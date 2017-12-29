More Snow and Record Cold

DECEMBER 28, 2017 - Before the next Arctic blast brings record cold for New Year's Eve, we have another round of snow on the way.

Look for snow to begin after midnight Friday morning, continuing through the morning and into the afternoon before tapering off by evening. Most of us will see 1-2" of accumulation, with a few 3" totals possible. The higher totals of 2-3" will generally be north and east of Sioux City.

Tonight's low will be 6, while tomorrow's high will reach 16.

There may be a few more snow showers on Saturday. If they materialize, 0.5" to 1.0" of accumulation will be possible.

Saturday's high will be only 2.

The heart of the cold air will arrive Sunday and Sunday night. Sunday's high will be -3, while New Year's Eve will see a low of -24. Wind chills will be as cold as -33. That would break the record low for January 1, -20 set in 1974. Those are dangerously cold conditions, so please bundle up or stay home!

New Year's Day will bring a high of -2.

Highs will be above zero Tuesday through Thursday, but lows will be below zero each night.

A cold start to 2018 is in store!

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist