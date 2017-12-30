2017 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Six Siouxland teams are represented in this years tournament
WAYNE, Neb. - Highlighted scores from Fridays action in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout are as follow.
Gordon-Rushville- 49
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 54 (Boys)
Pender- 41
Norfolk Catholic- 62 (Boys)
Pender- 44
West Point-Beemer- 46 (Girls)
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
Hinton Senior Eli Buck has been a daily reminder to his teammates to…
-
The NFL is attempting to shoot down rumors that Jay Z turned the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.