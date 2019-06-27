Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Democratic Debate 2019
Local News
Ag News
Washington
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Supreme Court blocks Trump administration on census citizenship question
Top Stories
Seeking gun rights back, Iowa farmer gets arrested instead
Iowa auditor alleges 2 Medicaid insurers violated contracts
Governor lobbyist named to head natural resources department
Woodbury County Democrats host democratic debate watch party
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: June 27, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 26, 2019
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Jun. 26, 2019
Bellvue homes to be razed from flooding, but it’s uncertain who will pay the bill
Three serious Missouri River levee breaches in Iowa closed
Time’s running out to apply for some federal flooding aid
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL
Big Race – Indy
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet The KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Sweepstakes
Jobs
Community
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Search
Search
Search
EEO Reports
2017 KCAU EEO Report
EEO 2014 Annual Public File Report
EEO 2013 Annual Public File Report
EEO 2013 Annual Public File Report
EEO 2012 Annual Public File Report
More EEO Reports Headlines
EEO 2011 Annual Public File Report