T-storm chances this week, but temps stay warm

APRIL 29, 2018 - Although the forecast looks rainy, we will still stay dry for much of the days this week other than a passing storm or two.

Tonight we could see our first dropping of some moisture with very light rain expected. Much of this will not reach the ground, as humidity percentages and dew points are very low today.

Tomorrow we will heat up to near 80 degrees, with plenty of sunshine to start. Clouds will build in during the afternoon hours, and a passing thunderstorm may come through. Some of these storms may be severe as the SPC has issued a 'slight' risk for severe thunderstorms in much of the region, especially Western Siouxland.

Tuesday we have another chance for some afternoon thunderstorms, but the severe potential remains south of our viewing area. One or two severe storms may sneak into our southern viewing area as well.

Wednesday is looking like the best chance we have to see a washout day. There could be on and off showers throughout, with some thunder mixed in.

Thursday looks to be a passing thunderstorm as well, with sunshine returning shortly afterwards.

Temperatures take a dip mid-week to the mid-60's but that is still right around our average, so we are staying warmer than average this week.

Austin Kopnitsky - Weekend Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News