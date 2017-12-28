More lawsuits for 'Big Ox'
3 more families have filed suit against 'Big Ox' & the city of South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska - The number of lawsuits filed against 'Big Ox Energy' and the city of South Sioux City, over sewer odors that forced residents from their homes, continues to grow.
Two more families and businesses have filed suit recently against 'Big Ox' and South Sioux City.
This brings the total lawsuits to eight.
Prominent Omaha attorney, David Domina, is the lawyer for the homeowners in all of these cases involving 'Big Ox' sewage odors.
Each of the lawsuits seeks hundreds of thousands dollars in damages.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
