Man arrested for assaulting NE State Trooper

PLAINVIEW, Neb. -

The Nebraska State Patrol say that a trooper was assaulted by a man outside a home in Plainview Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., Nebraska State Trooper Brandon Viterna went to a residence on the 600 block of North West Street in Plainview, Nebraska to follow-up with a woman about a previous car accident. When he arrived, he was then approached by a man outside the home.

The man, identified as Billy Ray Hoscheit, 52, allegedly then pulled out a machete out of a vehicle, yelled at the trooper and put the machete back. He then approached trooper, and Viterna pushed him away. Hoscheit charged Viterna and hit him in the face.

Trooper Viterna then called for back-up. Officers arrived from the Plainview Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol, while Hoscheit locked himself inside the house. Officers forced entry after trying to get him to voluntarily surrender. After another struggle, Hoscheit was taken into custody.

Hoscheit began complaining of chest pains after being taken into custody, and he was taken to the Plainview Hospital where he was evaluated and released. NSP arrested Hoscheit for Assault on an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, and Disobeying a Lawful Order. He was lodged in Pierce County Jail.