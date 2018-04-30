Strong winds add danger to grass fires

MAPLETON, IA - Strong winds ripping through Siouxland today added extra danger to multiple grass fires that broke out throughout the day.

This grass fire broke out late this afternoon over one hundred and twenty acres.

It spread across three properties, and covered mostly ditches and fields.

Six fire departments were called out to the scene including Smithland, Oto, Danbury, Sloan, Hornick, and Anthon.

3 civilians also helped out on tractors disking the fields to prevent the fire from spreading.

The strong winds were a major factor in the fire spreading.