More lawsuits for 'Big Ox'

3 more families have filed suit against 'Big Ox' & the city of South Sioux City

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 08:40 AM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 02:21 PM CST

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska - The number of lawsuits filed against 'Big Ox Energy' and the city of South Sioux City, over sewer odors that forced residents from their homes, continues to grow.

Two more families and businesses have filed suit recently against 'Big Ox' and South Sioux City.

This brings the total lawsuits to eight. 

Prominent Omaha attorney, David Domina, is the lawyer for the homeowners in all of these cases involving 'Big Ox' sewage odors.

Each of the lawsuits seeks hundreds of thousands dollars in damages.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected