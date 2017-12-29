Sheldon man turns self in for vehicular homicide charges

Charges stem from 2016 ATV accident that killed one

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 04:21 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 04:39 PM CST

PRIMGHAR, Iowa - A Sheldon man turned himself in Thursday on homicide by vehicle charges for an ATV accident over a year ago that killed another Sheldon man. 

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office say that Garret Crowl, 27, of Sheldon, turned himself in Thursday after being charged with Homicide by Vehicle-OWI and one count of Homicide by Vehicle-reckless driving for the death of 25-year-old Shaleah Donavon.

Crowl was operating an ATV about two miles north of Sheldon on July 30, 2016 with Donavon riding as a passenger. It's alleged that the accident occurred when Crowl was operating the ATV in a reckless manner while under influence of a controlled substance that ultimately caused the unintentional death of Donavon. 

Crowl turned himself in Thursday afternoon. He was booked into the O'Brien County Jail and later released on a recognizance bond. He will be required to make appearances later in O'Brien County District Court.

Crowl faces up to a combined 35 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for the two charges.

