Man arrested for stealing purse, using stolen credit cards

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Randy Williams Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A Sioux City man was arrested for the theft of a purse and using stolen credit cards.

According to court documents, Randy Williams, 43, of Sioux City, stole a purse at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City on April 10 around 7:00 p.m.

Inside the purse, there were a set of hearing aids worth $6,500 in value, credit cards, and other items.

Security video at the Hard Rock Casino and the Howard Johnson Hotel showed Williams using the stolen credit cards at an ATM in attempts to retrieve money.

Williams reportedly admitted that he stole the purse and used the credit cards. He also reportedly told officers that he threw away all the items in the Sioux City Skywalk system.

Williams had been identified by tips after the Sioux City Police Department asked for the public's help to identify him from the videos.

Williams was arrested on Saturday and charged with the felony second-degree theft and aggravated misdemeanors of identity theft and unauthorized use of credit card. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,000 bond.