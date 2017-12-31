Musketeers Fight for Fourth-Straight Win

Sioux City took down Lincoln 2-1, while Matt Jurusik turned away 39 shots

By: Jesse Krull

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 11:15 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 11:15 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - For the first time since the 2017 playoffs, the Musketeers were able to chalk up four-straight wins with a 2-1 victory over Lincoln Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.

The Musketeers try to make it five-straight victories when they face Omaha on Sunday. That game gets underway at 7:05 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected