcast television.  He spoke about his responsibilities and daily routine as it relates to meteorology.  He also answered student questions.

 

9

Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting

On November 13, 2013, our news anchor spoke with numerous students at Wausa High School about a career in broadcasting.  She set up a display table and spoke with the students about job opportunities in television and the education needed to obtain a job in broadcast television.

 

10

Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting

On November 26, 2013, a news producer and assignment editor were invited to speak with “Electronic Journalism” class at their Alma Mater, Morningside College.  They spoke about her duties and responsibilities associated with producing a newscast.   She also answered student questions about working in broadcast television.

 

11

Participation in job bank program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association.  These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

 

12

Co-sponsoring a job fair with an organization in the business and professional community whose membership includes substantial participation of women and minorities

On September 26, 2014, our station employment unit co-sponsored the Siouxland Broadcasters Career Fair at the Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, IA.  We promoted the event on air with in the newscasts and promotion, and also posted this on our ABC 9 website.  Station participants included our Operations Manager and Promotions Manager. We received 10 applications from the job fair and spoke with five students about internship opportunities.

 

           

 

 

 

 

