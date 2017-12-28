Man turns self in for credit card fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - UPDATE: The Sioux City Police Department gave an update regarding the case of fraud.

Thursday morning, the Sioux City Police Department said that Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 18, of Sioux City, turned himself in after the video was released to the public.

According to court documents, a wallet was lost on December 10. Charges were then made later that day from a credit card that was in the lost wallet. Transactions were made at multiple businesses.

After Alvizo-Allison turned himself in, he told police that he received the credit cards from an acquaintance, spending over $800.

He also told police that he has a meth problem and that he was encouraged to turn himself in by a family member.

Alvizo-Allison was taken into custody and charged with forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card, and theft 3rd. He is being held in Woodbury County jail on a bond of $3,000.

Sioux City police say that charges are expected for others involved. They also thanked everyone that gave them information.

---

PREVIOUS: Sioux City police is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a case of fraud.

The Sioux City Police Department say that a Sioux City woman lost her wallet and contents at a local restaurant.

A person is then seen using a stolen credit card from the missing wallet.

Police say they modified surveillance video to conceal the identities of other customers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS or Detective Jeff Harstad at 712-279-6392.