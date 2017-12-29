Take precautions in freezing weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - While Thursday offered a brief reprieve from the terrible cold, weather conditions are expected to take a turn for the colder on Friday, once again making it dangerous to go outside if you're not prepared.

With 200,000 hundred thousand cases a year of frostbite and hypothermia, plunging temperatures can be extremely dangerous. Anybody braving the outdoors should take several precautionary measures.

These conditions can vary with temperatures and wind speeds. It can be as much as 5 degrees with a windchill below and a person would only have to be outside for 10-30 minutes to develop frostbite or hypothermia.

Hypothermia is when you have destruction of tissues or cells caused by crystals forming around your cells, causing a loss of body temperature.

With frost bite, a person might start to feel some numbness or tingling. They may get a change in color in their skin -- pale, waxy or red -- or overall feeling of shivers and chills.

A nurse practitioner from UnityPoint Health St. Luke's explained the difference between the two and the aftermath of each.

"Frostbite affects more of the extremities, usually the fingers, toes, noes, ears. You can also lose those extremities and have to have them amputated if you have a severe frostbite. Hypothermia will affect more of the whole body where you get so cold and your temperature goes down and it affects all the major organs in your body," said nurse Cynthia Lewin.

In order to avoid both frostbite and hypothermia, make sure you keep yourself covered with several layers this includes heavy shoes and mittens instead of gloves so that your fingers touch each other.

Wear a stocking cap, cover your face, ears and nose. If you get wet, make sure you take those wet clothes off and put dry clothes on.

If you do have symptoms of either frostbite or hypothermia, do not rub your extremities together, you could cause more damage.

If you develop symptoms of hypothermia, get to the emergency room right away.