MEDICAL MONDAY: Hearing Protection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Did you know, any noise can really effect your hearing, you just might not notice it right away?

However, over time, we can start to see some hearing loss.

Noise is measured by decimals and in the workplace, if noise is louder than 85 decimals, that workplace needs to have a hearing protection program.

These programs include employees have their hearing tested every year and also have hearing protection available, such as ear plugs or ear muffs.

At home, it is important to be aware of the noise, with things such as lawn mowers, snow plows, TV's, stereos etc.

Earbuds are a harsh offender, if you wear earbuds and you listen to your music really loud, that can really damage your hearing.

There are some sure fire signs that can let you know, your hearing has been damaged.

"Over time we can start to notice some hearing loss, things such as not being able to understand what someone is saying, some people will get ringing in their ears. could be from noise, could be from other causes as well, and as we get older that effects our hearing too," said Kathy Johnson from Mercy Business Health. "So it is important to protect your hearing when you're young."

Johnson said, the best thing that you can do is protect your ears yourself as much as possible, with things such as ear plugs, that you can find at any hardware store.



