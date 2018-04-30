Porch fire overnight at Sioux City apartments
Crews put out a porch fire at the 'Glen Oaks Apartments,' early Monday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A fire breaking out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Around 12:35 a.m. calls of a porch fire at the 'Glen Oaks Apartments' on the city's north side.
Residents were evacuated, while crews worked to put the fire out and were let back in shortly after.
This is the same apartment that had a porch fire a few months back.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
