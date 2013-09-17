EEO 2013 Annual Public File Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.
The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 21, 2012 to and including September 21, 2013 (the “Applicable Period”).
The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:
1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;
2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;
3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;
4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and
5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.
Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.
For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 – September 21, 2013
I. FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD
Full-time Positions
Filled by Job Title
1
Account Executive
KCAU Website
5
3
Traffic Assistant
SD Workforce Development
4
Photojournalist
Employee Referral
2
General Manager
Spot N’ Dots
10
Account Executive
KCAU Website
7
News Director
Internal-KCAU
7
Photojournalist/MMJ
TVjobs.com
7
Accounting Assistant
Employee Referral
12
Multi-Media Journalist
TVjobs.com
7
Assignment Editor
Internal-KCAU
6
13
Producer
TVjobs.com
7
Weekend Sports Anchor
TVjobs.com
9
Sales Assistant
KCAU-TV Website
5
Account Executive
KCAU-TV Website
3
Maintenance Engineer
Employee Referral
3
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 – September 21, 2013
II. RECRUITMENT SOURCES
Recruitment Source
(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any)
Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized
AIB College of Business
Jane DeHaven
2500 Fleur Drive
Des Moines IA 50321
515-246-5342
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17
*Ashford University
Patricia Niemann
400 North Bluff Blvd
Clinton IA 52732
563-249-1388
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
Augustana College
Sandi Vietor
2001 S. Summit Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57197
605-274-4127
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
*Bradley University
Sandy McDermott
1501 N. Bradley Avenue
Peoria IL 61625
309-677-2510
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Briar Cliff University
Nancy McGuire
3303 Rebecca Street
Sioux City, IA 51104
712-279-5455
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
Brown College
Karol Baumeister
1440 Northland Dr.
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
651-905-3499
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
13,14,15,17,
* Buena Vista University
Brenda Dodge
PO Box 975
610 W Fourth Street
Storm Lake, IA 50588
712-749-2440
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Center for Siouxland
Kim DeWitt
715 Douglas Street
Sioux City IA 51101-1021
712-252-1861
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Central College
Pat Joachim Kitzman
PO Box 0153
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-5271
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
Collective Talent
Michael Bille
1721 Richardson Place
Tampa FL 33606
813-254-9695
4,6,8,10,11,14,
Columbia College
Matthew Green
600 Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
312-344-7280
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
*Creative Jobs Central
Cara Silverman
325 W. 38th Street, Ste 1002
New York NY 10018
646-202-9538
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,
Creighton University
Jamie Peatrovsky
2500 California Plaza
Omaha, NE 68178
402-280-2723
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
*Des Moines Area Comm. College
Dave Reimers & Jacki Boldt
DMACC Career Center
Ankeny Campus
515-964-6463 or 6215
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
Division of Person with Disabilities
Mike Williams
Lucas State Office Bldg, 2nd Floor
Des Moines IA 50319
888-219-0471
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
* Dordt College
Ellen Mouw
498 4th Avenue NE
Sioux Center IA 51250
712-722-6078
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Drake University
Annette Watson
2507 University Avenue
Des Moines IA 50311
515-271-4715
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Emma Bowden Foundation
Sandra Dorsey Rice
524 W 57th Street
New York NY 10019
212-975-2545
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Emerson College
Katharine Privert
120 Boylston St.
Boston, MA 02116
617-824-8586
3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
13,14,15,17,
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA 94025
650-308-7300
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Goodwill Industries
Tammy Crouch
3100 W. 4th St.
Sioux City, IA 51103
712-258-4511 x1332
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Grandview University
Career Center
1200 Grandview Ave
Des Moines, IA 50316
515-263-6063
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
13,14,15,17,
Hispanic News Link
Carlos Ericksen
1420 N. St. NW
Washington, DC 20005
202-234-2800
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Illinois Center for Broadcasting
Don Clark
601 South LaSalle
Chicago, IL 60605
312-884-8000 x6124
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Illinois News Broadcaster’s Assoc.
Bob Roberts
815 Long Road
Glenview, IL 60025-3353
847-729-6397
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Indian Hills Community College
Tiffany Buban
626 Indian Hills Dr. BLDG 14
Ottumwa, IA 52501
641-683-5215
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
iNetGiant.com
Requested Info
2713 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11235
1,3,4,5,7,
Iowa Broadcasters Association
Sue Toma
PO Box 71186
Des Moines, IA 50325
515-224-7237
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,
17,
Iowa Broadcast News Association
Jeff Stein
PO Box 153
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
319-230-8988
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Iowa Central Community College
Kyle Bangert
One Triton Circle
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
515-955-2233
4,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Iowa College Recruiting Network
Valorie Larsson
10 Merrill Park Circle, Suite B
Grinnell, IA
515-867-6890
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
IowaJobs.com
801 Bluff St.
Dubuque, IA 52001
800-553-4801
5,
Iowa Lakes Community College
Linda Wiegman
300 S. 18th St.
Estherville, IA 51334
712-362-7926
3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Iowa State University Business Career Services
Meredith Williams
1320 Gardin Business Building
Ames, IA 50011
515-294-2542
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
13,14,15,17,
Iowa Vocational Rehab Services
Gerald Rath-Counselor
217 West 5th Street
Spencer, IA 51301
712-262-5816
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland (IWD)
Mike Henrich
2508 4th St.
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-233-9030
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,17,
Kaplan University
Lori Gelhaar
4655 121st St.
Urbandale, IA 50323
515-727-6844
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website
Jill Collins
625 Douglas St.
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-277-2345 x278
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
KLKN Bulletin Board or Website
Steve Anderson
3240 S. Tenth St.
Lincoln, NE 68502
402-434-8000
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Leadership Institute
Emily Miller
1101 N. Highland Street
Arlington, VA 22201
800-827-5323
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,
17,
Medialine.com
Mark Shilstone-Manager
PO Box 51909
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
800-237-8073
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,
17,
Morningside College
Stacie Hays
1501 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
712-274-5254
1,3,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Mount Marty College
Estelle Johnson
1105 West 8th St.
Yankton, SD 57078
800-658-4552 x1363
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
National Assoc. for the Advancement of Colored People
Flora Lee
PO Box 82
Sioux City, IA 51103
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association
Bach Polakowski
2120 L St. NW, Suite 850
Washington, DC 20037-1550
202-588-9888
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Native American Journalists Association
Rhonda LeValdo
395 W. Lindsey
Norman, OK 73019
405-325-9008
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Nebraska Dept. of Labor
Darlus McWilliams
105 E. Norfolk Ave, Suite 100
Norfolk, NE 68701
402-370-4400
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Nebraska Indian Community College
Kristan Oltrogge
1111 Hwy. 75
Macy, NE 68039
402-494-2311
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Northeast Community College Career Services
Terri Haggemeyer
PO Box 469
Norfolk, NE 6871
402-844-7263
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
Northeast Iowa Community College
Kelli Smutzler
PO Box 400
Calmar, IA 52132
563-562-3263
3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Northwest Iowa Community College
Pamela Lien
603 West Park St.
Sheldon, IA 51201
712-324-5061 x163
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Northwestern College of Iowa
Nancy Landhuis
208 8th St. SW
Orange City, IA 51041
712-707-7225
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Office on the Status of African Americans
Kim Cheeks
Dept of Human Rights/Lucas State Office Building/321 E. 12th
Des Moines, IA 50310
515-281-3274
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Simpson College
Ann Greubel
701 North C St.
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-1667
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17
Sioux City Human Rights Commission
Karen Mackey
PO Box 447/405 6th St.
Council Chambers @ City Hall
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-279-6958
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Sioux City Journal
Sally Lingle
515 Pavonia St.
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-293-4304
1,6,9,15,
South Dakota Department of Labor
Paige Petersen
504 River Dr, City Hall
N. Sioux City, SD 57049
605-242-5445
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,16,17,
Southeast Technical Institute
2301 N. Career Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
605-367-4625
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Southwestern Community College
Pat Butcher
1501 W. Townline St.
Creston, IA 50801
641-782-1446
3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
St. Ambrose University
Kim Matteson
518 W. Locust St.
Davenport, IA 52803
563-343-6342
1,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,17,
*TVjobs.com
Broadcast Employment Services
PO Box 4116
Oceanside, CA 92052
760-754-8177
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
University of Iowa-Pomerantz Career Center
Sherry Rhinehart
100 Pomerantz Center, Suite C310
Iowa City, IA 52242
319-335-1023
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
University of Nebraska at Omaha
Stacey Coleman
UNO/Career Exploration & Outreach
6001 Dodge St., EAB 211
Omaha, NE 68182
402-554-3672
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
University of Northern Iowa Career Services
Kris Peterson
102 Gilchrist Hall
Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384
319-273-6857
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
13,14,15,17,
University of South Dakota
Academic & Career Planning Center-Carly Heard
Burr House 414 E. Clark
Vermillion, SD 57069
605-677-8864
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,16,17,
Vocational Rehabilitation Services
Lyndi Wragg
901 W. 21st St.
South Sioux City, NE 68776
402-494-8099
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
*Wayne State College
Carolyn Sinniger
1111 Main St.
Wayne, NE 68787
402-375-7425
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,17,
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Wendy Ohl
PO Box 5199
Sioux City, IA 51102
712-274-6400
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
*WHBF Bulletin Board or Website
Sarah Gramenz
231 18th St.
Rock Island, IL 61201
309-786-5541
1,3,4,5,6,7,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
*WLNE Bulletin Board or Website
Anne Marie Menard
10 orms St., Suite 300
Providence, RI 02904
401-453-8000
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
*WOI Bulletin Board or Website
Teresa Fuquey
3903 Westown Pkwy.
West Des Moines, IA 50266
515-457-9645
1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
10,11,13,14,15,16,17,
Women Aware
Katie Colling or Barb Wingert
520 Nebraska St. #237
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-258-4174
1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,
11,13,14,15,16,17,
Spots N Dots
SND Publishing LLC
1635 Old Highway 41 NW
Suite 112-338
Kennesaw, GA 30152
888-884-2630
5,
TV News Check
Steve Stoltz
PO Box 565
Chatham, NJ 07928
215-901-9495
5,
Broadcasting & Cable
Louis Hilleson
28 E. 28th St., 12th Floor
New York, NY 10016
917-281-4730
5,
Luther College
Virginia Hanson
700 College Dr.
Decorah, IA 52101
563-387-1025
4,7,9,
HR Panel
Ebony Thiepen
6901 Corporate Dr., Suite 225
Houston, TX 77036
713-995-7370
1,
MediaRecruiter.com
Art Scott
9457 So. University Blvd #303
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
303-400-5150
5,6,
Rick Gevers & Assoc
News Letter
Posting forwarded by Al Sandubrae
PO Box 577
Zionsville IN 46077
317-769-7900
rick@rickgevers.com
7,
Petra Placement
Posting forwarded by Al Sandubrae
Sonia Antonitis
San Antonio TX
415-461-8044
7,
All the above organizations noted with an asterisk (*) have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 – September 21, 2013
III. RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
1. Internship Program:
KCAU-TV supports members of the community in achieving their educational goals. During this period, three interns worked at the station. One worked in the news department and one in the sports department. The third intern worked in the promotions department. All interns learned various related duties as it related.
2. EEO Training:
The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. October 2, 2012, March 19, 2013, July 9, 2013, July 16, 2013 and August 20, 2013. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion. And all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.
3. Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:
KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.
4. Participations in Career Fairs:
A. On March 20, 2013, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
B. On March 21, 2013, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at College Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, sponsored by the Career Services department of Northeast Community College and Wayne State College. This event was open to the public as well. The Business Manager talked to about six people and informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
C. On April 19, 2013 Anchor, Jenna Rehnstrom and Marketing Assistant, Maria Plueger, spoke to the journalism department at Dordt College. They spoke to the students about educational requirements for a career in the broadcast industry and he shared employment and internship opportunities.
5. KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.
A. October 10, 2012 General Manager, Mary Ann Johnsons spoke to students in a media management class at Morningside College. During their time in the class I shared the aspects of television broadcasting, from sales, news, promotions, operations, budgets, FCC regulations and programming. She also shared educational requirements for a career in broadcast industry and internship opportunities.
B. On October 16, 2012 Anchor, Jenna Rehnstrom spoke to a group of ??? high school sophomores about a careers in television and the broadcast industry. The event was hosted by the University of Nebraska Lincoln (extension) and Wayne State College.
C. On January 24, 2013 Sport Anchor Travis Morgan and Prodcuer Andy Bottger spoke with students at Northeast Community College about a sport anchor / reporting career. Travis talked with the students about shooting sporting events, highlights, conducting interview with athletes and the requirements and daily duties and educational requirements for a broadcast sports anchor career.
D. February 14, 20131 Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg, hosted students from Morningside College. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.
E. On February 16, 2013 Meteorologist, Fred Hexom spoke to the American Association of University Women about career opportunities and educational school requirements about a career in the Broadcast Meteorology industry.
F. May 1, 2013 Anchor Tim Seaman conducted two forty-five minute sessions with 60 high school juniors School at LeMars Community School. He spoke to the students about his duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to being an anchor and reporter in the broadcast news industry.
G. On May 3, 2012, Operations Manager, Daniele Feenstra, met with the Heelan High School media class. She showed the students the studio and controls room and spoke to the students about her duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to working in the broadcast news industry.
6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:
KCAU created a television spot which airs regularly on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer. KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time. This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.
7. Job Shadow
A. On February 13, 2013 a student from Allen High School job shadowed Diana Johnson and other news staff in the newsroom learning various duties. The student participated in a story meeting, she was also out in the field shooting and then back to the office. The student learned various aspects of the news story as is relates to video photography, editing, writing and story development. She also learned the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry.
B. On May 13, 2013 a student from Peterson High School job shadowed Fred Hexom and Matt Peterson (Meteorologists) learning the newsroom and various meteorology duties. The student participated in the various aspects a forecasting, mapping and graphics work. The student learned various aspects of forecasting as it relates to television how it interacts with the news cast and the other anchors / reporters. He also learned the requirements needed for a career in the television meteorology industry.
C. On May 1, 2013 a homeschool high school student job shadowed Daniele Feenstra, Maria Plueger and Jill Collins for Marketing / promotions. The student helped with the station promotion, Best of the Class, event planning, set up, details and coordination of the community outreach to nearly 300 people off site. The student participated in the planning and execution of the event.