EEO 2012 Annual Public File Report

Annual EEO Public File Report
The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.
The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 16, 2011 to and including September 20, 2012 (the “Applicable Period”).
The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:
1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;
2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;
3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;
4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and
5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.
Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.
For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012
I. FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD
Full-time Positions
Filled by Job Title
Recruitment Source Hiree
Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position
1
Operations Manager
KCAU Internal
4
2
Master Control Operator
KCAU Website
3
3
Commercial Producer
KCAU Internal
1
4
AM/MD Meteorologist
TV Jobs
4
5
WE Meteorologist /Photojournalist
TV Jobs
4
6
Photographer
KCAU Website
3
7
Sales Assistant
KCAU Internal
2
8
Traffic Assistant
KCAU Referral
2
9
Account Executive
KCAU Commercial
16
10
Photojournalist
TV Jobs
3
11
Account Executive
KCAU Website
16
12
Local Sales Manager
KCAU Referral
3
13
Producer
Northeast Community College
6
14
Director
Iowa Broadcasters Association
3
15
Sports Anchor/Reporter
KCAU Referral
3
16
WE Sports Anchor/Reporter
TV Jobs
3
17
Photojournalist
University of South Dakota
3
18
Producer/ Photojournalist
TV Jobs
5
19
Traffic Assistant
KCAU Website
2
20
Anchor
KCAU Internal
5
21
22
23
24
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 91
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012
II. RECRUITMENT SOURCES
Recruitment Source
(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any)
Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized
A
AIB College of Business
Jane DeHaven
2500 Fleur Drive
Des Moines IA 50321
515-246-5342
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
B
*Ashford University
Patricia Niemann
400 North Bluff Blvd
Clinton IA 52732
563-249-1388
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
C
Augustana College
Sandi Vietor
2001 S. Summit Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57197
605-274-4127
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
D
*Bradley University
Sandy McDermott
1501 N. Bradley Avenue
Peoria IL 61625
309-677-2510
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
E
Briar Cliff University
Nancy McGuire
3303 Rebecca Street
Sioux City, IA 51104
712-279-5455
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
F
Brown College
Karol Baumeister
1440 Northland Dr.
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
651-905-3499
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
G
* Buena Vista University
Brenda Dodge
PO Box 975
610 W Fourth Street
Storm Lake, IA 50588
712-749-2440
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
H
Center for Siouxland
Kim DeWitt
715 Douglas Street
Sioux City IA 51101-1021
712-252-1861
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
I
Central College
Pat Joachim Kitzman
PO Box 0153
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-5271
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
J
Collective Talent
Michael Bille
1721 Richardson Place
Tampa FL 33606
813-254-9695
0
4,5,10,15,16,17, 18,20
K
Columbia College
Matthew Green
600 Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
312-344-7280
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
L
*Creative Jobs Central
Cara Silverman
325 W. 38th Street, Ste 1002
New York NY 10018
646-202-9538
0
16,17,19
M
Creighton University
Cheri Jackson
2500 California Plaza
Omaha, NE 68178
402-280-2723
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
N
*Des Moines Area Comm. College
Dave Reimers & Jacki Boldt
DMACC Career Center
Ankeny Campus
515-964-6463 or 6215
0
3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15, 16,17,18,19,20
O
Division of Person with Disabilities
Mike Williams
Lucas State Office Bldg, 2nd Floor
Des Moines IA 50319
888-219-0471
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
P
* Dordt College
Ellen Mouw
498 4th Avenue NE
Sioux Center IA 51250
712-722-6078
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
Q
Drake University
Annette Watson
2507 University Avenue
Des Moines IA 50311
515-271-4715
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
R
Emma Bowen Foundation
Sandra Dorsey Rice
524 W 57th Street
New York NY 10019
212-975-2545
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
S
Goodwill Industries Wall Street Mission Connection Center
Tammy Crouch
3100 W. 4th Street
Sioux City IA 51103
712-258-4511 x1332
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
T
Grandview University
1200 Grandview Ave
Des Moines, IA 50316
515-263-6063
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
U
Hispanic News Link
Carlos Ericksen
1420 N. Street NW
Washington DC 20005
202-234-2800
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
V
HR Panel
Ebony Thiepen
6901 Corporate Drive, Suite 225
Houston TX 77036
713-995-7370
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
W
Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago
Bob Hillman
601 South LaSalle
Chicago IL 60605
312-884-8000 x6124
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
X
*Illinois News Broadcaster’s Assoc.
Bob Roberts
815 Long Road
Glenview IL 60025-3353
847-729-6397
0
2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
Y
Indian Hills Community College
Greg Kepner
626 Indian Hills Drive, BLDG 14
Ottumwa IA 52501
641-683-5215
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
Z
*iNetGiant.com
2713 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn NY 11235
0
16,17,18,19
a
*Iowa Broadcasters Association
Sue Toma
PO Box 71186
Des Moines IA 50325
515-224-7237
1
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
b
Iowa Broadcast News Association
Jeff Stein
PO Box 131
Waverly IA 50677
319-230-8988
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
C
Iowa College Recruiting Network
Valorie Larsson
10 Merrill Park Circle, Ste B
Grinnell IA 50112
515-867-6890
0
1
d
Iowa Jobs.com
801 Bluff Street
Dubuque IA 52001
800-553-4801
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
e
Iowa State University
Raisbeck Career Services Center
1320 Gardin Business Building
Ames, IA 50011
515-294-2542
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
f
Iowa Vocational Rehab Services
Gerald Rath – Rehab Counselor
217 West 5th Street
Spencer IA 51301
712-262-5816
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
g
Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland Iowa Workforce Developmen)
Diane Neri
2508 4th Street
Sioux City IA 51101
712-233-9030
1
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
h
*Kaplan University
Lori Gelhaar
4655 121st Street
Urbandale IA 50323
515-727-6844
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
i
KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website
Jill Collins
625 Douglas
Sioux City IA 51101
712-277-2345 ext 278
39
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
j
KLKN Bulletin Board or Website
Steve Anderson
3240 S Tenth Street
Lincoln NE 68502
402-434-8000
1
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
k
Leadership Institute
Meghann Parlett
1101 North Highland Street
Arlington VA 22201
800-827-5323
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
l
*Luther College
Virginia Hanson
700 College Drive
Decorah IA 52101
563-387-1025
0
1
m
Medialine.com
Mark Shilstone
PO Box 51909
Pacific Grove CA 93950
800-237-8073
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
n
Monster Worldwide, Inc
622 Third Avenue, 39th Floor
New York NY 10017
212-351-7000
0
7,8,9,11,19
o
* Morningside College
Placement Office
Stacey Hays
1501 Morningside Ave.
Sioux City, IA 51106
712-274-5254
6
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
p
Mount Marty College
Estelle Johnson
1105 W 8th Street
Yankton, SD 57078
800-658-4552 ext 1363
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
q
Nat’l Assoc for the Advancement of Colored People
Flora Lee
PO Box 82
Sioux City IA 51103
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
r
National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association
Bach Polakowski
1420 K Street NW, Ste 910
Washington DC 20005
202-588-9888
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
s
Native American Journalists Assoc.
University of South Dakota
414 East Clark Street
Vermillion SD 57069
605-677-5282
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
t
*Nebraska Department of Labor
Darlus McWilliams
105 E Norfolk Ave Ste 100
Norfolk, NE 68701
402-370-4400
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
u
Nebraska Indian Community College
Kristan Oltrogge
1111 Highway 75
Macy NE 68039
402-494-2311
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
v
Northeast Community College
Terri Heggemeyer
PO Box 469
Norfolk, NE 68701
402-844-7263
1
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
w
Northwest Iowa Community College
Pamela Lien
603 West Park Street
Sheldon, IA 51201
712-324-5061 x163
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
x
Northwestern College of Iowa
Bill Minnick
208 8th Street SW
Orange City, IA 51041
712-707-7225
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
y
*Office on the Status of African Americans
Kim Cheeks
321 E 12th, Lucas State Office Bldg
Des Moines IA 50310
515-281-3274
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
z
Oodle Classifieds
Lucy
60 E. 3rd Avenue, Ste 410
San Mateo CA 94401
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
AA
Simpson College
Ann Greubel
701 North C Street
Indianola IA 50125
515-961-1667
0
2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
BB
Sioux City Human Rights Commission
Karen Mackey
PO Box 447
Sioux City IA 51101
712-279-6958
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
CC
Sioux City Journal
Sally Lingle
515 Pavonia Street
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-293-4304
5
7,8,9,11,19
DD
* South Dakota Department of Labor
Paige Petersen
504 River Drive, City Hall
N. Sioux City SD 57049
605-242-5445
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
EE
Southeast Technical Institute
Placement Services
2301 N. Career Avenue
Sioux Falls SD 57105
605-367-4625
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
FF
* St. Ambrose University
Career Center
518 W. Locust St.
Davenport, IA 52803
563-333-3339
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
GG
*TVJobs.com
Broadcast Employment Services
PO Box 4116
Oceanside CA 92052
760-754-8177
27
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
HH
University of Iowa
24 Phillips Hall
Iowa City IA 52242
319-335-1023
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
II
Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha
Stacey Coleman
6001 Dodge Street EAB 211
Omaha, NE 68182
402-554-3672
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
JJ
University of Northern Iowa
Kris Peterson
102 Gilchrist Hall
Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384
319-273-6857
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
KK
University of South Dakota
Tara Rohan
414 E. Clark
Vermillion, SD 57069
605-677-8864
4
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
LL
Vocational Rehabilitation Services (State of Nebraska)
Bruce Jochen
1212 Benjamin Avenue
Norfolk NE 68701
402-370-4277
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
MM
* Wayne State College
Carlyn Sinniger
1111 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
402-375-7425
3
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
NN
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Sara
PO Box 5199
Sioux City, IA 51102
712-274-8733
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
OO
* WHBF Bulletin Board or Website
Sarah Gramenz
231 18th Street
Rock Island IL 61201
309-786-5541
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
PP
*WLNE Bulletin Board or Website
Anne Marie Menard
10 Orms Street, Ste 300
Providence RI 02904
401-453-8000
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
QQ
*WOI Bulletin Board or Website
Teresa Fuquey
3903 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines IA 50266
515-457-9645
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
RR
Women Aware
Barb Wingert or Katie Colling
520 Nebraska Street, #237
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-258-4174 or 800-465-6165
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
SS
Iowa Lakes Community College
Linda Wiegman
300 S. 18th Street
Estherville IA 51334
712-362-7926
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2
TT
* Indeed.com
Stephen Magyari
*post directly from Onewire.com
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,
UU
Clinton Community College
1000 Lincoln Blvd
Clinton IA 52732
563-244-7001
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
VV
Muscatine Community College
152 Colorado Street
Muscatine IA 52761
563-288-6001
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
WW
Marshalltown Community College
3700 S. Center Street
Marshalltown IA 50158
641-752-7106
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
XX
Iowa Career Net
300 S. 18th Street
Estherville IA 51334
*website no longer exists 10/10/11
0
1,2,
YY
Northeast Iowa Community College
PO Box 400
Calmar IA 52132
563-562-3263
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
ZZ
National Association of Black Journalists
Staphanie McGee
8701 A Adelphi Road
Adelphi MD 20783
866-964-2765
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20
aa
North Iowa Area Community College
500 College Drive
Mason City IA 50401
641-423-1264
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
bb
Northwestern College of Iowa via onewire.com
101 7th Street SW
Orange City IA 51041
712-707-7225
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,
cc
Scott Community College
500 Belmont Road
Bettendorf IA 52722
563-441-4001
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
dd
Southeastern Community College
Brenda Wilkins
1500 West Agency Road
West Burlington IA 52655
319-208-5030
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
ee
Southwestern Community College
Pat Butcher
1501 W. Townline Street
Creston IA 50801
641-782-5776
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
ff
New-hire.com
105 W. Madison Street, Ste 702
Chicago IL 60602
312-419-1182
*post directly from Indeed.com
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,
gg
Simplyhired.com.
370 San Aleso Ave, Ste 200
Sunnyvale CA 94085
*post directly via Onewire.com
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,
hh
Iowa Central Community College
3303 Ave M
Fort Dodge IA 50501
*post directly from IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,
ii
Spot N Dots
1635 Old Hwy 41 NW, Ste 112-338
Kennesaw GA 30152
1
12
jj
Emerson College
120 Boylston Street
Boston MA 02116
617-824-8500
2
13
All the above organizations noted with an asterisk (*) have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 91
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012
III. RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
1. Internship Program:
KCAU-TV supports members of the community in achieving their educational goals. During this period, three interns worked at the station. One intern worked in the news department, one in sports and one in the weather department. All interns learned various related duties as it related.
2. EEO Training:
The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. February 14, 2012, May 15, 2012 and August 23, 2012. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion. Business Manager participated in two webcasts. The first on April 4, 2012 EEOC Updates: How to Prepare and Stay Compliant hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which the NAB reviewed EEOC rules and compliance point. The second on June 5, 2012 called EEO Webinar with David Oxenford through IBA/ Michigan Association of Broadcasters where David discussed all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.
3. Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:
KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.
4. Participations in Career Fairs:
- On October 27, 2011, the Business Manager and News Director participated in a Job Fair at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager and News Director talked to about twelve students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
- On March 13, 2012, the Business Manager participated in a Career Connect Forum at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager was one speaker on a five speaker panel to twenty five students from the communications and media departments. The Business Manager gave a short presentation about KCAU-TV and informed the students of current employment opportunities, internship opportunities and educational requirement as it relates to a career in broadcasting.
- On March 21, 2012, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
- On March 13, 2012 the President was the key note speaker at Kingsley-Pierson School for Career Day 2012. The president spoke to the students about educational requirements for a career in the broadcast industry and he shared employment and internship opportunities.
5. KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.
- On March 21, 2012 Assistant News Director, Jack Brooks participated in a speed networking event at Morningside College. Jack met with about twenty four students from the broadcast journalism department and spoke to them about transitioning from a college student to a working professional environment.
- On November 29, 2011 Carla Kreegar assisted a student from Morningside College with a Media Management presentation research project. Carla was interviewed by the student and completed a set of questions about a current posting (morning/midday meteorologist), asking specific educational requirements, needs during the application process, and job duties.
- December 5, 2011 Business Manager, Jill Collins spoke to a sixteen students in a media management class at Morningside College. During their time in the class I shared the duties of a business manager in the broadcast industry, and regular task as well as the requirements for a career in broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV.
- December 5, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg and Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra, hosted ten students from Briar Cliff University. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.
- On December 14, 2011 Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg and Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra, visited Zion Lutheran School in Pierce Nebraska and discussed career opportunities and school requirements at KCAU –TV.
- On February 9, 2012 News staff, Jack Brooks and Jessica Cihacek spoke with students at the University of South Dakota. They spoke to a class of Advertising and Public Relations about relationships with media outlets. They also talked about how companies can best utilize services at KCAU. They also touched on the importance of social media and opportunities within KCAU-TV.
- April 24, 2012 Anchor Jessica Cihacek spoke with about ninety students at South Sioux City Middle School about duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to being an anchor and reporter in the broadcast news industry.
- On April 4, 2012 the Business Manager participated in a webinar called. EEOC Updates: How to Prepare and Stay Compliant. The event was hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which the NAB reviewed EEOC rules and compliance point.
- On May 17, 2012, Sport Anchor Travis Morgan spoke with about thirty students from West High and West Middle about a sport anchor career, and various other careers in the broadcast industry.
- On August 21, 2012 Sport Anchor Travis Morgan spoke with sixteen students at Northeast Community College about a sport anchor / reporting career. Travis talked with the students about shooting sporting events, highlights, conducting interview with athletes and the requirements and daily duties and educational requirements for a broadcast sports anchor career.
6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:
KCAU created a television spot which airs regularly on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer. KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time. This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.
7. Job Shadow
- On September 20, 2011 a student from Hartington High School job shadowed Jessica Cihacek and other news staff in the newsroom learning various duties. The student participated in a story meeting, he was also out in the field shooting and then back to the office. The student learned various aspects of the news story as is relates to video photography, editing, writing and story development. He also learned the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry.
- On August 24, 2012 a student from North East Community College shadowed Travis Morgan in the Sport Department. The student participated in the planning meeting for local sports coverage and was out in the field with Travis learning video photography, and then later back at the station learned editing and writing techniques for sports on air presentation.
