Woodbury County Courthouse Celebrates Centennial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Celebration officially begins Tuesday for Woodbury County's one-of-a-kind courthouse as it rings in 100 years.

The week-long of ceremony kicks off Tuesday with a ribbon cutting along Historic 4th Street.

We're also bringing back our popular Siouxland Hidden History segment featuring nothing other than the Woodbury County Courthouse.

KCAU's Rebecca Pryor has what went on during the construction of the building and what has made it last 100 years.

In case you wanted to join in the celebrations, here is a schedule of everything happening:

Tuesday, May 1 - Law Day: The Recommitment to the Next 100 Years of the Courthouse as a Place of Justice

11:00 a.m. - Proclamation and Rededication of the Time Capsule: "Board of Supervisors and Remarks by Officials" @ Northwest Corner

12:00 p.m. - Lunch & Learn: Historic Architect Pete Franks: "The Value of the Historic Courthouse and the Uniqueness of the Magnificent Gem" @ Courtroom 203

1:30 p.m. - Presentation: USD's Dean of Law School Thomas Geu: "The Separation of Powers: A Framework for Freedom" @ Courtroom 203

3:00 p.m. - Presentation: Historic Cases - Retired Judge Michael Walsh: "100 Years of Justice in Woodbury County" @ Courtroom 203

Wednesday, May 2 - Sculpting the Courthouse: Alphonso Iannelli

12:00 p.m - Lunch & Learn: Matt Anderson, Curator of History: "Exhibit Tour of the Chicago Origins of the Courthouse" @ Sioux City Public Museum

2:00 p.m. - "Restoring Efforts of the Past for the Generations of the Future" Presentation by: Kenny Schmitz, Building Services Director; Norman Mahoney, Sioux City Brick & Tile; Mark Bogenrief, Bogenrief Studios; Paul Taylor, Taylor Restoration and Painting @ Basement Level



Thursday, May 3 - The People's Courthouse

9:00 a.m. - Live Tours Start on the Hour (9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.) @ Courthouse Rotunda

10:00 a.m. - Unveiling of the Virtual Smartphone Tour

Friday, May 4 - Kids' Day

9:00 a.m. - Live Children's Tours on the Hour (9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)@ Courthouse Rotunda

12:00 p.m. - Presentation of Essay Winners from Local Schools @ Courthouse Rotunda

Saturday, May 5 - A Celebration of our Courthouse (Reservations Required)

5:30 p.m. - Social Hour @ Courthouse Rotunda

6:15 p.m. - Opening Remarks / Dinner

7:00 p.m - Speaker Presentations:

-Dr. Richard Guy Wilson, Commonwealth Professor of Architectural History, University of Virginia

-"The Woodbury County Courthouse: Creating an American Image"

-Tim Samuelson, Curator of History of the City of Chicago



