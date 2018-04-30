Plans for 4 story parking ramp near Hard Rock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Plans are in the works for a major downtown parking structure.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in partnership with the city is looking to build a four-story parking ramp downtown near the casino.

That ramp would feature nearly 600 parking stalls with a bridge or skywalk allowing people to cross 3rd Street and connect to the casino without going outside.

Retail space is also planned for inside the ramp, but Sioux City Planning and Zoning Chris Madsen says the new structure will be beneficial in other ways as well.

"I think it definitely will assist with the Tyson and the events they've got going on there. But also when you come into Sioux City from Wesley Parkway there's going to be a fairly prominent structure that you're going to see there as well. So I think it's going to help with the image of downtown," said Madsen.

The land that the ramp would be built on still needs to be rezoned.

Planning and Zoning is expected to take that up at next week's Monday meeting.

Sioux City Council could vote on the development at the session on May 21.