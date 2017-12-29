Siouxlanders rushing to prepay taxes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - President Trump delivered on his tax promise and the law goes into effect Monday. So why are people rushing to prepay their property taxes?

Right now, the sales, income and real estate deductions are unlimited. In a few days, they will be capped at $10,000.

Thousands across the country and Siouxland are trying to reap the benefits that will expire on New Years Day.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott encourages people to finish their taxes within the next few days.

"I've been on the phone for the past four days and it's going to affect a lot of people. In Iowa, we have an income tax and most people go over the $10,000 limit. It's going to affect a lot of people. It's going to have a negative effect." said Mayor Scott.

The IRS says that if you're taxes haven't been assessed yet, they're not going to be deductible by 2018.

The check has to be mailed by December 31.