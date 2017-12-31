Iowa State Topples Memphis for Bowl Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the first time since 2009, Iowa State chalked up a bowl win by beating No.19 Memphis 21-20 in the Liberty Bowl Saturday afternoon.

Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is happy to be giving this senior class a bowl win, especially wide receiver Allen Lazard and quarterback/lineman Joel Lanning.

"It's fitting that both these guys leave with probably their best performances of the year, in absolutely critical situations that allowed this team to win," Campbell said. "For Joel to be the guy that ends the season with the ball in his hand and for Allen Lazard to have 10 catches, it's why who we are this year, it's because guys like that were willing to be their best, week in and week out and beyond grateful and really humbled by these two are and what they stand for week in and week out."

The Cyclones end the season with a 8-5 record.