MEDICAL MONDAY: Pulmonary Embolism

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A condition known as, 'Pulmonary Embolism,' can cause a cough, chest pain and shortness of breath.

While those symptoms may not seem as bad as others, 'Pulmonary Embolism' is caused by blood clots, something that can be very bad, if not treated.

That is where Mercy's Interventional Radiologists come in.

Blood clots that start in the leg and end up moving up toward the lungs, can be treated with blood thinners or catheter-directed therapies.

That is where catheters are inserted into the pulmonary arteries to try and dissolve the clot as quickly as possible.

Patients who've been on bed rest for awhile or who have sticky blood, are prone to having clots.

"It remains a chameleon of a diagnosis because people are sometimes surprised that they have blood clots to the lungs, they have heard of their friends and family, they have seen it on TV but again it can be a surprise when it happens to they themselves or someone they love," said Dr. Douglas Powell, Vascular & Interventional Radiology.

Pulmonary Embolism can be life-threatening, so be sure to seek immediate medical attention if you experience unexplained shortness of breath, chest pain or if you start to cough up blood.



