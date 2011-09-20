EEO 2011 Annual Public File Report

Annual EEO Public File Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 16, 2010 to and including September 15, 2011 (the “Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was demed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Annual EEO Public File Report

Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011

I. FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD

Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title Recruitment Source Hiree Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position 1 Account Executive Sioux City Journal 9 2 Producer TV Jobs 2 3 Account Executive KCAU Employee Referral 2 4 WE Sports Anchor/Reporter KLKN Employee 4 5 Photojournalist KCAU Employee Referral 2 6 Director Current KCAU Employee 3 7 Producer Current KCAU Employee 3 8 Traffic Assistant Sioux City Journal 6 9 Master Control Operator Iowajobs.org 3 10 Master Control Operator KCAU- website 4 11 Account Executive KCAU Employee Referral 2 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 40

Annual EEO Public File Report

Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011

II. RECRUITMENT SOURCES

Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized A AIB College of Business Jane DeHaven 2500 Fleur Drive Des Moines IA 50321 515-246-5342 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 B Augustana College Sandi Vietor 2001 S. Summit Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57197 605-274-4127 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 C Briar Cliff University Nancy McGuire 3303 Rebecca Street Sioux City, IA 51104 712-279-5455 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 D Brown College Karol Baumeister 1440 Northland Dr. Mendota Heights, MN 55120 651-905-3499 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 E Buena Vista University Brenda Dodge PO Box 975 610 W Fourth Street Storm Lake, IA 50588 712-749-2440 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 F Center for Siouxland Kim DeWitt 715 Douglas Street Sioux City IA 51101-1021 712-252-1861 712-255-1352 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 G Central College Pat Joachim Kitzman PO Box 0153 Pella, IA 50219 641-628-5271 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 11 H Clinton Community College 1000 Lincoln Blvd Clinton, IA 52732 563-244-7001 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 I Collective Talent Michael Bille 1721 Richardson Place Tampa FL 33606 0 4,5 J Columbia College Matthew Green 600 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605 312-344-7280 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 K Creighton University 2500 California Plaza Omaha, NE 68178 402-280-2723 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 L Dordt College 498 4th Avenue NE Sioux Center IA 51250 712-722-6078 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9, 10,11 M Drake University 2507 University Avenue Des Moines IA 50311 515-271-4715 0 6,7,8,9,10,11 N Emma Bowen Foundation Sandra Dorsey Rice 524 W 57th Street New York NY 10019 212-975-2545 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 O Goodwill Industries Wall Street Mission Connection Center 3100 W. 4th Street Sioux City IA 51103 712-258-4511 x1332 0 6,8,9,10,11 P Grandview University 1200 Grandview Ave Des Moines, IA 50316 515-263-6063 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 Q Hispanic News Link Carlos Ericksen 1420 N. Street NW Washington DC 20005 202-234-2800 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 R HR Panel 6901 Corporate Drive, Suite 225 Houston TX 77036 713-995-7370 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 S Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago 601 South LaSalle Chicago IL 60605 312-884-8000 x6124 0 6,8,9,10,11 T Indian Hills Community College 626 Indian Hills Drive, BLDG 14 Ottumwa IA 52501 641-683-5215 0 6,8,9,10,11 U Iowa Broadcasters Association Sue Toma PO Box 71186 Des Moines IA 50325 515-224-7237 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 V Iowa Broadcast News Association 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 W Iowa Career Net 300 S 18th Street Estherville IA 51334 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 X Iowa Central Community College Director Placement Services 3303 Ave. M Fort Dodge, IA 50501 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 Y IowaJobs.com *Post to website via Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 Z Iowa Lakes Community College Linda Wiegman 300 S. 18th Street Estherville, IA 51334 712-362-7926 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 a Iowa State University Raisbeck Career Services Center 1320 Gardin Business Building Ames, IA 50011 515-294-2542 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 b Iowa Vocational Rehab Services Gerald Rath – Rehab Counselor 217 West 5th Street Spencer IA 51301 712-262-5816 0 5,6,7,8,9,10,11 c Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland Diane Neri 2508 4th Street Sioux City IA 51101 712-233-9030 2 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 d KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website Jill Collins 625 Douglas Sioux City IA 51101 712-277-2345 ext 278 13 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 e KLKN Bulletin Board or Website Steve Anderson 3240 S Tenth Street Lincoln NE 68502 402-434-8000 1 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 f Leadership Institute Meghann Parlett 1101 North Highland Street Arlington VA 22201 800-827-5323 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 g Marshalltown Community College 3700 S. Center Street Marshalltown, IA 50158 641-752-7106 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 h Medialine.com Mark Shilstone PO Box 51909 Pacific Grove CA 93950 800-237-8073 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 i Morningside College Placement Office Stacey Hays 1501 Morningside Ave. Sioux City, IA 51106 712-274-5254 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 j Mount Marty College Estelle Johnson 1105 W 8th Street Yankton, SD 57078 800-658-4552 ext 1363 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 k Muscatine Community College 152 Colorado Street Muscatine, IA 52761 563-288-6001 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 l Nat’l Assoc for the Advancement of Colored People PO Box 82 Sioux City IA 51103 0 6,8,9,10,11 m National Association of Black Journalists 8701 A Adelphi Road Adelphi MD 20783 866-964-2765 x2718 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 n National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association Bach Polakowski 1420 K Street NW, Ste 910 Washington DC 20005 202-588-9888 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 o Native American Journalists Assoc. University of South Dakota 414 East Clark Street Vermillion SD 57069 605-677-5282 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 p Nebraska Indian Community College Kristan Oltrogge 1111 Highway 75 Macy NE 68039 402-494-2311 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 q Nebraska Department of Labor Darlus McWilliams 105 E Norfolk Ave Ste 100 Norfolk, NE 68701-5323 402-370-4400 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 r North Iowa Area Community College 500 College Drive Mason City, IA 50401-7299 641-423-1264 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 s Northeast Iowa Community College PO Box 400 Calmar, IA 52132 563-562-3263 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 t Northeast Community College Terri Heggemeyer PO Box 469 Norfolk, NE 68701 402-844-7263 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 u Northwest IA Community College Pamela Lien 603 West Park Street Sheldon, IA 51201 712-324-5061 x163 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 v Northwestern College of Iowa Bill Minnick 208 8th Street SW Orange City, IA 51041 712-707-7225 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 w Northwestern College of Iowa via Onewire.com Bill Minnick 101 7th Street SW Orange City, IA 51041 712-707-7225 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 x Oodle Classifieds 60 E. 3rd Avenue, Ste 410 San Mateo CA 94401 0 6,7,8,9,10,11 y Scott Community College 500 Belmont Road Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-441-4001 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 z Simpson College 701 North C Street Indianola IA 50125 515-961-1667 0 6,7,8,9,10,11 AA Sioux City Human Rights Commission PO Box 447 Sioux City IA 51101 712-279-6958 0 6,8,9,10,11 BB Sioux City Journal Sally Lingle 515 Pavonia Street Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4304 16 1,3,6,8,9,10 CC South Dakota Department of Labor Paige Petersen 504 River Drive, City Hall N. Sioux City SD 57049 605-242-5445 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 DD Southeastern Community College 1500 West Agency Road West Burlington, IA 52655 319-208-5030 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 EE Southeast Technical Institute Placement Services 2301 N. Career Avenue Sioux Falls SD 57105 605-367-4625 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 FF Southwestern Community College 1501 W. Townline Street Creston, IA 50801 641-782-5776 *Post to website via IowaCareer.net 0 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11 GG St. Ambrose University 518 West Locust St. Davenport, IA 52803 563-333-3339 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 HH TVJobs.com Broadcast Employment Services PO Box 4116 Oceanside CA 92052 760-754-8177 6 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 II University of Iowa 24 Phillips Hall Iowa City IA 52242 319-335-1023 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 JJ Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha Stacey Coleman Career Exploration and Outreach 6001 Dodge Street EAB 211 Omaha, NE 68182 402-554-3672 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 KK University of Northern Iowa Kris Peterson 102 Gilchrist Hall Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384 319-273-6857 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 LL University of South Dakota Tara Rohan 414 E. Clark Vermillion, SD 57069 605-677-8864 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 MM Vocational Rehabilitation Services (State of Nebraska) Bruce Jochen 1212 Benjamin Avenue Norfolk NE 68701 402-370-4277 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 NN Wayne State College Carlyn Sinniger 1111 Main Street Wayne, NE 68787 402-375-7425 1 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 OO Western Iowa Tech Community College Marcia Pauling PO Box 5199 Sioux City, IA 51102 712-274-8733 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 PP WHBF Bulletin Board or Website Sarah Gramenz 231 18th Street Rock Island IL 61201 309-786-5541 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 QQ WOI Bulletin Board or Website Teresa Fuquey 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines IA 50266 515-457-9645 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 RR Women Aware Barb Wingert 520 Nebraska Street, #237 Sioux City, IA 51101 712-258-4174 or 800-465-6165 0 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 SS National Assoc. of Hispanic Journalists Virginia Galindo 1000 National Press Building 529 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20045 202-662-7145 0 1,2,3,4,5 TT Snagajob.com, Inc. 4800 Cox Road, Ste 200 Richmond VA 23226 888-762-7624 0 6 UU VV WLNE Bulletin Board or Website Anne Marie Menard 10 Orms Street, Suite 300 Providence RI 02904 401-453-8000 0 6,8,9,10,11 WW Division of Person w/ Disabilities Mike Williams Lucas State Office Building 2nd Floor Des Moines IA 50319 888-219-0471 0 6,8,9,10,11 XX Indeed.com Stephen Magyari stepehn@inded.com ***They state they pulled from jobs.sbgnet.com, we do not post to this site directly 1 9

All the above organizations have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 40



Annual EEO Public File Report

Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011

III. RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

1. EEO Training:

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. February 3, 2011; February 22, 2011; March 30, 2011; May 24, 2011; and August 23, 2011. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion.

2. Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Association of Broadcasters, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

3. Participations in Career Fairs:

On February 9, 2011, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about twenty five students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting. On February 17, 2011, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting. On April 26, 2011, KCAU –TV co-hosted the annual Local Broadcasting Career Fair in Sioux City, Iowa. The representatives from KCAU talked with about eight attendees, informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting. This event was promoted on our air.

4. KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.

On October 16, 2010, February 5, 2011, March 26, 2011 and April 30, 2011 Carla Kreegar attended Iowa Broadcast News Association board meetings to discuss job fair planning as well as other issue relating to broadcast news. On October 19, 2010 Anchor Jenna Rehnstrom attended and presented two career sessions at the annual Northeast Nebraska Career Day for High School sophomores. The event was held by the UNL Extension at Wayne State College. On October 29, 2010 Jill Collins attended a Non-Traditional Recruitment Method webinar hosted / sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasting Education foundation. Learned about various outreach and recruitment opportunities. February 15, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted twenty five students from Briar Cliff University. During their time at the station they had a discussion with the students relating to equipment, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV. March 18, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted ten students from Western Iowa Technical Community College. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV. On April 6, 2011 News Director, Carla Kreegar participated in a speed networking event at Morningside College. Carla met with several students from the broadcast journalism department and spoke to them about transitioning from a college student to a working professional environment. April 7, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted twelve students from Morningside College. During their time at the station they toured the station, observed a live newscast and discussed equipment, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV. April 28, 2011 Anchor Jenna Rehnstrom spoke with two groups of student at Woodbury Central High School about careers in the broadcast news industry.

5. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KCAU created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer. KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time. This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.

6. JOB SHADOW: On March 2, 2011 a student from Dordt College job shadowed Chief Photographer Jesse Mason in the newsroom learning various duties such as shooting video and editing as well as the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry such as is relates to video photography, editing and story development.

