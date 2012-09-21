EEO 2012 Annual Public File Report

Breaking News
Annual EEO Public File Report 

 

      The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule.  This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

 

      The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 16, 2011 to and including September 20, 2012 (the “Applicable Period”).

 

      The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

 

1.   A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

 

2.   For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

 

3.   The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

 

4.   Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

 

5.   A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

 

      Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information.  Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

 

      For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.


Annual EEO Public File Report

 

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012

 

I.    FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD

 

Full-time Positions

Filled by Job Title

Recruitment Source Hiree

Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position

1

Operations Manager

KCAU Internal

4

2

Master Control Operator

KCAU Website

3

3

Commercial Producer

KCAU Internal

1

4

AM/MD Meteorologist

TV Jobs

4

5

WE Meteorologist /Photojournalist

TV Jobs

4

6

Photographer

KCAU Website

3

7

Sales Assistant

KCAU Internal

2

8

Traffic Assistant

KCAU Referral

2

9

Account Executive

KCAU Commercial

16

10

Photojournalist

TV Jobs

3

11

Account Executive

KCAU Website

16

12

Local Sales Manager

KCAU Referral

3

13

Producer

Northeast Community College

6

14

Director

Iowa Broadcasters Association

3

15

Sports Anchor/Reporter

KCAU Referral

3

16

WE Sports Anchor/Reporter

TV Jobs

3

17

Photojournalist

University of South Dakota

3

18

Producer/ Photojournalist

TV Jobs

5

19

Traffic Assistant

KCAU Website

2

20

Anchor

KCAU Internal

5

21

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period:  91
Annual EEO Public File Report

                                                                                     

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 September 20, 2012

 

 

II.  RECRUITMENT SOURCES

 

 

Recruitment Source

(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)

Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any)

Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized

A

AIB College of Business

Jane DeHaven

2500 Fleur Drive

Des Moines IA  50321

515-246-5342

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

B

*Ashford University

Patricia Niemann

400 North Bluff Blvd

Clinton IA  52732

563-249-1388

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

C

Augustana College

Sandi Vietor

2001 S. Summit Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57197

605-274-4127

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

D

*Bradley University

Sandy McDermott

1501 N. Bradley Avenue

Peoria IL  61625

309-677-2510

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

E

Briar Cliff University

Nancy McGuire

3303 Rebecca Street

Sioux City, IA 51104

712-279-5455

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

F

Brown College

Karol Baumeister

1440 Northland Dr.

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

651-905-3499

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

G

* Buena Vista University

Brenda Dodge

PO Box 975

610 W Fourth Street

Storm Lake, IA 50588

712-749-2440

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

H

Center for Siouxland

Kim DeWitt

715 Douglas Street

Sioux City IA  51101-1021

712-252-1861

 

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

I

 

Central College

Pat Joachim Kitzman

PO Box 0153

Pella, IA 50219

641-628-5271

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

J

Collective Talent

Michael Bille

1721 Richardson Place

Tampa FL  33606

813-254-9695

0

4,5,10,15,16,17, 18,20

K

 Columbia College

Matthew Green

600 Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

312-344-7280

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

L

*Creative Jobs Central

Cara Silverman

325 W. 38th Street, Ste 1002

New York NY  10018

646-202-9538

0

16,17,19

M

Creighton University

Cheri Jackson

2500 California Plaza

Omaha, NE 68178

402-280-2723

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

N

*Des Moines Area Comm. College

Dave Reimers & Jacki Boldt

DMACC Career Center

Ankeny Campus

515-964-6463 or 6215

 

0

3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15, 16,17,18,19,20

O

Division of Person with Disabilities

Mike Williams

Lucas State Office Bldg, 2nd Floor

Des Moines IA  50319

888-219-0471

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

P

* Dordt College

Ellen Mouw

498 4th Avenue NE

Sioux Center IA  51250

712-722-6078

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

Q

Drake University

Annette Watson

2507 University Avenue

Des Moines IA  50311

515-271-4715

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

R

Emma Bowen Foundation

Sandra Dorsey Rice

524 W 57th Street

New York NY 10019

212-975-2545

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

S

Goodwill Industries Wall Street Mission Connection Center

Tammy Crouch

3100 W. 4th Street

Sioux City IA  51103

712-258-4511 x1332

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

T

Grandview University

1200 Grandview Ave

Des Moines, IA 50316

515-263-6063

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

U

Hispanic News Link

Carlos Ericksen

1420 N. Street NW

Washington DC 20005

202-234-2800

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

V

HR Panel

Ebony Thiepen

6901 Corporate Drive, Suite 225

Houston TX  77036

713-995-7370

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

W

Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago

Bob Hillman

601 South LaSalle

Chicago IL  60605

312-884-8000 x6124

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

X

*Illinois News Broadcaster’s Assoc.

Bob Roberts

815 Long Road

Glenview IL  60025-3353

847-729-6397

0

2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

Y

Indian Hills Community College

Greg Kepner

626 Indian Hills Drive, BLDG 14

Ottumwa IA  52501

641-683-5215

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

Z

*iNetGiant.com

2713 Coney Island Ave

Brooklyn NY  11235

 

 

0

16,17,18,19

a

*Iowa Broadcasters Association

Sue Toma

PO Box 71186

Des Moines IA  50325

515-224-7237

1

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

b

Iowa Broadcast News Association

Jeff Stein

PO Box 131

Waverly IA  50677

319-230-8988

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

C

Iowa College Recruiting Network

Valorie Larsson

10 Merrill Park Circle, Ste B

Grinnell IA  50112

515-867-6890

0

1

d

Iowa Jobs.com

801 Bluff Street

Dubuque IA  52001

800-553-4801

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

e

Iowa State University

Raisbeck Career Services Center

1320 Gardin Business Building

Ames, IA 50011

515-294-2542

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

f

Iowa Vocational Rehab Services

Gerald Rath – Rehab Counselor

217 West 5th Street

Spencer IA  51301

712-262-5816

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

g

Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland  Iowa Workforce Developmen)

Diane Neri

2508 4th Street

Sioux City IA 51101

712-233-9030

1

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

h

*Kaplan University

Lori Gelhaar

4655 121st Street

Urbandale IA  50323

515-727-6844

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

i

KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website

Jill Collins

625 Douglas

Sioux City IA 51101

712-277-2345 ext 278

39

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

j

KLKN Bulletin Board or Website

Steve Anderson

3240 S Tenth Street

Lincoln NE  68502

402-434-8000

1

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

k

Leadership Institute

Meghann Parlett

1101 North Highland Street

Arlington VA 22201

800-827-5323

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

l

*Luther College

Virginia Hanson

700 College Drive

Decorah IA  52101

563-387-1025

0

1

m

Medialine.com

Mark Shilstone

PO Box 51909

Pacific Grove CA 93950

800-237-8073

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

n

Monster Worldwide, Inc

622 Third Avenue, 39th Floor

New York NY  10017

212-351-7000

 

0

7,8,9,11,19

o

* Morningside College

Placement Office

Stacey Hays

1501 Morningside Ave.

Sioux City, IA 51106

712-274-5254

6

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

p

Mount Marty College

Estelle Johnson

1105 W 8th Street

Yankton, SD 57078

800-658-4552 ext 1363

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

q

Nat’l Assoc for the Advancement of Colored People

Flora Lee

PO Box 82

Sioux City IA  51103

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

r

National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association

Bach Polakowski

1420 K Street NW, Ste 910

Washington DC  20005

202-588-9888

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

s

Native American Journalists Assoc.

University of South Dakota

414 East Clark Street

Vermillion SD 57069

605-677-5282

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

t

*Nebraska Department of Labor

Darlus McWilliams

105 E Norfolk Ave Ste 100

Norfolk, NE 68701

402-370-4400

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

u

Nebraska Indian Community College

Kristan Oltrogge

1111 Highway 75

Macy NE 68039

402-494-2311

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

v

Northeast Community College

Terri Heggemeyer

PO Box 469

Norfolk, NE 68701

402-844-7263

1

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

w

Northwest Iowa Community College

Pamela Lien

603 West Park Street

Sheldon, IA 51201

712-324-5061 x163

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

x

Northwestern College of Iowa

Bill Minnick

208 8th Street SW

Orange City, IA 51041

712-707-7225

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

y

*Office on the Status of African Americans

Kim Cheeks

321 E 12th, Lucas State Office Bldg

Des Moines IA  50310

515-281-3274

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

z

Oodle Classifieds

Lucy

60 E. 3rd Avenue, Ste 410

San Mateo CA  94401

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

AA

Simpson College

Ann Greubel

701 North C Street

Indianola IA  50125

515-961-1667

0

2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

BB

Sioux City Human Rights Commission

Karen Mackey

PO Box 447

Sioux City IA  51101

712-279-6958

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

CC

Sioux City Journal

Sally Lingle

515 Pavonia Street

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-293-4304

5

 

7,8,9,11,19

DD

* South Dakota Department of Labor

Paige Petersen

504 River Drive, City Hall

N. Sioux City SD  57049

605-242-5445

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

EE

Southeast Technical Institute

Placement Services

2301 N. Career Avenue

Sioux Falls SD  57105

605-367-4625

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

FF

 * St. Ambrose University

Career Center

518 W. Locust St.

Davenport, IA 52803

563-333-3339

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

GG

*TVJobs.com

Broadcast Employment Services

PO Box 4116

Oceanside CA 92052

760-754-8177

27

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

HH

University of Iowa

24 Phillips Hall

Iowa City IA  52242

319-335-1023

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

II

Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha

Stacey Coleman

6001 Dodge Street EAB 211

Omaha, NE 68182

402-554-3672

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

JJ

University of Northern Iowa

Kris Peterson

102 Gilchrist Hall

Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384

319-273-6857

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

KK

University of South Dakota

Tara Rohan

414 E. Clark

Vermillion, SD 57069

605-677-8864

4

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

LL

Vocational Rehabilitation Services (State of Nebraska)

Bruce Jochen

1212 Benjamin Avenue

Norfolk NE  68701

402-370-4277

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

MM

* Wayne State College

Carlyn Sinniger

1111 Main Street

Wayne, NE 68787

402-375-7425

 

3

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,  9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

NN

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Sara

PO Box 5199

Sioux City, IA 51102

712-274-8733

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

OO

* WHBF Bulletin Board or Website

Sarah Gramenz

231 18th Street

Rock Island IL  61201

309-786-5541

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

PP

*WLNE Bulletin Board or Website

Anne Marie Menard

10 Orms Street, Ste 300

Providence RI  02904

401-453-8000

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

QQ

*WOI Bulletin Board or Website

Teresa Fuquey

3903 Westown Parkway

West Des Moines IA  50266

515-457-9645

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

RR

Women Aware

Barb Wingert or Katie Colling

520 Nebraska Street, #237

Sioux City, IA  51101

712-258-4174 or 800-465-6165

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

SS

Iowa Lakes Community College

Linda Wiegman

300 S. 18th Street

Estherville IA  51334

712-362-7926

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2

TT

* Indeed.com

Stephen Magyari

stepehn@inded.com

 

*post directly from Onewire.com

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,

UU

Clinton Community College

1000 Lincoln Blvd

Clinton IA  52732

563-244-7001

 

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

VV

Muscatine Community College

152 Colorado Street

Muscatine IA  52761

563-288-6001

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

WW

Marshalltown Community College

3700 S. Center Street

Marshalltown IA  50158

641-752-7106

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

XX

Iowa Career Net

300 S. 18th Street

Estherville IA  51334

 

*website no longer exists 10/10/11

0

1,2,

YY

Northeast Iowa Community College

PO Box 400

Calmar IA  52132

563-562-3263

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

ZZ

National Association of Black Journalists

Staphanie McGee

8701 A Adelphi Road

Adelphi MD  20783

866-964-2765

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20

aa

North Iowa Area Community College

500 College Drive

Mason City IA  50401

641-423-1264

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

bb

Northwestern College of Iowa via onewire.com

101 7th Street SW

Orange City IA  51041

712-707-7225

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,

cc

Scott Community College

500 Belmont Road

Bettendorf IA  52722

563-441-4001

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

dd

Southeastern Community College

Brenda Wilkins

1500 West Agency Road

West Burlington IA  52655

319-208-5030

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

ee

Southwestern Community College

Pat Butcher

1501 W. Townline Street

Creston IA  50801

641-782-5776

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

ff

New-hire.com

105 W. Madison Street, Ste 702

Chicago IL  60602

312-419-1182

*post directly from Indeed.com

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,

gg

Simplyhired.com.

370 San Aleso Ave, Ste 200

Sunnyvale CA  94085

 

*post directly via Onewire.com

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,

hh

Iowa Central Community College

3303 Ave M

Fort Dodge IA  50501

 

*post directly from IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,

ii

Spot N Dots

1635 Old Hwy 41 NW, Ste 112-338

Kennesaw GA  30152

1

12

jj

Emerson College

120 Boylston Street

Boston MA  02116

617-824-8500

 

2

13

 

All the above organizations noted with an asterisk (*) have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies. 

 

 

                  Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period:  91
 

Annual EEO Public File Report

                  

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012

 

 

III.       RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

1.   Internship Program:

KCAU-TV supports members of the community in achieving their educational goals.  During this period, three interns worked at the station.  One intern worked in the news department, one in sports and one in the weather department.  All interns learned various related duties as it related.

 

2.   EEO Training:

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. February 14, 2012, May 15, 2012 and August 23, 2012.   At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements.  During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion.  Business Manager participated in two webcasts.  The first on April 4, 2012 EEOC Updates: How to Prepare and Stay Compliant hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which the NAB reviewed EEOC rules and compliance point.  The second on June 5, 2012 called EEO Webinar with David Oxenford through IBA/ Michigan Association of Broadcasters where David discussed all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.

 

3.   Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association.  These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

 

4.   Participations in Career Fairs:

  1. On October 27, 2011, the Business Manager and News Director participated in a Job Fair at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department.  The Business Manager and News Director talked to about twelve students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
  2. On March 13, 2012, the Business Manager participated in a Career Connect Forum at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department.  The Business Manager was one speaker on a five speaker panel to twenty five students from the communications and media departments.  The Business Manager gave a short presentation about KCAU-TV and informed the students of current employment opportunities, internship opportunities and educational requirement as it relates to a career in broadcasting.
  3. On March 21, 2012, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department.  The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
  4. On March 13, 2012 the President was the key note speaker at Kingsley-Pierson School for Career Day 2012.  The president spoke to the students about educational requirements for a career in the broadcast industry and he shared employment and internship opportunities. 

 

 

5.   KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.

  1. On March 21, 2012 Assistant News Director, Jack Brooks participated in a speed networking event at Morningside College.  Jack met with about twenty four students from the broadcast journalism department and spoke to them about transitioning from a college student to a working professional environment.
  2. On November 29, 2011 Carla Kreegar assisted a student from Morningside College with a Media Management presentation research project.  Carla was interviewed by the student and completed a set of questions about a current posting (morning/midday meteorologist), asking specific educational  requirements, needs during the application process, and job duties.
  3. December 5, 2011 Business Manager, Jill Collins spoke to a sixteen students in a media management class at Morningside College.  During their time in the class I shared the duties of a business manager in the broadcast industry, and regular task as well as the requirements for a career in broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV.
  4. December 5, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg and Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra, hosted ten students from Briar Cliff University. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.
  5. On December 14, 2011 Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg and Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra, visited Zion Lutheran School in Pierce Nebraska and discussed career opportunities and school requirements at KCAU –TV.
  6. On February 9, 2012 News staff, Jack Brooks and Jessica Cihacek spoke with students at the University of South Dakota.  They spoke to a class of Advertising and Public Relations about relationships with media outlets.  They also talked about how companies can best utilize services at KCAU.  They also touched on the importance of social media and opportunities within KCAU-TV.
  7. April 24, 2012 Anchor Jessica Cihacek spoke with about ninety students at South Sioux City Middle School about duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to being an anchor and reporter in the broadcast news industry.
  8. On April 4, 2012 the Business Manager participated in a webinar called. EEOC Updates: How to Prepare and Stay Compliant.  The event was hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which the NAB reviewed EEOC rules and compliance point. 
  9. On May 17, 2012, Sport Anchor Travis Morgan spoke with about thirty students from West High and West Middle about a sport anchor career, and various other careers in the broadcast industry.
  10. On August 21, 2012 Sport Anchor Travis Morgan spoke with sixteen students at Northeast Community College about a sport anchor / reporting career.  Travis talked with the students about shooting sporting events, highlights, conducting interview with athletes and the requirements and daily duties and educational requirements for a broadcast sports anchor career.

 

6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KCAU created a television spot which airs regularly on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2.  The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings.  The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time.  This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.

 

7. Job Shadow

  1. On September 20, 2011 a student from Hartington High School job shadowed Jessica Cihacek and other news staff in the newsroom learning various duties.  The student participated in a story meeting, he was also out in the field shooting and then back to the office. The student learned various aspects of the news story as is relates to video photography, editing, writing and story development. He also learned the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry.
  2. On August 24, 2012 a student from North East Community College shadowed Travis Morgan in the Sport Department.  The student participated in the planning meeting for local sports coverage and was out in the field with Travis learning video photography, and then later back at the station learned editing and writing techniques for sports on air presentation. 

 

 

