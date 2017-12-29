Record breaking cold for New Year's

NEW YORK CITY - Bitter cold temperatures are sweeping through the Midwest and northeast as New York City braces for its coldest New Year's Eve since the 1960's.

Nearly 200 million Americans are still dealing with a dangerous cold snap.

The northeast dealing with temperatures 15 to 30 below normal.

In Erie, Pennsylvania plows continue working to clear more than five feet of snow that has fallen since Christmas.

"The quantity we got this time was just completely unexpected," said Erie resident, Chuck Chernicky.

In upstate New York crews have been using front end loaders to move the mountains of snow.

The arctic temperatures continue to break records:

17 below zero in Flint, Michigan

32 below zero in Watertown, New York

41 below zero in Cotton, Minnesota

The weather is also taking a toll on travel.

Chicago's Midway International Airport canceled over 80 flights.

"Nobody offered any answers, we were lucky we called right away, we were able to get another flight," said delayed traveler, Richard Meban.

Commuters the northeast also having trouble, the extreme cold causing train rails to crack, but not everyone is suffering through the cold.

Woodland Hills, California seeing temperatures in the mid 80s.

The bone-chilling cold is expected to be around for a while.

Some areas already buried under several feel of snow will see even more.

Revelers attending the New Year's Eve ball drop in New York's Time Square could see the coldest temperatures in more than 50 years.