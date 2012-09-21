EEO 2012 Annual Public File Report

Annual EEO Public File Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 16, 2011 to and including September 20, 2012 (the “Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012

I. FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD

Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title Recruitment Source Hiree Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position 1 Operations Manager KCAU Internal 4 2 Master Control Operator KCAU Website 3 3 Commercial Producer KCAU Internal 1 4 AM/MD Meteorologist TV Jobs 4 5 WE Meteorologist /Photojournalist TV Jobs 4 6 Photographer KCAU Website 3 7 Sales Assistant KCAU Internal 2 8 Traffic Assistant KCAU Referral 2 9 Account Executive KCAU Commercial 16 10 Photojournalist TV Jobs 3 11 Account Executive KCAU Website 16 12 Local Sales Manager KCAU Referral 3 13 Producer Northeast Community College 6 14 Director Iowa Broadcasters Association 3 15 Sports Anchor/Reporter KCAU Referral 3 16 WE Sports Anchor/Reporter TV Jobs 3 17 Photojournalist University of South Dakota 3 18 Producer/ Photojournalist TV Jobs 5 19 Traffic Assistant KCAU Website 2 20 Anchor KCAU Internal 5 21 22 23 24

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 91

Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012

II. RECRUITMENT SOURCES

Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized A AIB College of Business Jane DeHaven 2500 Fleur Drive Des Moines IA 50321 515-246-5342 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 B *Ashford University Patricia Niemann 400 North Bluff Blvd Clinton IA 52732 563-249-1388 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 C Augustana College Sandi Vietor 2001 S. Summit Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57197 605-274-4127 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 D *Bradley University Sandy McDermott 1501 N. Bradley Avenue Peoria IL 61625 309-677-2510 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 E Briar Cliff University Nancy McGuire 3303 Rebecca Street Sioux City, IA 51104 712-279-5455 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 F Brown College Karol Baumeister 1440 Northland Dr. Mendota Heights, MN 55120 651-905-3499 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 G * Buena Vista University Brenda Dodge PO Box 975 610 W Fourth Street Storm Lake, IA 50588 712-749-2440 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 H Center for Siouxland Kim DeWitt 715 Douglas Street Sioux City IA 51101-1021 712-252-1861 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 I Central College Pat Joachim Kitzman PO Box 0153 Pella, IA 50219 641-628-5271 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 J Collective Talent Michael Bille 1721 Richardson Place Tampa FL 33606 813-254-9695 0 4,5,10,15,16,17, 18,20 K Columbia College Matthew Green 600 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605 312-344-7280 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 L *Creative Jobs Central Cara Silverman 325 W. 38th Street, Ste 1002 New York NY 10018 646-202-9538 0 16,17,19 M Creighton University Cheri Jackson 2500 California Plaza Omaha, NE 68178 402-280-2723 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 N *Des Moines Area Comm. College Dave Reimers & Jacki Boldt DMACC Career Center Ankeny Campus 515-964-6463 or 6215 0 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15, 16,17,18,19,20 O Division of Person with Disabilities Mike Williams Lucas State Office Bldg, 2nd Floor Des Moines IA 50319 888-219-0471 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 P * Dordt College Ellen Mouw 498 4th Avenue NE Sioux Center IA 51250 712-722-6078 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 Q Drake University Annette Watson 2507 University Avenue Des Moines IA 50311 515-271-4715 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 R Emma Bowen Foundation Sandra Dorsey Rice 524 W 57th Street New York NY 10019 212-975-2545 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 S Goodwill Industries Wall Street Mission Connection Center Tammy Crouch 3100 W. 4th Street Sioux City IA 51103 712-258-4511 x1332 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 T Grandview University 1200 Grandview Ave Des Moines, IA 50316 515-263-6063 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 U Hispanic News Link Carlos Ericksen 1420 N. Street NW Washington DC 20005 202-234-2800 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 V HR Panel Ebony Thiepen 6901 Corporate Drive, Suite 225 Houston TX 77036 713-995-7370 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 W Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago Bob Hillman 601 South LaSalle Chicago IL 60605 312-884-8000 x6124 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 X *Illinois News Broadcaster’s Assoc. Bob Roberts 815 Long Road Glenview IL 60025-3353 847-729-6397 0 2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 Y Indian Hills Community College Greg Kepner 626 Indian Hills Drive, BLDG 14 Ottumwa IA 52501 641-683-5215 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 Z *iNetGiant.com 2713 Coney Island Ave Brooklyn NY 11235 0 16,17,18,19 a *Iowa Broadcasters Association Sue Toma PO Box 71186 Des Moines IA 50325 515-224-7237 1 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 b Iowa Broadcast News Association Jeff Stein PO Box 131 Waverly IA 50677 319-230-8988 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 C Iowa College Recruiting Network Valorie Larsson 10 Merrill Park Circle, Ste B Grinnell IA 50112 515-867-6890 0 1 d Iowa Jobs.com 801 Bluff Street Dubuque IA 52001 800-553-4801 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 e Iowa State University Raisbeck Career Services Center 1320 Gardin Business Building Ames, IA 50011 515-294-2542 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 f Iowa Vocational Rehab Services Gerald Rath – Rehab Counselor 217 West 5th Street Spencer IA 51301 712-262-5816 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 g Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland Iowa Workforce Developmen) Diane Neri 2508 4th Street Sioux City IA 51101 712-233-9030 1 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 h *Kaplan University Lori Gelhaar 4655 121st Street Urbandale IA 50323 515-727-6844 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 i KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website Jill Collins 625 Douglas Sioux City IA 51101 712-277-2345 ext 278 39 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 j KLKN Bulletin Board or Website Steve Anderson 3240 S Tenth Street Lincoln NE 68502 402-434-8000 1 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 k Leadership Institute Meghann Parlett 1101 North Highland Street Arlington VA 22201 800-827-5323 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 l *Luther College Virginia Hanson 700 College Drive Decorah IA 52101 563-387-1025 0 1 m Medialine.com Mark Shilstone PO Box 51909 Pacific Grove CA 93950 800-237-8073 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 n Monster Worldwide, Inc 622 Third Avenue, 39th Floor New York NY 10017 212-351-7000 0 7,8,9,11,19 o * Morningside College Placement Office Stacey Hays 1501 Morningside Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 712-274-5254 6 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 p Mount Marty College Estelle Johnson 1105 W 8th Street Yankton, SD 57078 800-658-4552 ext 1363 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 q Nat’l Assoc for the Advancement of Colored People Flora Lee PO Box 82 Sioux City IA 51103 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 r National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association Bach Polakowski 1420 K Street NW, Ste 910 Washington DC 20005 202-588-9888 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 s Native American Journalists Assoc. University of South Dakota 414 East Clark Street Vermillion SD 57069 605-677-5282 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 t *Nebraska Department of Labor Darlus McWilliams 105 E Norfolk Ave Ste 100 Norfolk, NE 68701 402-370-4400 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 u Nebraska Indian Community College Kristan Oltrogge 1111 Highway 75 Macy NE 68039 402-494-2311 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 v Northeast Community College Terri Heggemeyer PO Box 469 Norfolk, NE 68701 402-844-7263 1 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 w Northwest Iowa Community College Pamela Lien 603 West Park Street Sheldon, IA 51201 712-324-5061 x163 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 x Northwestern College of Iowa Bill Minnick 208 8th Street SW Orange City, IA 51041 712-707-7225 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 y *Office on the Status of African Americans Kim Cheeks 321 E 12th, Lucas State Office Bldg Des Moines IA 50310 515-281-3274 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 z Oodle Classifieds Lucy 60 E. 3rd Avenue, Ste 410 San Mateo CA 94401 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 AA Simpson College Ann Greubel 701 North C Street Indianola IA 50125 515-961-1667 0 2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 BB Sioux City Human Rights Commission Karen Mackey PO Box 447 Sioux City IA 51101 712-279-6958 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 CC Sioux City Journal Sally Lingle 515 Pavonia Street Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4304 5 7,8,9,11,19 DD * South Dakota Department of Labor Paige Petersen 504 River Drive, City Hall N. Sioux City SD 57049 605-242-5445 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 EE Southeast Technical Institute Placement Services 2301 N. Career Avenue Sioux Falls SD 57105 605-367-4625 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 FF * St. Ambrose University Career Center 518 W. Locust St. Davenport, IA 52803 563-333-3339 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 GG *TVJobs.com Broadcast Employment Services PO Box 4116 Oceanside CA 92052 760-754-8177 27 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 HH University of Iowa 24 Phillips Hall Iowa City IA 52242 319-335-1023 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 II Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha Stacey Coleman 6001 Dodge Street EAB 211 Omaha, NE 68182 402-554-3672 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 JJ University of Northern Iowa Kris Peterson 102 Gilchrist Hall Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384 319-273-6857 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 KK University of South Dakota Tara Rohan 414 E. Clark Vermillion, SD 57069 605-677-8864 4 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 LL Vocational Rehabilitation Services (State of Nebraska) Bruce Jochen 1212 Benjamin Avenue Norfolk NE 68701 402-370-4277 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 MM * Wayne State College Carlyn Sinniger 1111 Main Street Wayne, NE 68787 402-375-7425 3 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 NN Western Iowa Tech Community College Sara PO Box 5199 Sioux City, IA 51102 712-274-8733 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 OO * WHBF Bulletin Board or Website Sarah Gramenz 231 18th Street Rock Island IL 61201 309-786-5541 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 PP *WLNE Bulletin Board or Website Anne Marie Menard 10 Orms Street, Ste 300 Providence RI 02904 401-453-8000 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 QQ *WOI Bulletin Board or Website Teresa Fuquey 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines IA 50266 515-457-9645 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 RR Women Aware Barb Wingert or Katie Colling 520 Nebraska Street, #237 Sioux City, IA 51101 712-258-4174 or 800-465-6165 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 SS Iowa Lakes Community College Linda Wiegman 300 S. 18th Street Estherville IA 51334 712-362-7926 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2 TT * Indeed.com Stephen Magyari stepehn@inded.com *post directly from Onewire.com 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12, UU Clinton Community College 1000 Lincoln Blvd Clinton IA 52732 563-244-7001 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, VV Muscatine Community College 152 Colorado Street Muscatine IA 52761 563-288-6001 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, WW Marshalltown Community College 3700 S. Center Street Marshalltown IA 50158 641-752-7106 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, XX Iowa Career Net 300 S. 18th Street Estherville IA 51334 *website no longer exists 10/10/11 0 1,2, YY Northeast Iowa Community College PO Box 400 Calmar IA 52132 563-562-3263 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, ZZ National Association of Black Journalists Staphanie McGee 8701 A Adelphi Road Adelphi MD 20783 866-964-2765 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12,13, 14,15,16,17,18, 19,20 aa North Iowa Area Community College 500 College Drive Mason City IA 50401 641-423-1264 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, bb Northwestern College of Iowa via onewire.com 101 7th Street SW Orange City IA 51041 712-707-7225 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12, cc Scott Community College 500 Belmont Road Bettendorf IA 52722 563-441-4001 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, dd Southeastern Community College Brenda Wilkins 1500 West Agency Road West Burlington IA 52655 319-208-5030 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, ee Southwestern Community College Pat Butcher 1501 W. Townline Street Creston IA 50801 641-782-5776 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, ff New-hire.com 105 W. Madison Street, Ste 702 Chicago IL 60602 312-419-1182 *post directly from Indeed.com 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12, gg Simplyhired.com. 370 San Aleso Ave, Ste 200 Sunnyvale CA 94085 *post directly via Onewire.com 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 9,10,11,12, hh Iowa Central Community College 3303 Ave M Fort Dodge IA 50501 *post directly from IowaCareer.net 0 1,2, ii Spot N Dots 1635 Old Hwy 41 NW, Ste 112-338 Kennesaw GA 30152 1 12 jj Emerson College 120 Boylston Street Boston MA 02116 617-824-8500 2 13

All the above organizations noted with an asterisk (*) have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 91



Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2011 – September 20, 2012

III. RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

1. Internship Program:

KCAU-TV supports members of the community in achieving their educational goals. During this period, three interns worked at the station. One intern worked in the news department, one in sports and one in the weather department. All interns learned various related duties as it related.

2. EEO Training:

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. February 14, 2012, May 15, 2012 and August 23, 2012. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion. Business Manager participated in two webcasts. The first on April 4, 2012 EEOC Updates: How to Prepare and Stay Compliant hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which the NAB reviewed EEOC rules and compliance point. The second on June 5, 2012 called EEO Webinar with David Oxenford through IBA/ Michigan Association of Broadcasters where David discussed all aspects of compliance such as reaching our community, recruiting efforts, outreach, wide dissemination, and self-assessment.

3. Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Broadcasters Association, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

4. Participations in Career Fairs:

On October 27, 2011, the Business Manager and News Director participated in a Job Fair at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager and News Director talked to about twelve students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting. On March 13, 2012, the Business Manager participated in a Career Connect Forum at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager was one speaker on a five speaker panel to twenty five students from the communications and media departments. The Business Manager gave a short presentation about KCAU-TV and informed the students of current employment opportunities, internship opportunities and educational requirement as it relates to a career in broadcasting. On March 21, 2012, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting. On March 13, 2012 the President was the key note speaker at Kingsley-Pierson School for Career Day 2012. The president spoke to the students about educational requirements for a career in the broadcast industry and he shared employment and internship opportunities.

5. KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.

On March 21, 2012 Assistant News Director, Jack Brooks participated in a speed networking event at Morningside College. Jack met with about twenty four students from the broadcast journalism department and spoke to them about transitioning from a college student to a working professional environment. On November 29, 2011 Carla Kreegar assisted a student from Morningside College with a Media Management presentation research project. Carla was interviewed by the student and completed a set of questions about a current posting (morning/midday meteorologist), asking specific educational requirements, needs during the application process, and job duties. December 5, 2011 Business Manager, Jill Collins spoke to a sixteen students in a media management class at Morningside College. During their time in the class I shared the duties of a business manager in the broadcast industry, and regular task as well as the requirements for a career in broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV. December 5, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg and Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra, hosted ten students from Briar Cliff University. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV. On December 14, 2011 Promotions Manager Brian Plantenberg and Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra, visited Zion Lutheran School in Pierce Nebraska and discussed career opportunities and school requirements at KCAU –TV. On February 9, 2012 News staff, Jack Brooks and Jessica Cihacek spoke with students at the University of South Dakota. They spoke to a class of Advertising and Public Relations about relationships with media outlets. They also talked about how companies can best utilize services at KCAU. They also touched on the importance of social media and opportunities within KCAU-TV. April 24, 2012 Anchor Jessica Cihacek spoke with about ninety students at South Sioux City Middle School about duties, responsibilities, benefits and education tied to being an anchor and reporter in the broadcast news industry. On April 4, 2012 the Business Manager participated in a webinar called. EEOC Updates: How to Prepare and Stay Compliant. The event was hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in which the NAB reviewed EEOC rules and compliance point. On May 17, 2012, Sport Anchor Travis Morgan spoke with about thirty students from West High and West Middle about a sport anchor career, and various other careers in the broadcast industry. On August 21, 2012 Sport Anchor Travis Morgan spoke with sixteen students at Northeast Community College about a sport anchor / reporting career. Travis talked with the students about shooting sporting events, highlights, conducting interview with athletes and the requirements and daily duties and educational requirements for a broadcast sports anchor career.

6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KCAU created a television spot which airs regularly on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer. KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time. This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.

7. Job Shadow