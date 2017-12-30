Powerball jackpot swells to $384M
Drawing for Mega-Millions lottery jackpot of $306M is tonight
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Over the next two nights, millions of dollars are up for grabs in lottery jackpots.
The current Mega-Millions Lottery jackpot has climbed to a whopping $306-million.
The winning numbers for it will be drawn later Friday night, so you still have time to get your ticket.
Saturday night, they'll draw the winning numbers for Powerball. It's jackpot has also swelled to more than $384-million.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
