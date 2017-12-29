NYC fire kills 12

NEW YORK CITY - At least 12 people are dead in the worst fire New York City has seen, since 1990.

It came in the middle of a cold snap, that sent temperatures plummeting into the teens.

The five-alarm fire broke out just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening, inside an apartment building in the Bronx.

The flames erupted on the first floor of the five-story building, but quickly spread to the upper floors, fueled by gusting winds.

The fire department arrived in minutes, eventually more than 160 firefighters were on the scene, performing CPR on victims as they were pulled from the inferno.

The fire was brought under control just after 9:00 p.m. and claimed at least a dozen lives.

The youngest victim just one-year-old, the oldest, over fifty.

Three of the victims, members of the same family.

"This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter of century," said New York Mayor, Bill DeBlasio. "Based on the information we have now, this'll rank as one of the worst losses of life in a fire in many many years.

Mayor Deblasio praised the fire department for their quick response

"Based on the information we have now, at least 12 people were rescued and will survive," said Mayor DeBlasio.

The scope of the tragedy struck even veterans.

"In a department that's certainly no stranger to tragedy, we're shocked by this loss," said FDNY Commissioner, Daniel Nigro.

Investigators are still on the scene, but fire officials say, it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.