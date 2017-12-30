2017 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

Six Siouxland teams are represented in this years tournament

By: Jesse Krull

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 10:54 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:54 PM CST

WAYNE, Neb. - Highlighted scores from Fridays action in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout are as follow.

Gordon-Rushville- 49
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 54 (Boys)

Pender- 41
Norfolk Catholic- 62 (Boys)

Pender- 44
West Point-Beemer- 46 (Girls)

  

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected