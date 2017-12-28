Snow chance Friday, a strong cold snap to follow

DECEMBER 28, 2017 - Good morning Siouxland! Locations to the northeast woke up to about an inch or two of snow, and here in the metro area, we received around an inch as well.

The Iowa DOT has worked all night and they have done a good job managing the roads overnight, but there are still a few slick spots on the roads, so take some extra precautions this morning.

Today we will see partly cloudy skies and our warmest day of the week reaching the low 20's.

More snow is heading our way Friday, and we could see another inch or two of snow around our area.

Saturday also could see a few snow showers but the accumulation will be minimal.

The rest of the week we see a massive cooldown, and Sunday's high is only 4 below zero.

Heading into New Year's Eve, the temperature will get dangerously low overnight, as we are expecting lows nearing 20 below zero. Wind chills will be about 30 to 40 below zero, and frostbite and hypothermia will both be problems overnight so make sure you wear extra layers.

