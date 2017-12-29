Sioux City crews repair water main break

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 05:46 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 05:46 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A morning water main break shut down part of a road through a residential neighborhood in Sioux City.

City crews responded to this main break at Myrtle street on the west side of the city.

The call came in around 5:00 Friday morning.

Crews worked on the line for nearly six hours until they say it was repaired around 11:00 a.m. 

Water has now been restored to residents.

