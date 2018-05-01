Unsettled Pattern - More Storm Chances

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 1, 2018 - Following some early morning showers and thunderstorms, we'll have mostly cloudy skies and a lull in the action. The high temperature will rise to 72°. The wind will be much weaker today at only 5 to 15 MPH from the north.



Late this afternoon there will be a flare up of scattered strong - perhaps severe - thunderstorms. Large hail and damaging winds are possible! Make sure to be prepared for that threat. The most likely timeframe for severe weather appears to fall between about 4 PM and 9 PM before those storms clear the map.



Overnight we're expecting mostly cloudy skies and a low of 52°.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast on Wednesday, but they will be few and far between. Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and a high temperature of 69°.



A final wave of rain and storms will pass through Thursday with a high of 68°.



This weekend, we'll have some great springtime weather with sunshine and highs in the 70s & 80s.



Have a good day.