Take a Look at This: December 28, 2017
Man hangs his Christmas decorations, another gets special ride
The holidays bring out the best in most people, even if they do prank their neighbors, or back up traffic skiing behind a horse and buggy.
Remember the classic holiday movie scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?
Chris Olson of Boulder, Colorado appears to be a big fan of Clark Griswold because the movie inspired his Christmas decorations.
Olson said, "My wife really didn't want me to do it this year. But I said 'No, it's an awesome tradition.' My dad was a big practical joker and so I kinda got a little bit of that."
Some of the neighbors didn't get that memo.
"I looked out the window, my kitchen window there one day and I saw it, and I started to run out the back door," said one neighbor.
At least one person called 911. When first responders arrived, they realized it was a dummy, but we don't know if they found it very funny.
A woman and her husband driving home from their family Christmas in Minnesota shot a video of a man having the time of his life, skiing behind a horse and buggy.
Or was he hitch hiking?
No one really knows.
