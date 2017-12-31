Musketeers Fight for Fourth-Straight Win
Sioux City took down Lincoln 2-1, while Matt Jurusik turned away 39 shots
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - For the first time since the 2017 playoffs, the Musketeers were able to chalk up four-straight wins with a 2-1 victory over Lincoln Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.
The Musketeers try to make it five-straight victories when they face Omaha on Sunday. That game gets underway at 7:05 p.m.
