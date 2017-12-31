Ponca State Park hosts 6th Annual Winterfest

PONCA, Nebraska - Ponca State Park still hosting dozens of people for its 6th annual Winterfest Saturday. Crafts, lunch, a trick pony show, and yule log quest all still happening, but this time... indoors for obvious reasons. Event coordinators say cold weather or not, the tradition must continue.

"Winter Fest is an opportunity for families and friends to bond, they're already gathering for the holidays, and why not experience it even more? Put together your own tradition and we found that a lot of families have turned Winter Fest into a tradition," says Lynn Mellick, event coordinator

The only event canceled was the haystack ride due to cold weather conditions outside.

