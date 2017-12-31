Briar Cliff Chalks Up Fifth-Straight Win

The fifth-ranked Chargers took down York College 110-87

By: Jesse Krull

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 11:07 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 11:07 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Briar Cliff men's basketball team continued to roll Saturday night, earning their fifth-straight win by taking down York College 110-87 in the Holiday Classic at the Newman Flanagan Center.

The Chargers look to add more momentum when they play Mount Marty next Saturday in the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center. That game gets underway at 4 p.m.

