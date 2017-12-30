Briar Cliff Rolls Over Culver-Stockton
The No.5 Chargers chalk up their fourth-straight win with a 92-81 victory
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Briar Cliff rattled of its fourth-straight win Friday night, taking down Culver-Stockton 92-81 in the Holiday Classic at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City.
The Chargers are back on the court against York College Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
Hinton Senior Eli Buck has been a daily reminder to his teammates to…
-
The NFL is attempting to shoot down rumors that Jay Z turned the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.