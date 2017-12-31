List of Churches closed Sunday due to cold temperatures
Due to the cold temperatures this weekend, here's a list of some churches that will not be holding normal services on Sunday:
Correctionville Church of Christ (Correctionville, IA)
St. Paul Lutheran Church (Emerson, NE)
First Congregational UCC (Sioux city, IA)
Riverside United Methodist Church (Sioux city, IA)
Oakdale EFC (Meriden, IA)
St. Joseph (Anthon, IA)
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Moville, IA)
Sacred Heart (Emerson, IA)
St. John's Catholic Church (Pender, NE)
Journey Christian Church (Wayne, NE)
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
