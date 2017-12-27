Storm Lake duplex catches fire on Christmas

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STORM LAKE, Iowa - The Storm Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on Christmas day.

According to Storm Lake Public Safety, they were dispatched to a duplex on the 500 block of Hudson Street in Storm Lake around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

A resident smelled smoke and called the fire department.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic and second floor of the duplex apartment. They entered and found a large fire burning in the attic space over both apartments before putting it out.

There were no injuries from the fire, but they say that damage to the residence is estimated at $30,000.

Authorities believe that overheated electrical wiring in the attic was the cause of the fire.