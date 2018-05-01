Periods of Showers and Storms Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APRIL 30, 2018 - Tuesday will be a cloudy day around Siouxland, and with a stalled-out front slicing through the area, periods of showers and storms can be expected. Heavy downpours will be possible. While a shower or storm is possible at any time, the most likely times would be before 9 AM and again after 4 PM into the evening.

While most of us will not see severe weather on Tuesday, an isolated severe storm will be possible, especially south and east of Sioux City (closer to the front).

Otherwise, expect a high of 70 and a breezy south wind.

Scattered showers and storms are again expected Wednesday and Thursday, but severe weather is not expected during these times. Highs will slip to the upper 60s.

Nicer, drier weather is in our forecast Friday through the weekend and into next Monday. Highs will be in the 70s over this stretch.

Thanks for checking in for your forecast.

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist