Briar Cliff Rolls Over Culver-Stockton

The No.5 Chargers chalk up their fourth-straight win with a 92-81 victory

By: Jesse Krull

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 11:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 11:26 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Briar Cliff rattled of its fourth-straight win Friday night, taking down Culver-Stockton 92-81 in the Holiday Classic at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City. 

The Chargers are back on the court against York College Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

