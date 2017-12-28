Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lazaro Lopez

NORFOLK, Neb. - A Norfolk man was arrested for making terroristic threats to a woman and her child.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Don Miller, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex Thursday at 1:00 a.m. to check on a resident. Police were told that a female resident had her young child had been threatened.

Police learned that after a neighborhood disturbance, Lazaro Lopez, 41, allegedly entered the woman's apartment uninvited and threatened to kill the woman and her child before leaving.

Police say that tried to talk Lopez at his apartment, but his wife refused to cooperate. Police obtained and executed a search warrant and took Lopez into custody. He is charged with Burglary and Terroristic Threats, both felonies. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.