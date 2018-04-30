Murder suspect in Sioux City stabbing pleads not guilty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Melissa Camargo-Flores Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The woman charged with first-degree murder of a 24-year-old has entered a not-guilty plea Monday morning.

Melissa Camargo-Flores, 20, of Dakota City, Nebraska, was charged in the stabbing death of Kenia Alverez-Flores.

This attack happened on April 8.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City with reports of a stabbing.

Camargo-Flores reportedly waited outside the house of victim Alverez-Flores' house-- before stabbing her multiple times, resulting in her death.

A trial date has not yet been set.