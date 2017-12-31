Record lows ahead for New Year's Eve

DECEMBER 30, 2017 -

We will start off the new year with potentially dangerously cold temperatures.

We are currently under a wind chill warning where we could see wind chills as low as 20-45 degrees below zero. This warning is in effect until Monday at noon, so we could see these dangerous conditions throughout the weekend.

If you are heading out for New Year's Eve make sure you are bundled up, frostbite can take hold in as little as 30 minutes with how cold it is forecasted to get. Hypothermia is also an issue with extreme temperatures such as these, so it is crucial to bundle up, bring a hat, a pair of gloves, and numerous layers.

The rest of the week looks calm. The snow that we saw last week will not continue into the next week, as we will stay dry. Temperatures will stay well below our averages however, and we are expecting to actually warm up near normal by next weekend, so it looks like some relief is in sight, and by next weekend, we could start seeing the snow on the ground begin to melt.

Austin Kopnitsky - Weekend Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News