Take a Look at This: December 28, 2017

The holidays bring out the best in most people, even if they do prank their neighbors, or back up traffic skiing behind a horse and buggy.

Remember the classic holiday movie scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?

Chris Olson of Boulder, Colorado appears to be a big fan of Clark Griswold because the movie inspired his Christmas decorations.

Olson said, "My wife really didn't want me to do it this year. But I said 'No, it's an awesome tradition.' My dad was a big practical joker and so I kinda got a little bit of that."

Some of the neighbors didn't get that memo.

"I looked out the window, my kitchen window there one day and I saw it, and I started to run out the back door," said one neighbor.

At least one person called 911. When first responders arrived, they realized it was a dummy, but we don't know if they found it very funny.

A woman and her husband driving home from their family Christmas in Minnesota shot a video of a man having the time of his life, skiing behind a horse and buggy.

Or was he hitch hiking?

No one really knows.