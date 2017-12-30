Powerball jackpot swells to $384M

Drawing for Mega-Millions lottery jackpot of $306M is tonight

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 05:56 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:49 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Over the next two nights, millions of dollars are up for grabs in lottery jackpots.

The current Mega-Millions Lottery jackpot has climbed to a whopping $306-million.

The winning numbers for it will be drawn later Friday night, so you still have time to get your ticket.

Saturday night, they'll draw the winning numbers for Powerball. It's jackpot has also swelled to more than $384-million.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    KCAU 9's Tonight's Lights

  • Get to Know the Anchors
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Get to Know the Anchors

  • Mr. Food
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mr. Food

  • Siouxland Closings and Delays
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Closings and Delays

  • Siouxland Community Events
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Siouxland Community Events

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected