Murder suspect in Sioux City stabbing pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The woman charged with first-degree murder of a 24-year-old has entered a not-guilty plea Monday morning.
Melissa Camargo-Flores, 20, of Dakota City, Nebraska, was charged in the stabbing death of Kenia Alverez-Flores.
This attack happened on April 8.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City with reports of a stabbing.
Camargo-Flores reportedly waited outside the house of victim Alverez-Flores' house-- before stabbing her multiple times, resulting in her death.
A trial date has not yet been set.
More Stories
-
An Iowa man who admitted to killing three people, will serve…
-
Due to our signal issue, KCAU 9 News will be airing 'Dancing…
-
Following some early morning showers and thunderstorms, we'll…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.