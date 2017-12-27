Man arrested for robbing Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A man is in jail for allegedly robbing a convenience store in Sioux City on Saturday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, just after 11:00 on Saturday, they received a report of a robbery of the Cubby's convenience stor at 4200 South York Street in Sioux City.

The clerk reported that a man entered and demanded money while making threats. The clerk was told to get to the ground while the man took the money from the register and fled.

The Iowa State Patrol later stopped a vehicle speeding southbound on Interstate 29. Antonio Jones, 41, of St. Louis, Missouri, the driver, matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Jones was arrested and is charged with Robbery 2nd Degree. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is also being held for Illinois.