Unsettled Pattern - More Storm Chances

Cloudy with Periods of Rain & Storms

By: SCOTT LARSON

Posted: May 01, 2018 07:03 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 07:03 AM CDT

May 1, 2018 - Following some early morning showers and thunderstorms, we'll have mostly cloudy skies and a lull in the action. The high temperature will rise to 72°. The wind will be much weaker today at only 5 to 15 MPH from the north.

Late this afternoon there will be a flare up of scattered strong - perhaps severe - thunderstorms. Large hail and damaging winds are possible! Make sure to be prepared for that threat. The most likely timeframe for severe weather appears to fall between about 4 PM and 9 PM before those storms clear the map.

Overnight we're expecting mostly cloudy skies and a low of 52°.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast on Wednesday, but they will be few and far between. Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and a high temperature of 69°.

A final wave of rain and storms will pass through Thursday with a high of 68°.

This weekend, we'll have some great springtime weather with sunshine and highs in the 70s & 80s.

Have a good day.

