Ponca State Park hosts 6th Annual Winterfest

Events were moved indoors this year

By: Jamie Perez

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 04:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 06:48 PM CST

PONCA, Nebraska - Ponca State Park still hosting dozens of people for its 6th annual Winterfest Saturday. Crafts, lunch, a trick pony show, and yule log quest all still happening, but this time... indoors for obvious reasons. Event coordinators say cold weather or not, the tradition must continue. 

"Winter Fest is an opportunity for families and friends to bond, they're already gathering for the holidays, and why not experience it even more? Put together your own tradition and we found that a lot of families have turned Winter Fest into a tradition," says Lynn Mellick, event coordinator

The only event canceled was the haystack ride due to cold weather conditions outside. 
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected