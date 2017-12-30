Preliminary autopsy released on body found north of Yankton

PIERRE, S.D. - Preliminary autopsy results were released for a 18-year-old whose was found north of Yankton on Christmas Eve.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis say that they have the preliminary autopsy results in the investigation of the death of Justin Baron Arcoren, 18, of Chamberlain.

Arcoren's body was found about 4 miles north of Yankton, South Dakota on Highway 81 on Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

The results say that the cause of death was due to blunt force injury to the head and chest after being hit by a vehicle.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.