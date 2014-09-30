EEO 2014 Annual Public File Report

ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT
KCAU
October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014
The purpose of the EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station(s):
KCAU
The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning October 1, 2013 to and including September 30, 2014
(the “Applicable Period”). The FCC’s EEO Rule Requires that this Report contain the following information:
- A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Stations comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;
- For each such vacancy, the recruitment sources(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;
- The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;
- Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and
- A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.
Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the alphabet letters listed on Appendix 1 under the column entitled “Recruitment Sources Utilized” refer to the Recruitment Sources listed on Appendix 2.
For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” when the hiree began work. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the phone or by e-mail.
Appendix 1 to Annual EEO Public File Report
Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014
Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU
Section 1: Vacancy Information
|
|
Full-Time Positions Filled by Job Title
|
Date Filled
|
Recruitment Source of Hiree
|
Number of Applicants Interviewed
|
Recruitment Sources Utilized
|
1
|
Multi Media Journalist
|
10/21/13
|
HH
|
6
|
A-BB, DD-UU
|
2
|
Multi Media Journalist
|
3/10/14
|
HH
|
7
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
3
|
Anchor
|
3/9/14
|
k
|
3
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
4
|
EMedia Manager
|
3/3/14
|
CC
|
2
|
A-I, K-VV
|
5
|
Account Executive
|
2/3/14
|
k
|
4
|
A-I, K-VV
|
6
|
Audio Operator
|
2/3/14
|
o
|
2
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
7
|
Camera Operator
|
3/3/14
|
h
|
2
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
8
|
Producer
|
6/1/14
|
k
|
3
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
9
|
Account Executive
|
4/17/14, 6/16/14, 6/23/14, 6/30/14
|
k, CC, k, k
|
9
|
A-I, K-VV
|
10
|
Sports Anchor / Director
|
6/22/14
|
k
|
4
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
11
|
Audio / Camera Operator
|
6/9/14, 6/11/14, 6/16/14, 6/16/14, 7/21/14
|
v, k, v, DD, k
|
5
|
A-BB, DD-VV
|
12
|
Sales Assistant
|
7/15/14
|
k
|
4
|
A-I, K-VV
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 51
Appendix 2 to Annual EEO Public File Report
Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014
Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU
Section 2: Recruitment Source Information
|
|
Recruitment Source
|
Contact
|
Address
|
Phone
|
Requested Notice (Y/N)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period
(If Any)
|
A
|
AIB College of Busines
|
Jane DeHaven
|
2500 Fleur Drive D
Des Moines IA 50321
|
515-246-5342
|
Y
|
0
|
B
|
Ashford University
|
Patricia Niemann
|
400 North Bluff Blvd
Clinton IA 52732
|
563-249-1388
|
Y
|
0
|
C
|
Augustana University
|
Sandi Vietor
|
2001 S Summit St
Sioux Falls SD 57197
|
605-274-4127
|
Y
|
0
|
D
|
Bradley University
|
Melissa Poulson
|
1501 N Bradley Avenue
Peoria IL 61625
|
309-677-2510
|
Y
|
0
|
E
|
Briar Cliff University
|
Nancy McGuire
|
3303 Rebecca Street
Sioux City IA 51104
|
712-279-5455
|
Y
|
0
|
F
|
Sanford – Brown College
|
Karol Baumeister
|
1440 Northland Dr
Mendota Heights MN 55120
|
651-905-3499
|
Y
|
0
|
G
|
Buena Vista University
|
Brenda Dodge
|
610 W Fourth St
Storm Lake IA 50588
|
712-749-2440
|
Y
|
0
|
H
|
Center for Siouxland
|
Kim DeWitt
|
715 Douglas St
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-252-1861
|
Y
|
0
|
I
|
Central College
|
Pat Joachim Kitzman
|
Po Box 0153
Pella IA 50219
|
641-628-5271
|
Y
|
0
|
J
|
Collective Talent
|
Michael Bille
|
1721 Richardson Place
Tampa FL 33606
|
813-254-9695
|
Y
|
0
|
K
|
Columbia College
|
Matthew Green
|
600 Michigan Ave
Chicago IL 60605
|
312-344-7280
|
Y
|
0
|
L
|
Creative Jobs Central
|
Cara Silverman
|
325 West 38th St
Suite 1002
New York NY 10018
|
646-202-9538
|
Y
|
0
|
M
|
Creighton University
|
Jamie Peatrowsky
|
2500 California Plaza
Omaha NE 68178
|
402-280-2723
|
Y
|
0
|
N
|
Des Moines Area Community College
|
Dave Reimers
|
2006 S Ankeny Blvd
Ankeny IA 50023
|
515-964-6463
|
Y
|
0
|
O
|
Division of Person with Disabilities
|
Mike Williams
|
Lucas State Office Building
2nd Floor
Des Moines IA 50319
|
888-219-0471
|
Y
|
0
|
P
|
Dordt College
|
Ellen Mouw
|
489 4th Ave NE
Sioux Center IA 51250
|
712-722-6078
|
Y
|
0
|
Q
|
Drake University
|
Annette Watson
|
2507 University Ave
Des Moines IA 50311
|
515-271-4715
|
Y
|
0
|
R
|
Emma Bowden Foundation
|
Sandra Dorsey Rice
|
524 W 57th St
New York NY 10019
|
212-975-2445
|
Y
|
0
|
S
|
Emerson College
|
Katharine Privert
|
120 Boyston St
Boston MA 02116
|
617-824-8586
|
Y
|
0
|
T
|
Facebook – KCAUTV
|
Daniele Feenstra
|
625 Douglas St
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-277-2345
|
Y
|
0
|
U
|
Goodwill Industries
|
Tammy Crouch
|
3100 W 4th St
Sioux City IA 51103
|
712-258-4511
|
Y
|
0
|
V
|
Grandview University
|
Career Center
|
1200 Grandview Ave
Des Moines IA 50316
|
515-263-6063
|
Y
|
0
|
W
|
Hispanic News Link
|
Carlos Ericksen
|
1420 N Street NW
Washington DC 20005
|
202-234-2800
|
Y
|
0
|
X
|
Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago
|
Don Clark
|
601 South LaSalle
Chicago IL 60605
|
312-884-8000
|
Y
|
0
|
Y
|
Illinois News Broadcasting Association
|
Bob Roberts
|
815 Long Road
Glenview IL 600025
|
847-729-6397
|
Y
|
0
|
Z
|
Indian Hills Community College
|
Tiffany Buban
|
626 Indian Hills Drive Bldg 14
Ottumwa IA 52501
|
641-683-5215
|
Y
|
0
|
a
|
Iowa Broadcasters Association
|
Sue Toma
|
PO Box 71186
Des Moines IA 50325
|
515-224-7237
|
Y
|
0
|
b
|
Iowa Broadcasters News Association
|
Jeff Stein
|
PO Box 153
Oskaloosa IA 52577
|
319-230-8988
|
Y
|
0
|
c
|
Iowa Central Community College
|
Kyle Bangert
|
One Triton Circle
Fort Dodge IA 50501
|
515-955-2233
|
Y
|
0
|
d
|
Iowa College Recruiting Network
|
Valorie Larsson
|
10 Merrill Park Circle
Suite B
Grinnel IA 50112
|
515-867-6890
|
Y
|
0
|
e
|
Iowajobs.com
|
NA
|
801 Bluff Street
Dubuque IA 52001
|
800-553-4801
|
Y
|
0
|
f
|
Iowa Lakes Community College
|
Linda Wiegman
|
300 S 18th Street
Estherville IA 51334
|
712-362-7926
|
Y
|
0
|
g
|
Iowa State University – Career Services
|
Meredith Williams
|
1320 Gardon Business Bldg
Ames IA 50011
|
515-294-2542
|
Y
|
0
|
h
|
Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation
|
Gerald Rath
|
217 West 5th St
Spencer IA 51301
|
712-262-5816
|
Y
|
2
|
i
|
Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland (Iowa Workforce Development)
|
Mike Henrich
|
2508 4th Street
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-233-9030
|
Y
|
3
|
j
|
Kaplan University
|
Lori Gelhaar
|
4655 121st Street
Urbandale IA 50323
|
515-727-6844
|
Y
|
0
|
k
|
KCAU:
Bulletin Board, Website or Employee Referral
|
Jill Collins
|
625 Douglas Street
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-277-2345
|
Y
|
16
|
l
|
KLKN TV
|
Steve Anderson
|
3240 S Tenth St
Lincoln NE 68502
|
402-434-8000
|
Y
|
0
|
m
|
Leadership Institute
|
Emily Miller
|
1101 Highland St
Arlington VA 22201
|
800-827-5323
|
Y
|
0
|
n
|
Medialine.com
|
Mark Shilstone
|
PO Box 51909
Pacific Grove CA 93950
|
800-237-8073
|
Y
|
0
|
o
|
Morningside College
|
Stacie Hays
|
1501 Morningside Ave
Sioux City IA 51106
|
712-274-5254
|
Y
|
2
|
p
|
Mount Marty College
|
Estelle Johnson
|
1105 West 8th Street
Yankton SD 57078
|
800-658-4552
|
Y
|
0
|
q
|
National Association for the Advanced of Colored People
|
Flora Lee
|
PO Box 82
Sioux City IA 51103
|
NA
|
Y
|
0
|
r
|
National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association
|
Back Polakowski
|
2120 L Street NW
Suite 850
Washington DC 20037-1550
|
202-588-9888
|
Y
|
0
|
s
|
Native American Journalists Association
|
Rhonda LeValdo
|
395 W Lindsey
Norman OK 73019
|
405-325-9008
|
Y
|
0
|
t
|
Nebraska Department of Labor
|
Darlus McWilliams
|
105 E Norfolk Ave
Suite 100
Norfolk NE 68701
|
402-370-4400
|
Y
|
0
|
u
|
Nebraska Indian Community College
|
Kristan Oltrogge
|
1111 Highway 75
Macy NE 68039
|
402-494-2311
|
Y
|
0
|
v
|
Northeast Community College
|
Terri Heggemeyer
|
801 E Benjamin Ave
Norfolk NE 68701
|
402-844-7263
|
Y
|
2
|
w
|
Northeast Iowa Community College
|
Kelli Smutzler
|
PO Box 400
Calmar IA 52132
|
563-562-3263
|
Y
|
0
|
x
|
Northwest Iowa Community College
|
Pamela Lien
|
603 West Park Street
Sheldon IA 51201
|
712-324-5061
|
Y
|
0
|
y
|
Northwestern College
|
Nancy Landhuis
|
208 8th Street SW
Orange City IA 51041
|
712-707-7225
|
Y
|
0
|
z
|
Office on the Status of African Americans
|
Kim Cheeks
|
Dept of Human Rights
Lucas State Office Building
321 E 12th St
Des Moines IA 50310
|
515-281-3274
|
Y
|
0
|
AA
|
Simpson College
|
Ann Greubel
|
701 North C Street
Indianola IA 50125
|
515-961-1667
|
Y
|
0
|
BB
|
Sioux City Human Rights Commission
|
Karen Mackey
|
Po Box 447
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-279-6958
|
Y
|
|
CC
|
Sioux City Journal
|
Sally Lingle
|
515 Pavonia Street
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-293-4304
|
Y
|
5
|
DD
|
South Dakota Department of Labor
|
Paige Petersen
|
504 River Drive
City Hall
North Sioux City SD 57049
|
605-242-5445
|
Y
|
2
|
EE
|
Southeast Technical Institute
|
Placement Services
|
2301 N Career Ave
Sioux Falls SD 57105
|
605-367-4625
|
Y
|
0
|
FF
|
Southwestern Community College
|
Pat Butcher
|
1501 W Townline St
Creston IA 50801
|
641-782-1446
|
Y
|
0
|
GG
|
St Ambrose University
|
Kim Matteson
|
518 W Locust St
Davenport IA 52803
|
563-343-6342
|
Y
|
0
|
HH
|
TVjobs.com
|
Broadcast Employment Services
|
PO Box 4116
Oceanside CA 92052
|
760-754-8177
|
Y
|
16
|
II
|
University of Iowa
|
Sherry Rhinehart
|
100 Pomerantz Center Suite C310
Iowa City IA 52242
|
319-335-1023
|
Y
|
0
|
JJ
|
University of Nebraska – Omaha
|
Stacey Coleman
|
6001 Dodge St
EAB 211
Omaha NE 68182
|
402-554-3672
|
Y
|
0
|
KK
|
University of Northern Iowa
|
Kris Peterson
|
102 Gilcrest Hall
Cedar Falls IA 50614
|
319-273-6857
|
Y
|
0
|
LL
|
University of South Dakota
|
Carly Heard
|
Burr House
414 E Clark
Vermillion SD 57069
|
319-273-6857
|
Y
|
0
|
MM
|
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
|
Lyndi Wragge
|
901 W 21st Street
South Sioux City NE 68776
|
402-494-8099
|
Y
|
0
|
NN
|
Wayne State College
|
Carolyn Sinniger
|
1111 Main Street
Wayne NE 68787
|
402-375-7425
|
Y
|
0
|
OO
|
Western Iowa Tech Community College
|
Wendy Ohl
|
4647 Stone Ave
Sioux City IA 51106
|
712-274-6400
|
Y
|
0
|
PP
|
WHBF
|
Sarah Gramenz
|
231 18th Street
Rock Island IL 61201
|
309-786-5541
|
Y
|
0
|
|
WLNE
|
Ann Marie Menard
|
10 Orms Street
Suite 300
Providence RI 02904
|
401-453-8000
|
Y
|
0
|
RR
|
WOI
|
Teresa Fuquey
|
3903 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines IA 50266
|
515-457-9645
|
Y
|
0
|
SS
|
Women Aware
|
Katie Colling
|
520 Nebraska Street
#237
Sioux City IA 51101
|
712-258-4174
|
Y
|
0
|
TT
|
Spots n Dots
|
Customer Service
|
SND Publishing
1635 Old Highway 41 NW
Suite 112-338
Kennesaw GA 30152
|
888-884-2630
|
Y
|
0
|
UU
|
Luther College
|
Virginia Hanson
|
700 College Drive
Decorah IA 52101
|
563-387-1025
|
Y
|
0
|
VV
|
Nexstar Broadcasting
|
Jill Collins /Terri Bush
|
625 Douglas St
Sioux City IA 51101
Via Dallas TX
|
712-277-2345
|
Y
|
3
Appendix 3 to Annual EEO Public File Report
Covering the Period from October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014
Station(s) Comprising the Station Employment Unit: KCAU, Sioux City, IA
Section 3: Supplemental (Non-Vacancy Specific) Recruitment Activities Undertaken by KCAU
|
|
Recruitment Initiative
|
Description
|
1
|
Establishment of an internship program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment
|
KCAU offers internships in various departments as an opportunity for students to apply their classroom theory to practical work experience. Our internship program offers students the opportunity to experience firsthand the reality of working in the television broadcast industry, and allows us to build goodwill in the communities in which we operate.
Spring Semester we had one intern: Morningside College
Summer 2014 we had one intern: Western Iowa Tech Community College
|
2
|
Participation in job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility for hiring decisions
|
On March 11, 2014 our Operations Manager participated in the Buena Vista University Career Forum which was open to the Mass Communications and Journalism Departments. We spoke to five students that expressed interest about internship opportunities.
|
3
|
Co-sponsoring a job fair with an organization in the business and professional community whose membership includes substantial participation of women and minorities
|
On September 26, 2013, our station employment unit co-sponsored the Siouxland Broadcasters Career Fair at the Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. We promoted the event on air with in the newscasts and promotion, and also posted this on our ABC 9 website. Station participants included our Business Manager, News Director, and a meteorologist. We received 10 applications from the job fair and spoke with five students about internship opportunities.
|
4
|
Participation in job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility for hiring decisions
|
On March 26, 2014 our Local Sales Manager and Office Manager participated in the Wayne State College Career Fair which was open to public and the entire school. We spoke to twenty students about the two open positions. We received 7 resumes and talked to several students that expressed interest about internship opportunities.
|
5
|
Providing training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination
|
The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. November 5, 2013, February 4, 2014, June 10, 2014, June 24, 2014 and August 5, 2014. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion. And all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.
|
6
|
Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting
|
On October 8, 2013, a news producer was invited to speak to a “Writing for Journalism” class at her Alma Mater, Morningside College. She spoke about her responsibilities and daily routine in reporting and producing a newscast. She also answered student questions about working in broadcast television.
|
7
|
Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting
|
On October 15, 2013, a news anchor spoke with numerous high school sophomores from northeast Nebraska about a career in broadcasting and the requirements and experience that are required. The event was hosted by University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Northeast Nebraska Extension and Wayne State College.
|
8
|
Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting
|
On October 18, 2013, our Chief Meteorologist returned to his alma mater, University of Northern Iowa, and spoke with students about his career in broadcast television. He spoke about his responsibilities and daily routine as it relates to meteorology. He also answered student questions.
|
9
|
Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting
|
On November 13, 2013, our news anchor spoke with numerous students at Wausa High School about a career in broadcasting. She set up a display table and spoke with the students about job opportunities in television and the education needed to obtain a job in broadcast television.
|
10
|
Participation in events sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting
|
On November 26, 2013, a news producer and assignment editor were invited to speak with “Electronic Journalism” class at their Alma Mater, Morningside College. They spoke about her duties and responsibilities associated with producing a newscast. She also answered student questions about working in broadcast television.
|
11
|
Participation in job bank program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment
|
KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.
|
12
|
Co-sponsoring a job fair with an organization in the business and professional community whose membership includes substantial participation of women and minorities
|
On September 26, 2014, our station employment unit co-sponsored the Siouxland Broadcasters Career Fair at the Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, IA. We promoted the event on air with in the newscasts and promotion, and also posted this on our ABC 9 website. Station participants included our Operations Manager and Promotions Manager. We received 10 applications from the job fair and spoke with five students about internship opportunities.