Windy, with Strong Storms Possible

APRIL 30, 2018 - **SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for western Siouxland until 11 PM, including Norfolk, Hartington, and Yankton**

Large hail and damaging winds are possible along and west of US Highway 81 in Nebraska and South Dakota this evening. Stay alert to changing conditions and be prepared to take shelter in a sturdy building away from windows if a Warning is issued for your area.

A cold front stretches through western Nebraska and western South Dakota this Monday evening. Ahead of it, temperatures around Siouxland zoomed into the 70s and 80s. As this front moves slowly east tonight, it will push the threat of severe storms into Siouxland.

In terms of the potential severe weather location, we are mainly focused on areas north and west of Sioux City for the risk of isolated large hail and damaging winds tonight, and then locations south and east of Sioux City tomorrow for those same threats as the front continues its slow push east.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but these storms are not expected to be locally severe.

Highs over the next week will be mainly in the upper 60s and 70s (close to normal), while lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist