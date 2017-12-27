New chemical to clear roads in North Dakota

ND uses new chemical to clear roads

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The bitter cold isn't just making it tougher to get around on the roads, it complicates maintaining the roads too.

A new chemical is being used in Fargo and its use is spreading.

"It's very cold. I'm glad the wind wasn't blowing 15-20."

It is Grand Forks Public Works Director Mark Aubol job to keep the streets clear in Grand Forks.

"You need to really evaluate that before you start throwing something out there that might make conditions worst," said Aubol.

And when the sub-zero temps come to town there's new challenges.

"The salt quits working at 5 degrees and zero."

To prevent ice build-up a salt-mixture is the city's best tool, but now Grand Forks is learning of a new chemical that has been effective in Fargo.

"With the some the research we've been doing," said Aubol "Amp will melt ice and break ice up quicker and more efficiently than the additive that we have."

It's called Amp. It will mix in with the salt brine allowing it to go on at colder temps and break up existing ice.

Even with it, there's some high risk areas in town.

"Bridge decks are really bad because of the exhaust," said Aubol.

Accelerating cars will kick water out the exhaust creating black ice, even if it doesn't look slick it might be.

Aubol's crew says the best way to keep cleans road is matter of timing

"That's the biggest trick is getting the product and the people out there at the right time," said Aubol.

To help you get from point A to B even if temperatures are below zero.

Fargo has been using the new additive for some time and experts say it's less corrosive on your vehicle.

Grand forks will start using it the first week of the new year.