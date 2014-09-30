EEO 2014 Annual Public File Report

ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

KCAU

October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

The purpose of the EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station(s):

KCAU

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning October 1, 2013 to and including September 30, 2014

(the “Applicable Period”). The FCC’s EEO Rule Requires that this Report contain the following information:

A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Stations comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period; For each such vacancy, the recruitment sources(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number; The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period; Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the alphabet letters listed on Appendix 1 under the column entitled “Recruitment Sources Utilized” refer to the Recruitment Sources listed on Appendix 2.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” when the hiree began work. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the phone or by e-mail.





Appendix 1 to Annual EEO Public File Report

Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU

Section 1: Vacancy Information

Full-Time Positions Filled by Job Title Date Filled Recruitment Source of Hiree Number of Applicants Interviewed Recruitment Sources Utilized 1 Multi Media Journalist 10/21/13 HH 6 A-BB, DD-UU 2 Multi Media Journalist 3/10/14 HH 7 A-BB, DD-VV 3 Anchor 3/9/14 k 3 A-BB, DD-VV 4 EMedia Manager 3/3/14 CC 2 A-I, K-VV 5 Account Executive 2/3/14 k 4 A-I, K-VV 6 Audio Operator 2/3/14 o 2 A-BB, DD-VV 7 Camera Operator 3/3/14 h 2 A-BB, DD-VV 8 Producer 6/1/14 k 3 A-BB, DD-VV 9 Account Executive 4/17/14, 6/16/14, 6/23/14, 6/30/14 k, CC, k, k 9 A-I, K-VV 10 Sports Anchor / Director 6/22/14 k 4 A-BB, DD-VV 11 Audio / Camera Operator 6/9/14, 6/11/14, 6/16/14, 6/16/14, 7/21/14 v, k, v, DD, k 5 A-BB, DD-VV 12 Sales Assistant 7/15/14 k 4 A-I, K-VV

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 51





Appendix 2 to Annual EEO Public File Report

Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU

Section 2: Recruitment Source Information

Recruitment Source Contact Address Phone Requested Notice (Y/N) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) A AIB College of Busines Jane DeHaven 2500 Fleur Drive D Des Moines IA 50321 515-246-5342 Y 0 B Ashford University Patricia Niemann 400 North Bluff Blvd Clinton IA 52732 563-249-1388 Y 0 C Augustana University Sandi Vietor 2001 S Summit St Sioux Falls SD 57197 605-274-4127 Y 0 D Bradley University Melissa Poulson 1501 N Bradley Avenue Peoria IL 61625 309-677-2510 Y 0 E Briar Cliff University Nancy McGuire 3303 Rebecca Street Sioux City IA 51104 712-279-5455 Y 0 F Sanford – Brown College Karol Baumeister 1440 Northland Dr Mendota Heights MN 55120 651-905-3499 Y 0 G Buena Vista University Brenda Dodge 610 W Fourth St Storm Lake IA 50588 712-749-2440 Y 0 H Center for Siouxland Kim DeWitt 715 Douglas St Sioux City IA 51101 712-252-1861 Y 0 I Central College Pat Joachim Kitzman Po Box 0153 Pella IA 50219 641-628-5271 Y 0 J Collective Talent Michael Bille 1721 Richardson Place Tampa FL 33606 813-254-9695 Y 0 K Columbia College Matthew Green 600 Michigan Ave Chicago IL 60605 312-344-7280 Y 0 L Creative Jobs Central Cara Silverman 325 West 38th St Suite 1002 New York NY 10018 646-202-9538 Y 0 M Creighton University Jamie Peatrowsky 2500 California Plaza Omaha NE 68178 402-280-2723 Y 0 N Des Moines Area Community College Dave Reimers 2006 S Ankeny Blvd Ankeny IA 50023 515-964-6463 Y 0 O Division of Person with Disabilities Mike Williams Lucas State Office Building 2nd Floor Des Moines IA 50319 888-219-0471 Y 0 P Dordt College Ellen Mouw 489 4th Ave NE Sioux Center IA 51250 712-722-6078 Y 0 Q Drake University Annette Watson 2507 University Ave Des Moines IA 50311 515-271-4715 Y 0 R Emma Bowden Foundation Sandra Dorsey Rice 524 W 57th St New York NY 10019 212-975-2445 Y 0 S Emerson College Katharine Privert 120 Boyston St Boston MA 02116 617-824-8586 Y 0 T Facebook – KCAUTV Daniele Feenstra 625 Douglas St Sioux City IA 51101 712-277-2345 Y 0 U Goodwill Industries Tammy Crouch 3100 W 4th St Sioux City IA 51103 712-258-4511 Y 0 V Grandview University Career Center 1200 Grandview Ave Des Moines IA 50316 515-263-6063 Y 0 W Hispanic News Link Carlos Ericksen 1420 N Street NW Washington DC 20005 202-234-2800 Y 0 X Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago Don Clark 601 South LaSalle Chicago IL 60605 312-884-8000 Y 0 Y Illinois News Broadcasting Association Bob Roberts 815 Long Road Glenview IL 600025 847-729-6397 Y 0 Z Indian Hills Community College Tiffany Buban 626 Indian Hills Drive Bldg 14 Ottumwa IA 52501 641-683-5215 Y 0 a Iowa Broadcasters Association Sue Toma PO Box 71186 Des Moines IA 50325 515-224-7237 Y 0 b Iowa Broadcasters News Association Jeff Stein PO Box 153 Oskaloosa IA 52577 319-230-8988 Y 0 c Iowa Central Community College Kyle Bangert One Triton Circle Fort Dodge IA 50501 515-955-2233 Y 0 d Iowa College Recruiting Network Valorie Larsson 10 Merrill Park Circle Suite B Grinnel IA 50112 515-867-6890 Y 0 e Iowajobs.com NA 801 Bluff Street Dubuque IA 52001 800-553-4801 Y 0 f Iowa Lakes Community College Linda Wiegman 300 S 18th Street Estherville IA 51334 712-362-7926 Y 0 g Iowa State University – Career Services Meredith Williams 1320 Gardon Business Bldg Ames IA 50011 515-294-2542 Y 0 h Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Gerald Rath 217 West 5th St Spencer IA 51301 712-262-5816 Y 2 i Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland (Iowa Workforce Development) Mike Henrich 2508 4th Street Sioux City IA 51101 712-233-9030 Y 3 j Kaplan University Lori Gelhaar 4655 121st Street Urbandale IA 50323 515-727-6844 Y 0 k KCAU: Bulletin Board, Website or Employee Referral Jill Collins 625 Douglas Street Sioux City IA 51101 712-277-2345 Y 16 l KLKN TV Steve Anderson 3240 S Tenth St Lincoln NE 68502 402-434-8000 Y 0 m Leadership Institute Emily Miller 1101 Highland St Arlington VA 22201 800-827-5323 Y 0 n Medialine.com Mark Shilstone PO Box 51909 Pacific Grove CA 93950 800-237-8073 Y 0 o Morningside College Stacie Hays 1501 Morningside Ave Sioux City IA 51106 712-274-5254 Y 2 p Mount Marty College Estelle Johnson 1105 West 8th Street Yankton SD 57078 800-658-4552 Y 0 q National Association for the Advanced of Colored People Flora Lee PO Box 82 Sioux City IA 51103 NA Y 0 r National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Back Polakowski 2120 L Street NW Suite 850 Washington DC 20037-1550 202-588-9888 Y 0 s Native American Journalists Association Rhonda LeValdo 395 W Lindsey Norman OK 73019 405-325-9008 Y 0 t Nebraska Department of Labor Darlus McWilliams 105 E Norfolk Ave Suite 100 Norfolk NE 68701 402-370-4400 Y 0 u Nebraska Indian Community College Kristan Oltrogge 1111 Highway 75 Macy NE 68039 402-494-2311 Y 0 v Northeast Community College Terri Heggemeyer 801 E Benjamin Ave Norfolk NE 68701 402-844-7263 Y 2 w Northeast Iowa Community College Kelli Smutzler PO Box 400 Calmar IA 52132 563-562-3263 Y 0 x Northwest Iowa Community College Pamela Lien 603 West Park Street Sheldon IA 51201 712-324-5061 Y 0 y Northwestern College Nancy Landhuis 208 8th Street SW Orange City IA 51041 712-707-7225 Y 0 z Office on the Status of African Americans Kim Cheeks Dept of Human Rights Lucas State Office Building 321 E 12th St Des Moines IA 50310 515-281-3274 Y 0 AA Simpson College Ann Greubel 701 North C Street Indianola IA 50125 515-961-1667 Y 0 BB Sioux City Human Rights Commission Karen Mackey Po Box 447 Sioux City IA 51101 712-279-6958 Y CC Sioux City Journal Sally Lingle 515 Pavonia Street Sioux City IA 51101 712-293-4304 Y 5 DD South Dakota Department of Labor Paige Petersen 504 River Drive City Hall North Sioux City SD 57049 605-242-5445 Y 2 EE Southeast Technical Institute Placement Services 2301 N Career Ave Sioux Falls SD 57105 605-367-4625 Y 0 FF Southwestern Community College Pat Butcher 1501 W Townline St Creston IA 50801 641-782-1446 Y 0 GG St Ambrose University Kim Matteson 518 W Locust St Davenport IA 52803 563-343-6342 Y 0 HH TVjobs.com Broadcast Employment Services PO Box 4116 Oceanside CA 92052 760-754-8177 Y 16 II University of Iowa Sherry Rhinehart 100 Pomerantz Center Suite C310 Iowa City IA 52242 319-335-1023 Y 0 JJ University of Nebraska – Omaha Stacey Coleman 6001 Dodge St EAB 211 Omaha NE 68182 402-554-3672 Y 0 KK University of Northern Iowa Kris Peterson 102 Gilcrest Hall Cedar Falls IA 50614 319-273-6857 Y 0 LL University of South Dakota Carly Heard Burr House 414 E Clark Vermillion SD 57069 319-273-6857 Y 0 MM Vocational Rehabilitation Services Lyndi Wragge 901 W 21st Street South Sioux City NE 68776 402-494-8099 Y 0 NN Wayne State College Carolyn Sinniger 1111 Main Street Wayne NE 68787 402-375-7425 Y 0 OO Western Iowa Tech Community College Wendy Ohl 4647 Stone Ave Sioux City IA 51106 712-274-6400 Y 0 PP WHBF Sarah Gramenz 231 18th Street Rock Island IL 61201 309-786-5541 Y 0 QQ WLNE Ann Marie Menard 10 Orms Street Suite 300 Providence RI 02904 401-453-8000 Y 0 RR WOI Teresa Fuquey 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines IA 50266 515-457-9645 Y 0 SS Women Aware Katie Colling 520 Nebraska Street #237 Sioux City IA 51101 712-258-4174 Y 0 TT Spots n Dots Customer Service SND Publishing 1635 Old Highway 41 NW Suite 112-338 Kennesaw GA 30152 888-884-2630 Y 0 UU Luther College Virginia Hanson 700 College Drive Decorah IA 52101 563-387-1025 Y 0 VV Nexstar Broadcasting Jill Collins /Terri Bush 625 Douglas St Sioux City IA 51101 Via Dallas TX 712-277-2345 Y 3





Appendix 3 to Annual EEO Public File Report

Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014

Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU, Sioux City, IA

Section 3: Supplemental (Non-Vacancy Specific) Recruitment Activities Undertaken by KCAU