Local News

Porch fire overnight at Sioux City apartments

Crews put out a porch fire at the 'Glen Oaks Apartments,' early Monday morning

By: Christina Grijalva

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 08:05 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 08:05 AM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A fire breaking out at a Sioux City apartment complex. 

Around 12:35 a.m. calls of a porch fire at the 'Glen Oaks Apartments' on the city's north side. 

Residents were evacuated, while crews worked to put the fire out and were let back in shortly after.

This is the same apartment that had a porch fire a few months back. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected