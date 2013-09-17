Breaking News
Several fire departments battle Oto house fire

EEO 2013 Annual Public File Report

EEO Reports

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule.  This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

 

      The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 21, 2012 to and including September 21, 2013 (the “Applicable Period”).

 

      The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

 

1.   A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

 

2.   For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

 

3.   The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

 

4.   Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

 

5.   A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

 

      Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information.  Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

 

      For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Annual EEO Public File Report

 

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 – September 21, 2013

 

I.    FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD

 

Full-time Positions

Filled by Job Title

Recruitment Source Hiree

Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position

1

Account Executive

KCAU Website

5

2

NA

 

 

3

Traffic Assistant

SD Workforce Development

4

4

Photojournalist

Employee Referral

2

5

General Manager

Spot N’ Dots

10

6

Account Executive

KCAU Website

7

7

News Director

Internal-KCAU

7

8

Photojournalist/MMJ

TVjobs.com

7

9

Accounting Assistant

Employee Referral

12

10

Multi-Media Journalist

TVjobs.com

7

11

Assignment Editor

Internal-KCAU

6

12

NA

 

 

13

Producer

TVjobs.com

7

14

Weekend Sports Anchor

TVjobs.com

9

15

Sales Assistant

KCAU-TV Website

5

16

Account Executive

KCAU-TV Website

3

17

Maintenance Engineer

Employee Referral

3

18

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period:  94
Annual EEO Public File Report

                                                                                     

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 September 21, 2013

 

 

II.  RECRUITMENT SOURCES

 

 

Recruitment Source

(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)

Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any)

Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized

A

AIB College of Business

Jane DeHaven

2500 Fleur Drive

Des Moines IA  50321

515-246-5342

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17

B

*Ashford University

Patricia Niemann

400 North Bluff Blvd

Clinton IA  52732

563-249-1388

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

C

Augustana College

Sandi Vietor

2001 S. Summit Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57197

605-274-4127

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

D

*Bradley University

Sandy McDermott

1501 N. Bradley Avenue

Peoria IL  61625

309-677-2510

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

E

Briar Cliff University

Nancy McGuire

3303 Rebecca Street

Sioux City, IA 51104

712-279-5455

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

F

Brown College

Karol Baumeister

1440 Northland Dr.

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

651-905-3499

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

13,14,15,17,

G

* Buena Vista University

Brenda Dodge

PO Box 975

610 W Fourth Street

Storm Lake, IA 50588

712-749-2440

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

H

Center for Siouxland

Kim DeWitt

715 Douglas Street

Sioux City IA  51101-1021

712-252-1861

 

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

I

 

Central College

Pat Joachim Kitzman

PO Box 0153

Pella, IA 50219

641-628-5271

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

J

Collective Talent

Michael Bille

1721 Richardson Place

Tampa FL  33606

813-254-9695

0

4,6,8,10,11,14,

K

 Columbia College

Matthew Green

600 Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

312-344-7280

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

L

*Creative Jobs Central

Cara Silverman

325 W. 38th Street, Ste 1002

New York NY  10018

646-202-9538

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,

M

Creighton University

Jamie Peatrovsky

2500 California Plaza

Omaha, NE 68178

402-280-2723

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

N

*Des Moines Area Comm. College

Dave Reimers & Jacki Boldt

DMACC Career Center

Ankeny Campus

515-964-6463 or 6215

 

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

O

Division of Person with Disabilities

Mike Williams

Lucas State Office Bldg, 2nd Floor

Des Moines IA  50319

888-219-0471

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

P

* Dordt College

Ellen Mouw

498 4th Avenue NE

Sioux Center IA  51250

712-722-6078

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

Q

Drake University

Annette Watson

2507 University Avenue

Des Moines IA  50311

515-271-4715

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

R

Emma Bowden Foundation

Sandra Dorsey Rice

524 W 57th Street

New York NY 10019

212-975-2545

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

S

Emerson College

Katharine Privert

120 Boylston St.

Boston, MA 02116

617-824-8586

0

3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

13,14,15,17,

T

Facebook

1 Hacker Way

Menlo Park, CA 94025

650-308-7300

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

U

Goodwill Industries

Tammy Crouch

3100 W. 4th St.

Sioux City, IA 51103

712-258-4511 x1332

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

V

Grandview University

Career Center

1200 Grandview Ave

Des Moines, IA 50316

515-263-6063

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

13,14,15,17,

W

Hispanic News Link

Carlos Ericksen

1420 N. St. NW

Washington, DC 20005

202-234-2800

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

X

Illinois Center for Broadcasting

Don Clark

601 South LaSalle

Chicago, IL 60605

312-884-8000 x6124

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

Y

Illinois News Broadcaster’s Assoc.

Bob Roberts

815 Long Road

Glenview, IL 60025-3353

847-729-6397

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

Z

Indian Hills Community College

Tiffany Buban

626 Indian Hills Dr. BLDG 14

Ottumwa, IA 52501

641-683-5215

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

a

iNetGiant.com

Requested Info

2713 Coney Island Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11235

0

1,3,4,5,7,

b

Iowa Broadcasters Association

Sue Toma

PO Box 71186

Des Moines, IA 50325

515-224-7237

2

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,

17,

c

Iowa Broadcast News Association

Jeff Stein

PO Box 153

Oskaloosa, IA 52577

319-230-8988

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

d

Iowa Central Community College

Kyle Bangert

One Triton Circle

Fort Dodge, IA 50501

515-955-2233

0

4,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

e

Iowa College Recruiting Network

Valorie Larsson

10 Merrill Park Circle, Suite B

Grinnell, IA

515-867-6890

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

f

IowaJobs.com

801 Bluff St.

Dubuque, IA 52001

800-553-4801

0

5,

g

Iowa Lakes Community College

Linda Wiegman

300 S. 18th St.

Estherville, IA 51334

712-362-7926

0

3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

h

Iowa State University Business Career Services

Meredith Williams

1320 Gardin Business Building

Ames, IA 50011

515-294-2542

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

13,14,15,17,

i

Iowa Vocational Rehab Services

Gerald Rath-Counselor

217 West 5th Street

Spencer, IA 51301

712-262-5816

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

j

Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland (IWD)

Mike Henrich

2508 4th St.

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-233-9030

4

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,17,

k

Kaplan University

Lori Gelhaar

4655 121st St.

Urbandale, IA 50323

515-727-6844

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

l

KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website

Jill Collins

625 Douglas St.

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-277-2345 x278

27

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

m

KLKN Bulletin Board or Website

Steve Anderson

3240 S. Tenth St.

Lincoln, NE 68502

402-434-8000

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

n

Leadership Institute

Emily Miller

1101 N. Highland Street

Arlington, VA 22201

800-827-5323

 

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,

17,

o

Medialine.com

Mark Shilstone-Manager

PO Box 51909

Pacific Grove, CA 93950

800-237-8073

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,

17,

p

Morningside College

Stacie Hays

1501 Morningside Ave

Sioux City, IA 51106

712-274-5254

5

1,3,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

q

Mount Marty College

Estelle Johnson

1105 West 8th St.

Yankton, SD 57078

800-658-4552 x1363

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

r

 National Assoc. for the Advancement of Colored People

Flora Lee

PO Box 82

Sioux City, IA 51103

 

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

s

National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association

Bach Polakowski

2120 L St. NW, Suite 850

Washington, DC 20037-1550

202-588-9888

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

t

Native American Journalists Association

Rhonda LeValdo

395 W. Lindsey

Norman, OK 73019

405-325-9008

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

u

Nebraska Dept. of Labor

Darlus McWilliams

105 E. Norfolk Ave, Suite 100

Norfolk, NE 68701

402-370-4400

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

v

Nebraska Indian Community College

Kristan Oltrogge

1111 Hwy. 75

Macy, NE 68039

402-494-2311

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

ww

Northeast Community College Career Services

Terri Haggemeyer

PO Box 469

Norfolk, NE 6871

402-844-7263

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

x

Northeast Iowa Community College

Kelli Smutzler

PO Box 400

Calmar, IA 52132

563-562-3263

0

 

3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

y

Northwest Iowa Community College

Pamela Lien

603 West Park St.

Sheldon, IA 51201

712-324-5061 x163

0

 

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

z

Northwestern College of Iowa

Nancy Landhuis

208 8th St. SW

Orange City, IA 51041

712-707-7225

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

AA

Office on the Status of African Americans

Kim Cheeks

Dept of Human Rights/Lucas State Office Building/321 E. 12th

Des Moines, IA 50310

515-281-3274

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

BB

Simpson College

Ann Greubel

701 North C St.

Indianola, IA 50125

515-961-1667

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17

CC

Sioux City Human Rights Commission

Karen Mackey

PO Box 447/405 6th St.

Council Chambers @ City Hall

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-279-6958

0

 

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

DD

Sioux City Journal

Sally Lingle

515 Pavonia St.

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-293-4304

10

 

1,6,9,15,

EE

South Dakota Department of Labor

Paige Petersen

504 River Dr, City Hall

N. Sioux City, SD 57049

605-242-5445

5

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,16,17,

FF

Southeast Technical Institute
Placement Services

2301 N. Career Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

605-367-4625

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

GG

Southwestern Community College

Pat Butcher

1501 W. Townline St.

Creston, IA 50801

641-782-1446

0

3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

HH

St. Ambrose University

Kim Matteson

518 W. Locust St.

Davenport, IA 52803

563-343-6342

0

 

1,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,17,

II

*TVjobs.com

Broadcast Employment Services

PO Box 4116

Oceanside, CA 92052

760-754-8177

29

 

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

JJ

University of Iowa-Pomerantz Career Center

Sherry Rhinehart

100 Pomerantz Center, Suite C310

Iowa City, IA 52242

319-335-1023

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

KK

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Stacey Coleman

UNO/Career Exploration & Outreach

6001 Dodge St., EAB 211

Omaha, NE 68182

402-554-3672

0

 

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

LL

University of Northern Iowa Career Services

Kris Peterson

102 Gilchrist Hall

Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384

319-273-6857

0

 

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

13,14,15,17,

MM

University of South Dakota

Academic & Career Planning Center-Carly Heard

Burr House 414 E. Clark

Vermillion, SD 57069

605-677-8864

1

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,16,17,

NN

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Lyndi Wragg

901 W. 21st St.

South Sioux City, NE 68776

402-494-8099

0

 

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

OO

*Wayne State College

Carolyn Sinniger

1111 Main St.

Wayne, NE 68787

402-375-7425

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,17,

PP

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Wendy Ohl

PO Box 5199

Sioux City, IA 51102

712-274-6400

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

QQ

*WHBF Bulletin Board or Website

Sarah Gramenz

231 18th St.

Rock Island, IL 61201

309-786-5541

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

RR

*WLNE Bulletin Board or Website

Anne Marie Menard

10 orms St., Suite 300

Providence, RI 02904

401-453-8000

0

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

SS

*WOI Bulletin Board or Website

Teresa Fuquey

3903 Westown Pkwy.

West Des Moines, IA 50266

515-457-9645

1

1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,

10,11,13,14,15,16,17,

TT

Women Aware

Katie Colling or Barb Wingert

520 Nebraska St. #237

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-258-4174

0

1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,

11,13,14,15,16,17,

UU

Spots N Dots

SND Publishing LLC

1635 Old Highway 41 NW

Suite 112-338

Kennesaw, GA 30152

888-884-2630

3

5,

VV

TV News Check

Steve Stoltz

PO Box 565

Chatham, NJ 07928

215-901-9495

0

5,

WW

Broadcasting & Cable

Louis Hilleson

28 E. 28th St., 12th Floor

New York, NY 10016

917-281-4730

0

5,

XX

Luther College

Virginia Hanson

700 College Dr.

Decorah, IA 52101

563-387-1025

0

4,7,9,

YY

HR Panel

Ebony Thiepen

6901 Corporate Dr., Suite 225

Houston, TX 77036

713-995-7370

0

1,

ZZ

MediaRecruiter.com

Art Scott

9457 So. University Blvd #303

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

303-400-5150

2

5,6,

aa

Rick Gevers & Assoc

News Letter

Posting forwarded by Al Sandubrae

PO Box 577

Zionsville IN 46077

317-769-7900

rick@rickgevers.com

3

7,

bb

Petra Placement

Posting forwarded by Al Sandubrae

Sonia Antonitis

San Antonio TX

415-461-8044

2

7,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All the above organizations noted with an asterisk (*) have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies. 

 

 

                  Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 94
 

Annual EEO Public File Report

                  

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 – September 21, 2013

 

 

III.       RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

1.   Internship Program:

KCAU-TV supports members of the community in achieving their educational goals.  During this period, three interns worked at the station. One worked in the news department and one in the sports department.   The third intern worked in the promotions department.  All interns learned various related duties as it related.

 

2.   EEO Training:

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. October 2, 2012, March 19, 2013, July 9, 2013, July 16, 2013 and August 20, 2013.   At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion.  And all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.

 

3.   Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association.  These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

 

4.   Participations in Career Fairs:

A.    On March 20, 2013, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department.  The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.

B.     On March 21, 2013, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at College Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, sponsored by the Career Services department of Northeast Community College and Wayne State College. This event was open to the public as well. The Business Manager talked to about six people and informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.

C.     On April 19, 2013 Anchor, Jenna Rehnstrom and Marketing Assistant, Maria Plueger, spoke to the journalism department at Dordt College. They spoke to the students about educational requirements for a career in the broadcast industry and he shared employment and internship opportunities. 

 

 

5.   KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.

A.    October 10, 2012 General Manager, Mary Ann Johnsons spoke to students in a media management class at Morningside College.  During their time in the class I shared the aspects of television broadcasting, from sales, news, promotions, operations, budgets, FCC regulations and programming.  She also shared educational requirements for a career in broadcast industry and internship opportunities.

B.     On October 16, 2012 Anchor, Jenna Rehnstrom spoke to a group of ??? high school sophomores about a careers in television and the broadcast industry.  The event was hosted by the University of Nebraska Lincoln (extension) and Wayne State College.

C.     On January 24, 2013 Sport Anchor Travis Morgan and Prodcuer Andy Bottger  spoke with students at Northeast Community College about a sport anchor / reporting career.  Travis talked with the students about shooting sporting events, highlights, conducting interview with athletes and the requirements and daily duties and educational requirements for a broadcast sports anchor career.

D.    February 14, 20131 Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg, hosted students from Morningside College. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.

E.     On February 16, 2013 Meteorologist, Fred Hexom spoke to the American Association of University Women about career opportunities and educational school requirements about a career in the Broadcast Meteorology industry.

F.      May 1, 2013 Anchor Tim Seaman conducted two forty-five minute sessions with 60 high school juniors School at LeMars Community School. He spoke to the students about his duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to being an anchor and reporter in the broadcast news industry.

G.    On May 3, 2012, Operations Manager, Daniele Feenstra, met with the Heelan High School media class. She showed the students the studio and controls room and spoke to the students about her duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to working in the broadcast news industry.

 

6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KCAU created a television spot which airs regularly on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2.  The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings.  The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time.  This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.

 

7. Job Shadow

A.    On February 13, 2013 a student from Allen High School job shadowed Diana Johnson and other news staff in the newsroom learning various duties.  The student participated in a story meeting, she was also out in the field shooting and then back to the office. The student learned various aspects of the news story as is relates to video photography, editing, writing and story development. She also learned the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry.

B.     On May 13, 2013 a student from Peterson High School job shadowed Fred Hexom and Matt Peterson (Meteorologists) learning the newsroom and various meteorology duties.  The student participated in the various aspects a forecasting, mapping and graphics work. The student learned various aspects of forecasting as it relates to television how it interacts with the news cast and the other anchors / reporters. He also learned the requirements needed for a career in the television meteorology industry.

C.     On May 1, 2013 a homeschool high school student job shadowed Daniele Feenstra, Maria Plueger and Jill Collins for Marketing / promotions. The student helped with the station promotion, Best of the Class, event planning, set up, details and coordination of the community outreach to nearly 300 people off site.  The student participated in the planning and execution of the event.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story