EEO 2011 Annual Public File Report

Annual EEO Public File Report
The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.
The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning September 16, 2010 to and including September 15, 2011 (the “Applicable Period”).
The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:
1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;
2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;
3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;
4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and
5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.
Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.
For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was demed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011
I. FULL-TIME VACANCIES FILLED DURING REPORTING PERIOD
Full-time Positions
Filled by Job Title
Recruitment Source Hiree
Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for this Position
1
Account Executive
Sioux City Journal
9
2
Producer
TV Jobs
2
3
Account Executive
KCAU Employee Referral
2
4
WE Sports Anchor/Reporter
KLKN Employee
4
5
Photojournalist
KCAU Employee Referral
2
6
Director
Current KCAU Employee
3
7
Producer
Current KCAU Employee
3
8
Traffic Assistant
Sioux City Journal
6
9
Master Control Operator
Iowajobs.org
3
10
Master Control Operator
KCAU- website
4
11
Account Executive
KCAU Employee Referral
2
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 40
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011
II. RECRUITMENT SOURCES
Recruitment Source
(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any)
Full-Time Positions for which this Source was Utilized
A
AIB College of Business
Jane DeHaven
2500 Fleur Drive
Des Moines IA 50321
515-246-5342
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
B
Augustana College
Sandi Vietor
2001 S. Summit Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57197
605-274-4127
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
C
Briar Cliff University
Nancy McGuire
3303 Rebecca Street
Sioux City, IA 51104
712-279-5455
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
D
Brown College
Karol Baumeister
1440 Northland Dr.
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
651-905-3499
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
E
Buena Vista University
Brenda Dodge
PO Box 975
610 W Fourth Street
Storm Lake, IA 50588
712-749-2440
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
F
Center for Siouxland
Kim DeWitt
715 Douglas Street
Sioux City IA 51101-1021
712-252-1861
712-255-1352
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
G
Central College
Pat Joachim Kitzman
PO Box 0153
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-5271
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, 11
H
Clinton Community College
1000 Lincoln Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-244-7001
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
I
Collective Talent
Michael Bille
1721 Richardson Place
Tampa FL 33606
0
4,5
J
Columbia College
Matthew Green
600 Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
312-344-7280
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
K
Creighton University
2500 California Plaza
Omaha, NE 68178
402-280-2723
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
L
Dordt College
498 4th Avenue NE
Sioux Center IA 51250
712-722-6078
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9, 10,11
M
Drake University
2507 University Avenue
Des Moines IA 50311
515-271-4715
0
6,7,8,9,10,11
N
Emma Bowen Foundation
Sandra Dorsey Rice
524 W 57th Street
New York NY 10019
212-975-2545
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
O
Goodwill Industries Wall Street Mission Connection Center
3100 W. 4th Street
Sioux City IA 51103
712-258-4511 x1332
0
6,8,9,10,11
P
Grandview University
1200 Grandview Ave
Des Moines, IA 50316
515-263-6063
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
Q
Hispanic News Link
Carlos Ericksen
1420 N. Street NW
Washington DC 20005
202-234-2800
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
R
HR Panel
6901 Corporate Drive, Suite 225
Houston TX 77036
713-995-7370
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
S
Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago
601 South LaSalle
Chicago IL 60605
312-884-8000 x6124
0
6,8,9,10,11
T
Indian Hills Community College
626 Indian Hills Drive, BLDG 14
Ottumwa IA 52501
641-683-5215
0
6,8,9,10,11
U
Iowa Broadcasters Association
Sue Toma
PO Box 71186
Des Moines IA 50325
515-224-7237
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
V
Iowa Broadcast News Association
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
W
Iowa Career Net
300 S 18th Street
Estherville IA 51334
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
X
Iowa Central Community College
Director Placement Services
3303 Ave. M
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
Y
IowaJobs.com
*Post to website via Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
Z
Iowa Lakes Community College
Linda Wiegman
300 S. 18th Street
Estherville, IA 51334
712-362-7926
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
a
Iowa State University
Raisbeck Career Services Center
1320 Gardin Business Building
Ames, IA 50011
515-294-2542
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
b
Iowa Vocational Rehab Services
Gerald Rath – Rehab Counselor
217 West 5th Street
Spencer IA 51301
712-262-5816
0
5,6,7,8,9,10,11
c
Iowa Works of Greater Siouxland
Diane Neri
2508 4th Street
Sioux City IA 51101
712-233-9030
2
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
d
KCAU-TV Bulletin Board or Website
Jill Collins
625 Douglas
Sioux City IA 51101
712-277-2345 ext 278
13
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
e
KLKN Bulletin Board or Website
Steve Anderson
3240 S Tenth Street
Lincoln NE 68502
402-434-8000
1
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
f
Leadership Institute
Meghann Parlett
1101 North Highland Street
Arlington VA 22201
800-827-5323
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
g
Marshalltown Community College
3700 S. Center Street
Marshalltown, IA 50158
641-752-7106
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
h
Medialine.com
Mark Shilstone
PO Box 51909
Pacific Grove CA 93950
800-237-8073
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
i
Morningside College
Placement Office
Stacey Hays
1501 Morningside Ave.
Sioux City, IA 51106
712-274-5254
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
j
Mount Marty College
Estelle Johnson
1105 W 8th Street
Yankton, SD 57078
800-658-4552 ext 1363
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
k
Muscatine Community College
152 Colorado Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-288-6001
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
l
Nat’l Assoc for the Advancement of Colored People
PO Box 82
Sioux City IA 51103
0
6,8,9,10,11
m
National Association of Black Journalists
8701 A Adelphi Road
Adelphi MD 20783
866-964-2765 x2718
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
n
National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association
Bach Polakowski
1420 K Street NW, Ste 910
Washington DC 20005
202-588-9888
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
o
Native American Journalists Assoc.
University of South Dakota
414 East Clark Street
Vermillion SD 57069
605-677-5282
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
p
Nebraska Indian Community College
Kristan Oltrogge
1111 Highway 75
Macy NE 68039
402-494-2311
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
q
Nebraska Department of Labor
Darlus McWilliams
105 E Norfolk Ave Ste 100
Norfolk, NE 68701-5323
402-370-4400
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
r
North Iowa Area Community College
500 College Drive
Mason City, IA 50401-7299
641-423-1264
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
s
Northeast Iowa Community College
PO Box 400
Calmar, IA 52132
563-562-3263
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
t
Northeast Community College
Terri Heggemeyer
PO Box 469
Norfolk, NE 68701
402-844-7263
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
u
Northwest IA Community College
Pamela Lien
603 West Park Street
Sheldon, IA 51201
712-324-5061 x163
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
v
Northwestern College of Iowa
Bill Minnick
208 8th Street SW
Orange City, IA 51041
712-707-7225
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
w
Northwestern College of Iowa via Onewire.com
Bill Minnick
101 7th Street SW
Orange City, IA 51041
712-707-7225
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
x
Oodle Classifieds
60 E. 3rd Avenue, Ste 410
San Mateo CA 94401
0
6,7,8,9,10,11
y
Scott Community College
500 Belmont Road
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-441-4001
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
z
Simpson College
701 North C Street
Indianola IA 50125
515-961-1667
0
6,7,8,9,10,11
AA
Sioux City Human Rights Commission
PO Box 447
Sioux City IA 51101
712-279-6958
0
6,8,9,10,11
BB
Sioux City Journal
Sally Lingle
515 Pavonia Street
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-293-4304
16
1,3,6,8,9,10
CC
South Dakota Department of Labor
Paige Petersen
504 River Drive, City Hall
N. Sioux City SD 57049
605-242-5445
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
DD
Southeastern Community College
1500 West Agency Road
West Burlington, IA 52655
319-208-5030
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
EE
Southeast Technical Institute
Placement Services
2301 N. Career Avenue
Sioux Falls SD 57105
605-367-4625
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
FF
Southwestern Community College
1501 W. Townline Street
Creston, IA 50801
641-782-5776
*Post to website via IowaCareer.net
0
1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9, 10,11
GG
St. Ambrose University
518 West Locust St.
Davenport, IA 52803
563-333-3339
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
HH
TVJobs.com
Broadcast Employment Services
PO Box 4116
Oceanside CA 92052
760-754-8177
6
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
II
University of Iowa
24 Phillips Hall
Iowa City IA 52242
319-335-1023
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
JJ
Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha
Stacey Coleman
Career Exploration and Outreach
6001 Dodge Street EAB 211
Omaha, NE 68182
402-554-3672
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
KK
University of Northern Iowa
Kris Peterson
102 Gilchrist Hall
Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0384
319-273-6857
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
LL
University of South Dakota
Tara Rohan
414 E. Clark
Vermillion, SD 57069
605-677-8864
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
MM
Vocational Rehabilitation Services (State of Nebraska)
Bruce Jochen
1212 Benjamin Avenue
Norfolk NE 68701
402-370-4277
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
NN
Wayne State College
Carlyn Sinniger
1111 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
402-375-7425
1
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
OO
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Marcia Pauling
PO Box 5199
Sioux City, IA 51102
712-274-8733
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
PP
WHBF Bulletin Board or Website
Sarah Gramenz
231 18th Street
Rock Island IL 61201
309-786-5541
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
QQ
WOI Bulletin Board or Website
Teresa Fuquey
3903 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines IA 50266
515-457-9645
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
RR
Women Aware
Barb Wingert
520 Nebraska Street, #237
Sioux City, IA 51101
712-258-4174 or 800-465-6165
0
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11
SS
National Assoc. of Hispanic Journalists
Virginia Galindo
1000 National Press Building
529 14th Street NW
Washington, DC 20045
202-662-7145
0
1,2,3,4,5
TT
Snagajob.com, Inc.
4800 Cox Road, Ste 200
Richmond VA 23226
888-762-7624
0
6
UU
VV
WLNE Bulletin Board or Website
Anne Marie Menard
10 Orms Street, Suite 300
Providence RI 02904
401-453-8000
0
6,8,9,10,11
WW
Division of Person w/ Disabilities
Mike Williams
Lucas State Office Building 2nd Floor
Des Moines IA 50319
888-219-0471
0
6,8,9,10,11
XX
Indeed.com
Stephen Magyari
***They state they pulled from jobs.sbgnet.com, we do not post to this site directly
1
9
All the above organizations have requested that they be notified of all job vacancies.
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 40
Annual EEO Public File Report
Station Employment Unit: KCAU-TV, Sioux City, IA
Reporting Period: September 16, 2010 – September 15, 2011
III. RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
1. EEO Training:
The General Manager and Business Manager periodically hold Equal Employment Opportunity meetings to educate department heads as to their EEO role and responsibilities. February 3, 2011; February 22, 2011; March 30, 2011; May 24, 2011; and August 23, 2011. At these meetings, management analyzes recruitment sources and discusses upcoming job fairs to ensure that managers with hiring authority will be in attendance and ensure that department heads understand their EEO reporting requirements. During these meetings, the General Manager and Business Manager also educate department heads as to their responsibility to successfully communicate job responsibilities and expectations, to offer job training and to dispense annual reviews to employees in a non-discriminatory fashion.
2. Job Bank and Internet Program Participation:
KCAU-TV participates in numerous job banks and internet programs in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota designed to promote outreach generally, as well as those sponsored by TVJobs.com, Iowacareer.net, Medialine.com, the Iowa Association of Broadcasters, and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific jobs vacancies. See the italicized sources on the recruitment source list above.
3. Participations in Career Fairs:
- On February 9, 2011, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about twenty five students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
- On February 17, 2011, the Business Manager participated in a Job Fair at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored by the school’s Career Services department. The Business Manager talked to about fifteen students informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting.
- On April 26, 2011, KCAU –TV co-hosted the annual Local Broadcasting Career Fair in Sioux City, Iowa. The representatives from KCAU talked with about eight attendees, informing them of current employment opportunities as well as internship opportunities relating to a career in broadcasting. This event was promoted on our air.
4. KCAU-TV participated in the following activities in the community sponsored by organizations interested in the broadcast employment issues.
- On October 16, 2010, February 5, 2011, March 26, 2011 and April 30, 2011 Carla Kreegar attended Iowa Broadcast News Association board meetings to discuss job fair planning as well as other issue relating to broadcast news.
- On October 19, 2010 Anchor Jenna Rehnstrom attended and presented two career sessions at the annual Northeast Nebraska Career Day for High School sophomores. The event was held by the UNL Extension at Wayne State College.
- On October 29, 2010 Jill Collins attended a Non-Traditional Recruitment Method webinar hosted / sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasting Education foundation. Learned about various outreach and recruitment opportunities.
- February 15, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted twenty five students from Briar Cliff University. During their time at the station they had a discussion with the students relating to equipment, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV.
- March 18, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted ten students from Western Iowa Technical Community College. During their time at the station they toured the building and discussed jobs, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry and internship opportunities at KCAU-TV.
- On April 6, 2011 News Director, Carla Kreegar participated in a speed networking event at Morningside College. Carla met with several students from the broadcast journalism department and spoke to them about transitioning from a college student to a working professional environment.
- April 7, 2011 Meteorologist Karissa Sanford, Anchor Chris Liberto and Promotions Manager Daniele Feenstra hosted twelve students from Morningside College. During their time at the station they toured the station, observed a live newscast and discussed equipment, duties, and requirements as it relates to a career in the broadcast industry / and specifically to KCAU-TV.
- April 28, 2011 Anchor Jenna Rehnstrom spoke with two groups of student at Woodbury Central High School about careers in the broadcast news industry.
5. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:
KCAU created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day parts, on both 9.1 and our digital channel 9.2. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KCAU to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KCAU’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KCAU is an Equal Opportunity Employer. KCAU has also created a spot to air which directly recruits for specific job openings that we have at that time. This spot runs in the same rotation as the spot mentioned above as well as on both 9.1 and 9.2.
- 6. JOB SHADOW:
- On March 2, 2011 a student from Dordt College job shadowed Chief Photographer Jesse Mason in the newsroom learning various duties such as shooting video and editing as well as the requirements needed for a career in the broadcast industry such as is relates to video photography, editing and story development.
