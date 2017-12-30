Iowa State Embracing Underdog Role

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Cyclones have been the underdogs in most of their games this season, so it's nothing new that 19th-ranked Memphis is a four point favorite in Saturdays Liberty Bowl.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell knows his team will embrace the underdog role.

"You might as well chalk it up at one more shot at that," Campbell said. "I think we probably hit that about every game we played this year, so it is what it is and again, those are things we can't control and we really don't talk about, but I think the reality of it is, that's why you've got to play the game."

The bowl game gets underway at 11:30 a.m. on KCAU9.