EEO 2011 Annual Public File Report

EEO Reports

Annual EEO Public File Report 

      The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule.  This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

       The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 16, 2010 to and including September 15, 2011 (the “Applicable Period”).

       The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

 1.   A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

 2.   For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

 3.   The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

 4.   Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

 5.   A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

       Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information.  Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

       For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was demed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.


Annual EEO Public File Report

 Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011

I.    FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD

 

Full-time Positions

Filled by Job Title

Recruitment Source Hiree

Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position

1

Account Executive

Sioux City Journal

9

2

Producer

TV Jobs

2

3

Account Executive

KCAU Employee Referral

2

4

WE Sports Anchor/Reporter

KLKN Employee

4

5

Photojournalist

KCAU Employee Referral

2

6

Director

Current KCAU Employee

3

7

Producer

Current KCAU Employee

3

8

Traffic Assistant

Sioux City Journal

6

9

Master Control Operator

Iowajobs.org

3

10

Master Control Operator

KCAU- website

4

11

Account Executive

KCAU Employee Referral

2

12

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period:  40
Annual EEO Public File Report

                                                          

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 September 15, 2011

 

 II.  RECRUITMENT SOURCES

 

 

Recruitment Source

(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)

Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any)

Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized

A

AIB College of Business

Jane DeHaven

2500 Fleur Drive

Des Moines IA  50321

515-246-5342

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

B

Augustana College

Sandi Vietor

2001 S. Summit Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57197

605-274-4127

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

C

Briar Cliff University

Nancy McGuire

3303 Rebecca Street

Sioux City, IA 51104

712-279-5455

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

D

Brown College

Karol Baumeister

1440 Northland Dr.

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

651-905-3499

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

E

Buena Vista University

Brenda Dodge

PO Box 975

610 W Fourth Street

Storm Lake, IA 50588

712-749-2440

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

F

Center for Siouxland

Kim DeWitt

715 Douglas Street

Sioux City IA  51101-1021

712-252-1861

712-255-1352

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

G

 

Central College

Pat Joachim Kitzman

PO Box 0153

Pella, IA 50219

641-628-5271

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 11

H

Clinton Community College

1000 Lincoln Blvd

Clinton, IA  52732

563-244-7001

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

I

Collective Talent

Michael Bille

1721 Richardson Place

Tampa FL  33606

0

4,5

J

 Columbia College

Matthew Green

600 Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

312-344-7280

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

K

Creighton University

2500 California Plaza

Omaha, NE 68178

402-280-2723

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

L

Dordt College

498 4th Avenue NE

Sioux Center IA  51250

712-722-6078

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9, 10,11

M

Drake University

2507 University Avenue

Des Moines IA  50311

515-271-4715

0

6,7,8,9,10,11

N

Emma Bowen Foundation

Sandra Dorsey Rice

524 W 57th Street

New York NY 10019

212-975-2545

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

O

Goodwill Industries Wall Street Mission Connection Center

3100 W. 4th Street

Sioux City IA  51103

712-258-4511 x1332

0

6,8,9,10,11

P

Grandview University

1200 Grandview Ave

Des Moines, IA 50316

515-263-6063

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

Q

Hispanic News Link

Carlos Ericksen

1420 N. Street NW

Washington DC 20005

202-234-2800

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

R

HR Panel

6901 Corporate Drive, Suite 225

Houston TX  77036

713-995-7370

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

S

Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago

601 South LaSalle

Chicago IL  60605

312-884-8000 x6124

0

6,8,9,10,11

T

Indian Hills Community College

626 Indian Hills Drive, BLDG 14

Ottumwa IA  52501

641-683-5215

0

6,8,9,10,11

U

Iowa Broadcasters Association

Sue Toma

PO Box 71186

Des Moines IA  50325

515-224-7237

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

V

Iowa Broadcast News Association

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

W

 Iowa Career Net

300 S 18th Street

Estherville IA 51334

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

X

Iowa Central Community College

Director Placement Services

3303 Ave. M

Fort Dodge, IA 50501

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

Y

IowaJobs.com

*Post to website via Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

Z

Iowa Lakes Community College

Linda Wiegman

300 S. 18th Street

Estherville, IA 51334

712-362-7926

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

a

Iowa State University

Raisbeck Career Services Center

1320 Gardin Business Building

Ames, IA 50011

515-294-2542

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

b

Iowa Vocational Rehab Services

Gerald Rath – Rehab Counselor

217 West 5th Street

Spencer IA  51301

712-262-5816

0

5,6,7,8,9,10,11

c

Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland

Diane Neri

2508 4th Street

Sioux City IA 51101

712-233-9030

2

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

d

KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website

Jill Collins

625 Douglas

Sioux City IA 51101

712-277-2345 ext 278

13

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

e

KLKN Bulletin Board or Website

Steve Anderson

3240 S Tenth Street

Lincoln NE  68502

402-434-8000

1

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

f

Leadership Institute

Meghann Parlett

1101 North Highland Street

Arlington VA 22201

800-827-5323

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

g

Marshalltown Community College

3700 S. Center Street

Marshalltown, IA  50158

641-752-7106

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

h

Medialine.com

Mark Shilstone

PO Box 51909

Pacific Grove CA 93950

800-237-8073

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

i

Morningside College

Placement Office

Stacey Hays

1501 Morningside Ave.

Sioux City, IA 51106

712-274-5254

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

j

Mount Marty College

Estelle Johnson

1105 W 8th Street

Yankton, SD 57078

800-658-4552 ext 1363

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

k

Muscatine Community College

152 Colorado Street

Muscatine, IA  52761

563-288-6001

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

l

Nat’l Assoc for the Advancement of Colored People

PO Box 82

Sioux City IA  51103

0

6,8,9,10,11

m

National Association of Black Journalists

8701 A Adelphi Road

Adelphi MD  20783

866-964-2765 x2718

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

n

National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association

Bach Polakowski

1420 K Street NW, Ste 910

Washington DC  20005

202-588-9888

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

o

Native American Journalists Assoc.

University of South Dakota

414 East Clark Street

Vermillion SD 57069

605-677-5282

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

p

Nebraska Indian Community College

Kristan Oltrogge

1111 Highway 75

Macy NE 68039

402-494-2311

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

q

Nebraska Department of Labor

Darlus McWilliams

105 E Norfolk Ave Ste 100

Norfolk, NE 68701-5323

402-370-4400

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

r

North Iowa Area Community College

500 College Drive

Mason City, IA  50401-7299

641-423-1264

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

s

Northeast Iowa Community College

PO Box 400

Calmar, IA  52132

563-562-3263

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

t

Northeast Community College

Terri Heggemeyer

PO Box 469

Norfolk, NE 68701

402-844-7263

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

u

Northwest IA Community College

Pamela Lien

603 West Park Street

Sheldon, IA 51201

712-324-5061 x163

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

v

Northwestern College of Iowa

Bill Minnick

208 8th Street SW

Orange City, IA 51041

712-707-7225

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

w

Northwestern College of Iowa via Onewire.com

Bill Minnick

101 7th Street SW

Orange City, IA 51041

712-707-7225

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

 

 

x

Oodle Classifieds

60 E. 3rd Avenue, Ste 410

San Mateo CA  94401

0

6,7,8,9,10,11

y

Scott Community College

500 Belmont Road

Bettendorf, IA  52722

563-441-4001

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

 

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

z

Simpson College

701 North C Street

Indianola IA  50125

515-961-1667

0

6,7,8,9,10,11

AA

Sioux City Human Rights Commission

PO Box 447

Sioux City IA  51101

712-279-6958

0

6,8,9,10,11

BB

Sioux City Journal

Sally Lingle

515 Pavonia Street

Sioux City, IA 51101

712-293-4304

16

 

1,3,6,8,9,10

CC

South Dakota Department of Labor

Paige Petersen

504 River Drive, City Hall

N. Sioux City SD  57049

605-242-5445

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

DD

Southeastern Community College

1500 West Agency Road

West Burlington, IA  52655

319-208-5030

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

 

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

EE

Southeast Technical Institute

Placement Services

2301 N. Career Avenue

Sioux Falls SD  57105

605-367-4625

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

FF

Southwestern Community College

1501 W. Townline Street

Creston, IA  50801

641-782-5776

*Post to website via IowaCareer.net

0

1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11

GG

St. Ambrose University

518 West Locust St.

Davenport, IA 52803

563-333-3339

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

HH

TVJobs.com

Broadcast Employment Services

PO Box 4116

Oceanside CA 92052

760-754-8177

6

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

II

University of Iowa

24 Phillips Hall

Iowa City IA  52242

319-335-1023

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

JJ

Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha

Stacey Coleman

Career Exploration and Outreach

6001 Dodge Street EAB 211

Omaha, NE 68182

402-554-3672

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

KK

University of Northern Iowa

Kris Peterson

102 Gilchrist Hall

Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384

319-273-6857

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

LL

University of South Dakota

Tara Rohan

414 E. Clark

Vermillion, SD 57069

605-677-8864

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

MM

Vocational Rehabilitation Services (State of Nebraska)

Bruce Jochen

1212 Benjamin Avenue

Norfolk NE  68701

402-370-4277

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

NN

Wayne State College

Carlyn Sinniger

1111 Main Street

Wayne, NE 68787

402-375-7425

 

1

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

OO

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Marcia Pauling

PO Box 5199

Sioux City, IA 51102

712-274-8733

0

 

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

PP

WHBF Bulletin Board or Website

Sarah Gramenz

231 18th Street

Rock Island IL  61201

309-786-5541

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

QQ

WOI Bulletin Board or Website

Teresa Fuquey

3903 Westown Parkway

West Des Moines IA  50266

515-457-9645

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

RR

Women Aware

Barb Wingert

520 Nebraska Street, #237

Sioux City, IA  51101

712-258-4174 or 800-465-6165

0

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

SS

National Assoc. of Hispanic Journalists

Virginia Galindo

1000 National Press Building

529 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 20045

202-662-7145

0

1,2,3,4,5

TT

Snagajob.com, Inc.

4800 Cox Road, Ste 200

Richmond VA  23226

888-762-7624

0

6

UU

 

 

 

VV

WLNE Bulletin Board or Website

Anne Marie Menard

10 Orms Street, Suite 300

Providence RI  02904

401-453-8000

0

6,8,9,10,11

WW

Division of Person w/ Disabilities

Mike Williams

Lucas State Office Building            2nd Floor

Des Moines IA  50319

888-219-0471

0

6,8,9,10,11

XX

Indeed.com

Stephen Magyari

stepehn@inded.com

 

***They state they pulled from jobs.sbgnet.com, we do not post to this site directly

1

9

 

All the above organizations have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.

 

 

                  Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period:  40
 

Annual EEO Public File Report

                  

Station Employment Unit:  KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA

Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011

 

 

III.       RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

 

1.   EEO Training:

The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. February 3, 2011; February 22, 2011; March 30, 2011; May 24, 2011; and August 23, 2011.   At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements.  During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion.   

 

2.   Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:

KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Association of Broadcasters, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association.  These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.

 

3.   Participations in Career Fairs:

  1. On February 9, 2011, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department.  The Business Manager talked to about twenty five students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
  2. On February 17, 2011, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department.  The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
  3. On April 26, 2011, KCAU –TV co-hosted the annual Local Broadcasting Career Fair in Sioux City, Iowa.  The representatives from KCAU talked with about eight attendees, informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.  This event was promoted on our air. 

 

 

4.   KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.

  1. On October 16, 2010, February 5, 2011, March 26, 2011 and April 30, 2011 Carla Kreegar attended Iowa Broadcast News Association board meetings to discuss job fair planning as well as other issue relating to broadcast news.  
  2. On October 19, 2010 Anchor Jenna Rehnstrom attended and presented two career sessions at the annual Northeast Nebraska Career Day for High School sophomores.  The event was held by the UNL Extension at Wayne State College. 
  3. On October 29, 2010 Jill Collins attended a Non-Traditional Recruitment Method webinar hosted / sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasting Education foundation. Learned about various outreach and recruitment opportunities.
  4. February 15, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted twenty five students from Briar Cliff University. During their time at the station they had a discussion with the students relating to equipment, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV.
  5. March 18, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted ten students from Western Iowa Technical Community College. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.
  6. On April 6, 2011 News Director, Carla Kreegar participated in a speed networking event at Morningside College.  Carla met with several students from the broadcast journalism department and spoke to them about transitioning from a college student to a working professional environment.
  7. April 7, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted twelve students from Morningside College. During their time at the station they toured the station, observed a live newscast and discussed equipment, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV.
  8. April 28, 2011 Anchor Jenna Rehnstrom spoke with two groups of student at Woodbury Central High School about careers in the broadcast news industry.

 

5. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KCAU created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2.  The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings.  The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time.  This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.

 

  1. 6.      JOB SHADOW:
    1. On March 2, 2011 a student from Dordt College job shadowed Chief Photographer Jesse Mason in the newsroom learning various duties such as shooting video and editing as well as the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry such as is relates to video photography, editing and story development. 

 

 

Annual EEO Public File Report

 

 

 

