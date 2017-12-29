New Year's weekend events
Tony from KSUX Radio joins Christina & Austin with your weekend rundown
SIOUXLAND - It is Friday and temperatures are going to be bitterly cold this weekend.
Tony from KSUX Radio joins Christina and Austin on 'Good Day Siouxland' with a look at what is going on this New Year's Eve weekend!
More Stories
-
As Siouxland moves into the New Year's weekend, it's going to get…
-
While most get to work inside when it's this cold out, others aren't…
-
The sheriff's office says Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.