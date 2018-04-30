Local News

Murder suspect in Sioux City stabbing pleads not guilty

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The woman charged with first-degree murder of a 24-year-old has entered a not-guilty plea Monday morning. 

Melissa Camargo-Flores, 20, of Dakota City, Nebraska, was charged in the stabbing death of Kenia Alverez-Flores. 

This attack happened on April 8. 

Officers were called to the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City with reports of a stabbing. 

Camargo-Flores reportedly waited outside the house of victim Alverez-Flores' house-- before stabbing her multiple times, resulting in her death. 

A trial date has not yet been set. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected