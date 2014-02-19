EEO 2013 Annual Public File Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 21, 2012 to and including September 21, 2013 (the “Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.





Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 21, 2012 – September 21, 2013

I. FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD

Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title Recruitment Source Hiree Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position 1 Account Executive KCAU Website 5 2 NA 3 Traffic Assistant SD Workforce Development 4 4 Photojournalist Employee Referral 2 5 General Manager Spot N’ Dots 10 6 Account Executive KCAU Website 7 7 News Director Internal-KCAU 7 8 Photojournalist/MMJ TVjobs.com 7 9 Accounting Assistant Employee Referral 12 10 Multi-Media Journalist TVjobs.com 7 11 Assignment Editor Internal-KCAU 6 12 NA 13 Producer TVjobs.com 7 14 Weekend Sports Anchor TVjobs.com 9 15 Sales Assistant KCAU-TV Website 5 16 Account Executive KCAU-TV Website 3 17 Maintenance Engineer Employee Referral 3 18 19 20 21 22 23 24

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 94

II. RECRUITMENT SOURCES

Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized A AIB College of Business Jane DeHaven 2500 Fleur Drive Des Moines IA 50321 515-246-5342 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17 B *Ashford University Patricia Niemann 400 North Bluff Blvd Clinton IA 52732 563-249-1388 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, C Augustana College Sandi Vietor 2001 S. Summit Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57197 605-274-4127 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, D *Bradley University Sandy McDermott 1501 N. Bradley Avenue Peoria IL 61625 309-677-2510 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, E Briar Cliff University Nancy McGuire 3303 Rebecca Street Sioux City, IA 51104 712-279-5455 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, F Brown College Karol Baumeister 1440 Northland Dr. Mendota Heights, MN 55120 651-905-3499 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 13,14,15,17, G * Buena Vista University Brenda Dodge PO Box 975 610 W Fourth Street Storm Lake, IA 50588 712-749-2440 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, H Center for Siouxland Kim DeWitt 715 Douglas Street Sioux City IA 51101-1021 712-252-1861 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, I Central College Pat Joachim Kitzman PO Box 0153 Pella, IA 50219 641-628-5271 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, J Collective Talent Michael Bille 1721 Richardson Place Tampa FL 33606 813-254-9695 0 4,6,8,10,11,14, K Columbia College Matthew Green 600 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605 312-344-7280 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, L *Creative Jobs Central Cara Silverman 325 W. 38th Street, Ste 1002 New York NY 10018 646-202-9538 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14, M Creighton University Jamie Peatrovsky 2500 California Plaza Omaha, NE 68178 402-280-2723 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, N *Des Moines Area Comm. College Dave Reimers & Jacki Boldt DMACC Career Center Ankeny Campus 515-964-6463 or 6215 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, O Division of Person with Disabilities Mike Williams Lucas State Office Bldg, 2nd Floor Des Moines IA 50319 888-219-0471 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, P * Dordt College Ellen Mouw 498 4th Avenue NE Sioux Center IA 51250 712-722-6078 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, Q Drake University Annette Watson 2507 University Avenue Des Moines IA 50311 515-271-4715 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, R Emma Bowden Foundation Sandra Dorsey Rice 524 W 57th Street New York NY 10019 212-975-2545 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, S Emerson College Katharine Privert 120 Boylston St. Boston, MA 02116 617-824-8586 0 3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 13,14,15,17, T Facebook 1 Hacker Way Menlo Park, CA 94025 650-308-7300 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, U Goodwill Industries Tammy Crouch 3100 W. 4th St. Sioux City, IA 51103 712-258-4511 x1332 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, V Grandview University Career Center 1200 Grandview Ave Des Moines, IA 50316 515-263-6063 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 13,14,15,17, W Hispanic News Link Carlos Ericksen 1420 N. St. NW Washington, DC 20005 202-234-2800 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, X Illinois Center for Broadcasting Don Clark 601 South LaSalle Chicago, IL 60605 312-884-8000 x6124 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, Y Illinois News Broadcaster’s Assoc. Bob Roberts 815 Long Road Glenview, IL 60025-3353 847-729-6397 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17, Z Indian Hills Community College Tiffany Buban 626 Indian Hills Dr. BLDG 14 Ottumwa, IA 52501 641-683-5215 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, a iNetGiant.com Requested Info 2713 Coney Island Ave Brooklyn, NY 11235 0 1,3,4,5,7, b Iowa Broadcasters Association Sue Toma PO Box 71186 Des Moines, IA 50325 515-224-7237 2 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16, 17, c Iowa Broadcast News Association Jeff Stein PO Box 153 Oskaloosa, IA 52577 319-230-8988 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, d Iowa Central Community College Kyle Bangert One Triton Circle Fort Dodge, IA 50501 515-955-2233 0 4,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17, e Iowa College Recruiting Network Valorie Larsson 10 Merrill Park Circle, Suite B Grinnell, IA 515-867-6890 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, f IowaJobs.com 801 Bluff St. Dubuque, IA 52001 800-553-4801 0 5, g Iowa Lakes Community College Linda Wiegman 300 S. 18th St. Estherville, IA 51334 712-362-7926 0 3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, h Iowa State University Business Career Services Meredith Williams 1320 Gardin Business Building Ames, IA 50011 515-294-2542 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 13,14,15,17, i Iowa Vocational Rehab Services Gerald Rath-Counselor 217 West 5th Street Spencer, IA 51301 712-262-5816 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, j Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland (IWD) Mike Henrich 2508 4th St. Sioux City, IA 51101 712-233-9030 4 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,17, k Kaplan University Lori Gelhaar 4655 121st St. Urbandale, IA 50323 515-727-6844 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, l KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website Jill Collins 625 Douglas St. Sioux City, IA 51101 712-277-2345 x278 27 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, m KLKN Bulletin Board or Website Steve Anderson 3240 S. Tenth St. Lincoln, NE 68502 402-434-8000 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, n Leadership Institute Emily Miller 1101 N. Highland Street Arlington, VA 22201 800-827-5323 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16, 17, o Medialine.com Mark Shilstone-Manager PO Box 51909 Pacific Grove, CA 93950 800-237-8073 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16, 17, p Morningside College Stacie Hays 1501 Morningside Ave Sioux City, IA 51106 712-274-5254 5 1,3,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, q Mount Marty College Estelle Johnson 1105 West 8th St. Yankton, SD 57078 800-658-4552 x1363 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, r National Assoc. for the Advancement of Colored People Flora Lee PO Box 82 Sioux City, IA 51103 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, s National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association Bach Polakowski 2120 L St. NW, Suite 850 Washington, DC 20037-1550 202-588-9888 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, t Native American Journalists Association Rhonda LeValdo 395 W. Lindsey Norman, OK 73019 405-325-9008 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, u Nebraska Dept. of Labor Darlus McWilliams 105 E. Norfolk Ave, Suite 100 Norfolk, NE 68701 402-370-4400 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, v Nebraska Indian Community College Kristan Oltrogge 1111 Hwy. 75 Macy, NE 68039 402-494-2311 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, ww Northeast Community College Career Services Terri Haggemeyer PO Box 469 Norfolk, NE 6871 402-844-7263 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, x Northeast Iowa Community College Kelli Smutzler PO Box 400 Calmar, IA 52132 563-562-3263 0 3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, y Northwest Iowa Community College Pamela Lien 603 West Park St. Sheldon, IA 51201 712-324-5061 x163 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, z Northwestern College of Iowa Nancy Landhuis 208 8th St. SW Orange City, IA 51041 712-707-7225 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, AA Office on the Status of African Americans Kim Cheeks Dept of Human Rights/Lucas State Office Building/321 E. 12th Des Moines, IA 50310 515-281-3274 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, BB Simpson College Ann Greubel 701 North C St. Indianola, IA 50125 515-961-1667 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17 CC Sioux City Human Rights Commission Karen Mackey PO Box 447/405 6th St. Council Chambers @ City Hall Sioux City, IA 51101 712-279-6958 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, DD Sioux City Journal Sally Lingle 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4304 10 1,6,9,15, EE South Dakota Department of Labor Paige Petersen 504 River Dr, City Hall N. Sioux City, SD 57049 605-242-5445 5 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,16,17, FF Southeast Technical Institute

Placement Services 2301 N. Career Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57105 605-367-4625 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, GG Southwestern Community College Pat Butcher 1501 W. Townline St. Creston, IA 50801 641-782-1446 0 3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, HH St. Ambrose University Kim Matteson 518 W. Locust St. Davenport, IA 52803 563-343-6342 0 1,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,17, II *TVjobs.com Broadcast Employment Services PO Box 4116 Oceanside, CA 92052 760-754-8177 29 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, JJ University of Iowa-Pomerantz Career Center Sherry Rhinehart 100 Pomerantz Center, Suite C310 Iowa City, IA 52242 319-335-1023 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, KK University of Nebraska at Omaha Stacey Coleman UNO/Career Exploration & Outreach 6001 Dodge St., EAB 211 Omaha, NE 68182 402-554-3672 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, LL University of Northern Iowa Career Services Kris Peterson 102 Gilchrist Hall Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384 319-273-6857 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 13,14,15,17, MM University of South Dakota Academic & Career Planning Center-Carly Heard Burr House 414 E. Clark Vermillion, SD 57069 605-677-8864 1 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,16,17, NN Vocational Rehabilitation Services Lyndi Wragg 901 W. 21st St. South Sioux City, NE 68776 402-494-8099 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, OO *Wayne State College Carolyn Sinniger 1111 Main St. Wayne, NE 68787 402-375-7425 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,17, PP Western Iowa Tech Community College Wendy Ohl PO Box 5199 Sioux City, IA 51102 712-274-6400 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, QQ *WHBF Bulletin Board or Website Sarah Gramenz 231 18th St. Rock Island, IL 61201 309-786-5541 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17, RR *WLNE Bulletin Board or Website Anne Marie Menard 10 orms St., Suite 300 Providence, RI 02904 401-453-8000 0 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, SS *WOI Bulletin Board or Website Teresa Fuquey 3903 Westown Pkwy. West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-457-9645 1 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10,11,13,14,15,16,17, TT Women Aware Katie Colling or Barb Wingert 520 Nebraska St. #237 Sioux City, IA 51101 712-258-4174 0 1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10, 11,13,14,15,16,17, UU Spots N Dots SND Publishing LLC 1635 Old Highway 41 NW Suite 112-338 Kennesaw, GA 30152 888-884-2630 3 5, VV TV News Check Steve Stoltz PO Box 565 Chatham, NJ 07928 215-901-9495 0 5, WW Broadcasting & Cable Louis Hilleson 28 E. 28th St., 12th Floor New York, NY 10016 917-281-4730 0 5, XX Luther College Virginia Hanson 700 College Dr. Decorah, IA 52101 563-387-1025 0 4,7,9, YY HR Panel Ebony Thiepen 6901 Corporate Dr., Suite 225 Houston, TX 77036 713-995-7370 0 1, ZZ MediaRecruiter.com Art Scott 9457 So. University Blvd #303 Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 303-400-5150 2 5,6, aa Rick Gevers & Assoc News Letter Posting forwarded by Al Sandubrae PO Box 577 Zionsville IN 46077 317-769-7900 rick@rickgevers.com 3 7, bb Petra Placement Posting forwarded by Al Sandubrae Sonia Antonitis San Antonio TX 415-461-8044 2 7,

All the above organizations noted with an asterisk (*) have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.

III. RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

1. Internship Program:

KCAU-TV supports members of the community in achieving their educational goals. During this period, three interns worked at the station. One worked in the news department and one in the sports department. The third intern worked in the promotions department. All interns learned various related duties as it related.

2. EEO Training:

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. October 2, 2012, March 19, 2013, July 9, 2013, July 16, 2013 and August 20, 2013. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion. And all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.

3. Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

4. Participations in Career Fairs:

A. On March 20, 2013, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.

B. On March 21, 2013, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at College Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, sponsored by the Career Services department of Northeast Community College and Wayne State College. This event was open to the public as well. The Business Manager talked to about six people and informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.

C. On April 19, 2013 Anchor, Jenna Rehnstrom and Marketing Assistant, Maria Plueger, spoke to the journalism department at Dordt College. They spoke to the students about educational requirements for a career in the broadcast industry and he shared employment and internship opportunities.

5. KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.

A. October 10, 2012 General Manager, Mary Ann Johnsons spoke to students in a media management class at Morningside College. During their time in the class I shared the aspects of television broadcasting, from sales, news, promotions, operations, budgets, FCC regulations and programming. She also shared educational requirements for a career in broadcast industry and internship opportunities.

B. On October 16, 2012 Anchor, Jenna Rehnstrom spoke to a group of ??? high school sophomores about a careers in television and the broadcast industry. The event was hosted by the University of Nebraska Lincoln (extension) and Wayne State College.

C. On January 24, 2013 Sport Anchor Travis Morgan and Prodcuer Andy Bottger spoke with students at Northeast Community College about a sport anchor / reporting career. Travis talked with the students about shooting sporting events, highlights, conducting interview with athletes and the requirements and daily duties and educational requirements for a broadcast sports anchor career.

D. February 14, 20131 Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg, hosted students from Morningside College. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.

E. On February 16, 2013 Meteorologist, Fred Hexom spoke to the American Association of University Women about career opportunities and educational school requirements about a career in the Broadcast Meteorology industry.

F. May 1, 2013 Anchor Tim Seaman conducted two forty-five minute sessions with 60 high school juniors School at LeMars Community School. He spoke to the students about his duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to being an anchor and reporter in the broadcast news industry.

G. On May 3, 2012, Operations Manager, Daniele Feenstra, met with the Heelan High School media class. She showed the students the studio and controls room and spoke to the students about her duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to working in the broadcast news industry.

6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KCAU created a television spot which airs regularly on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer. KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time. This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.

7. Job Shadow

A. On February 13, 2013 a student from Allen High School job shadowed Diana Johnson and other news staff in the newsroom learning various duties. The student participated in a story meeting, she was also out in the field shooting and then back to the office. The student learned various aspects of the news story as is relates to video photography, editing, writing and story development. She also learned the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry.

B. On May 13, 2013 a student from Peterson High School job shadowed Fred Hexom and Matt Peterson (Meteorologists) learning the newsroom and various meteorology duties. The student participated in the various aspects a forecasting, mapping and graphics work. The student learned various aspects of forecasting as it relates to television how it interacts with the news cast and the other anchors / reporters. He also learned the requirements needed for a career in the television meteorology industry.

C. On May 1, 2013 a homeschool high school student job shadowed Daniele Feenstra, Maria Plueger and Jill Collins for Marketing / promotions. The student helped with the station promotion, Best of the Class, event planning, set up, details and coordination of the community outreach to nearly 300 people off site. The student participated in the planning and execution of the event.