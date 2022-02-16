BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — China has kept a tight leash on anyone at the Olympics in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. It has worked — but there has been a cost.

Of the more than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests that have been administered in the Olympic bubble, only 435 had come back positive as of Wednesday. And with figure skater Vincent Zhou COVID-free, not a single American athlete was in quarantine.

“Before the games, against the background of a global pandemic, we understood for sure that there would be imported cases,” Huang Chun, the deputy director general of the Games’ Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, said through a translator. “The Games are still going on and we are optimistic but we still need to be very careful. The success of countermeasures means the success of the Games.”

A successful Games so far, to be sure — but maybe not for businesses. Hosting the Olympics always places a heavy financial burden on the host country and this time, the local economy isn’t really reaping the benefits because there are no fans.

The Thaiwoo Ski Resort northwest of Beijing should be bustling with skiers, shoppers and diners. Instead, it sits empty. On the day the team from Nexstar visited, only one restaurant was open for members of the media who could get there. The servers wore full-body personal protection suits.

China’s operating budget for the Beijing Games is just over $3 billion. The government will compensate resort owners who have been forced to shut down.