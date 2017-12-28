New Year's Eve security tightened

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - New Year's Eve is just a few days away!

Security preparations are underway in some of the country's most popular party spots right now.

Heightened security is what people who attend New Year's Eve celebrations in major cities will see.

Officials in Las Vegas expect smaller-than-usual crowds this year, following the mass shooting in October that claimed dozens of lives.

"In previous years we had spotters in elevated positions throughout the downtown area and the Strip corridor. But this year, along with those spotters they will be accompanied with snipers," said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County, Nevada.

There will be more than 300 national guard troops in Vegas this New Year's Eve, double the amount typically on hand.

Mobile command posts will also be staged throughout Sin City.

"Traditionally we had two in place, and they were our own assets here in the Valley, but the Federal Government, along with DHS and the FBI, will each bring a mobile command post to assist us with communications if needed," said Sheriff Lombardo.

Roughly 1, 500 police officers will be patrolling the Vegas area over the three-day holiday weekend.

Security in New York's Time Square will reach unprecedented levels this New Year's Eve.

This after the city had two terror attacks within the last three months.

NYPD police say, they will release more information about their preparations on Thursday.

More than a million people are expected to ring in the new year in the Big Apple.

Despite the increase in police, officials remind the public to report anything suspicious saying, 'nothing is too small to say something.'